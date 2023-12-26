AUS vs PAK: Usman Khawaja Wears Shoes With His Children’s Names In The Boxing Day After Being Restricted By ICC

Australian opener Usman Khawaja has been in the news over the last two weeks. The 36-year-old grabbed attention through the training shoes, then the black armband he wore during the first Test against Pakistan in Perth, and request to put a dove sticker on his bat as a symbol of peace in the Gaza conflict. However, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is not allowing him to express his thoughts and feelings on the matter.

Usman Khawaja requested that a small dove carrying an olive branch be displayed on his shoe and bat during the second Test match against Pakistan. Despite being cleared for display by Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers Association, his application was denied by the ICC as per Clause F of the Clothing and Equipment Regulations.

The Left-handed opener wore shoes with his daughters’ names on them during the second Test against Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Stadium. Before starting the Test series, Usman Khawaja was involved in a disagreement with the ICC. Initially, the ICC refused to allow Khawaja to wear shoes with the words ‘All Lives Are Equal’ written on them.

However, the names of Khawaja’s kids, Aisha and Ayla, were visible on his sneakers at the MCG. In the first Test at Perth Stadium, Khawaja wore a black armband to protest the apex board’s decision, which led to the ICC reprimanding him. Khawaja clarified in a press conference that he had no hidden agenda behind his sneakers.

Ahead of the second Test against Pakistan, Pat Cummins spoke to the media and stated that he saw no distinction between Labuschagne’s religious reference and Khawaja’s attempt to display a logo referring to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. He emphasized the importance of everyone accepting the rules set by the ICC.

“Not really, no – I don’t know the ins and outs of the application, but I think it is pretty vanilla, a dove, We really support Uzzy, I think he’s standing up for what he believes and I think he’s doing it really respectfully”.

“All lives are equal and I don’t think that’s very offensive, and I’d say the same about the dove. That’s Uzzy. He can hold his head high the way he’s gone about it, but there’s rules in place, so I believe the ICC have said they’re not going to approve that. They make up the rules and you’ve got to accept it,” Pat Cummins said.

Earlier, Usman Khawaja requested that a small dove carrying an olive branch be displayed on his shoe and bat during the second Test match against Pakistan. Despite being cleared for display by Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers Association, his application was denied by the ICC as per Clause F of the Clothing and Equipment Regulations.