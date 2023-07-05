Young spinner Todd Murphy revealed advice from the Australian veteran spinner Nathan Lyon ahead of the 3rd game against England, starting on Thursday in Headingley. The 22-year-old is expected to replace Lyon in the next game, as the latter will miss out on the game due to a major calf injury.

Nathan Lyon is one of the world’s best bowlers for nearly a decade now. Lyon has not missed a single Test for Australia since the 2013 Ashes Test at Old Trafford. Todd Murphy will be the likely replacement for Nathan Lyon in the forthcoming games, as he did well for Australia in the Border-Gavaskar series against India as he went on to bag 14 wickets in his debut series.

Speaking ahead of the match against England, Todd Murphy revealed that he had good advice from Nathan Lyon ahead of the game, as he wants him to believe in his ability going into the high-octane game and said that he worked to be in good shape after the conclusion of the Border Gavaskar Series and expects the English batter to come harder at him and added that he wanted to come with different ideas to create a chance for the Aussies team.

“It’s going to be a different outlook for me. I had a really good chat with Nath, think it was day four or five of the last Test, and he just said trust what you’ve got, believe in it, and don’t go away from it. Don’t expect yourself to do too much. My body’s feeling really good at the moment. I’m confident that the work I’ve put in post-India to get that right, hopefully, can hold up,” Todd Murphy said.

“Think they’ll probably come even harder at me, Obviously I haven’t played a hell of a lot of Test cricket, but there’s a challenge that presents itself. They keep taking the game on and I think it’s about trying to navigate through that, come up with a few different ideas that can help, and try to keep creating chances,” Murphy added.

I Took A Lot Of Confidence From That Experience – Todd Murphy On Playing Against Quality Opponents

Todd Murphy is excited to play against high-quality opponents following his debut series against India in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 and said that he has gained more experience playing for Australia on Indian soil and added that he has the belief in his ability to do special things for the country in the future.

“Looking back on India, getting the opportunity to play Test cricket and being exposed to high-level contests only helps, and think I took a lot of confidence from that experience. Trusting that if do get the opportunity, believe in myself that I can be good enough at this level,” Todd Murphy added.

The off-spinner is expected to play a crucial role for the Australian team in the 3rd test, as the Headingley pitch might assist spinners in the latter half of the game. The Baggy Greens lead the series 2-0 in the away series and they will look to win the series in England after 21 years.