AUS vs PAK: It’d Be Great To See Him Get A Hundred Here In Front Of His Home Crowd – Glenn McGrath Wishes David Warner To Finish His Test Career On A High

Legendary Australian pacer Glenn McGrath urged retiring Australian opener David Warner to continue playing a fearless brand of cricket until the very end of his career. The 37-year-old will play his last game for Australia in red-ball cricket against Pakistan on SCG, Starting on January 3.

David Warner’s Test career began with concerns that he was too daring a batter to thrive in the longer format of the game. However, the Southpaw proved everyone wrong as he ended his career being the top-scored Australia opener in history. The Left-handed opened started the series with a critical century against Pakistan in the series opener in Perth.

Speaking to the media, Glenn McGrath urged David Warner to be positive and praised him for his brilliant century against the Men in Green in the first test. He is hopeful that the Australian opener will finish his career on a high note in front of home fans and revealed that he admires players who walk out without fear and dominate the game.

“Go out, be positive, We saw him come out and get a good hundred over in Perth, just going back to the way he plays. Hopefully he can go out on a high. It’d be great to see him get a hundred here in front of his home crowd.”

“You’re a long time retired, and I guess I only had one fear when I played, and that was if I walked off the field at the end of the day and didn’t back myself on the field, I love seeing sportspeople go out and play without fear and I think he does that,” Glenn McGrath said.

Fearless, courageous, and provocative are just a few of the words that describe David Warner in International Cricket. Because of a favourable match-up, Warner’s batting style makes opposing captains reassess their tactics and possibly bowl specialized bowlers to the left-handed opener in all three formats of the game.

I’m Still Trying My Best To Get Better Even In This Last Test – David Warner

Australian David Warner stated he wished to be remembered as a player who stayed true to himself and “went out there and just gave it his all.” and revealed that he still trying to improve his game and said that he is hungry to score runs for the team.

“(I was) a boy from housing commission having a dream, I’ve not always fitted the mould, but I’ve been authentic and honest. I think that shows you on the field in Test cricket, I’ve played the exact same way.”

“I’m even playing lap shots like I do in T20 cricket. I’m still trying my best to get better even in this last Test. I’m hungry to score runs. I just want to leave behind that you can go out and play the way you want to play,” David Warner said.

David Warner’s final performance for Australia in Test Cricket coincides with the 16th iteration of the McGrath Foundation’s Pink Test, a fundraising event aimed at providing nurses to breast cancer patients and the Baggy Greens would be keen on white-washing Pakistan in the final game in SCG.