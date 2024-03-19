WWE Raw: The Rock announced for April 1 Wrestlemania go-home edition

The Rock has returned to the scene back on the Day 1 edition of WWE Raw to amp things up on the Road to Wrestlemania 40. Initially supposed to have returned for a match against Roman Reigns, he rather joined forces with him and brought his evil persona, The Final Boss back in an attempt to hinder Cody Rhodes from his will of winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 40.

For weeks on Smackdown, The Great One has been trading verbal jabs toward Cody Rhodes and his family, and he did not even leave his mother out of the context by launching assaults toward Rhodes’ mother on social media and his entire family as he brought back The ‘Rock Concert’ last week on SmackDown. Now that electrifying environment is coming back on WWE Raw, as well.

During the latest edition of WWE Raw, it was announced that The Great One will appear, live on the April 1 edition of the show that’s set to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. This particular episode will also serve as the final one before Wrestlemania 40.

The Rock to appear on the April 1 episode of WWE Raw

Plus, the April 1 appearance would be his first WWE Raw appearance since his altercation with Jinder Mahal on the Day 1 edition of the show where he still was a babyface star. Alongside The Rock, CM Punk is also being internally advertised to make an appearance and thereby make the episode a must-see.

In the presence of The Rock across WWE Raw and Smackdown, the company’s TV prospect is hyping up alongside shattering live-attendance records. Moreover, with the WrestleMania 40 season in full force, a report by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has now informed that The People’s Champion has given major input to put together this year’s Hall of Fame class,

“Sources within WWE have told us that The Rock has had input on this year’s WWE Hall of Fame inductees. One indicated to us that would be evident if the planned inductees are revealed as scheduled. We weren’t given any additional info as to what that means. Another source said The Rock had input on all of this year’s inductees, though we’ve not confirmed that to be the case.”

