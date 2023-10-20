ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Cricket Tips, Head To Head, Playing XI, Batting Tricks, Pitch Report & Captaincy Picks For Match 20, ICC ODI World Cup 2023
Oct 20, 2023 at 2:12 PM
England and South Africa will be up against each other in the 20th match of the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. The mouthwatering ENG vs SA match is scheduled to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The game will be played on Saturday (October 21) from 2:00 PM (IST).
South Africa are in a better position that England in the competition at this point. The Proteas began their campaign with two impressive wins. They first thrashed Sri Lanka by 102 runs before registering a convincing 134-run win over Australia to prove their title-credentials.
However, they were stunned by the Netherlands in their last outing. The Netherlands recovered from 112 for 6 to post 245/8 in 43 overs before restricting bowling out South Africa for 207 runs. South Africa will be desperate to bounce back and get their campaign back on track.
Just like South Africa, reigning champions England also suffered a shock defeat in their last outing. The Jos Buttler-led side suffered a 69-run defeat against Afghanistan in Delhi. Before that, they had suffered a 9-wicket loss in the tournament-opener against New Zealand. It was followed by a 137-run win over Bangladesh. Another defeat could very well ruin England’s hopes of defending the title.
Before the game begins, we are taking a look at all the details you need to do well in ENG vs SA Dream11 prediction Fantasy today such as top player stats, the best player picks, the top captain and vice-captain choices, and the best-predicted XIs for the fantasy contests.
ENG vs SA Match details:
ENG vs SA: Team Performance (Most Recent First)
England: L, W, L, W, W,
South Africa: L, W, W, W, W
ENG vs SA: Pitch report
The upcoming game between England and South Africa will be the first game of the ongoing World Cup at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. It has a reputation of being a high-scoring ground. The smaller boundaries and the batting friendly conditions will suit the batsmen.
Wankhede Stadium stats:
|Matches Played
|23
|Matches Won by Home Side
|11 (47.83%)
|Matches Won by Touring Side
|9 (39.13%)
|Matches Won by Neutral Side
|3 (13.04%)
|Matches Won Batting First
|11 (47.83%)
|Matches Won Batting Second
|12 (52.17%)
|Matches Won Winning Toss
|11 (47.83%)
|Matches Won Losing Toss
|12 (52.17%)
|Matches Tied
|0 (0.00%)
|Matches with No Result
|0 (0.00%)
|Highest Team Innings
|438/4 (South Africa)
|Lowest Team Innings
|115 (Bangladesh)
|Highest Run Chase Achieved
|
284/4 (New Zealand)
|Average Runs per Wicket
|31.29
|Average Runs per Over
|5.09
|Average Score Batting First
|245
ENG vs SA: Playing 11
England Dream11:
- Jonny Bairstow
- Dawid Malan
- Joe Root
- Harry Brook
- Jos Buttler (c & wk)
- Liam Livingstone
- Mark Wood
- Reece Topley
- Chris Woakes
- Sam Curran
- Adil Rashid
Bench:
- Gus Atkinson
- Ben Stokes
- David Willey
- Moeen Ali
South Africa Dream11:
- Quinton de Kock (wk)
- Temba Bavuma (C)
- Rassie van der Dussen
- Aiden Markram
- Heinrich Klaasen
- David Miller
- Marco Jansen
- Gerald Coetzee
- Keshav Maharaj
- Kagiso Rabada
- Lungi Ngidi
Bench:
- Reeza Hendricks
- Andile Phehlukway
- Tabraiz Shamsi
- Lizaad Williams.
ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Captain & Vice-Captain Choices
|Captain
|Quinton de Kock & Joe Root
|Vice-Captain
|Reece Topley & Marco Jansen
ENG vs SA Dream11: Cricket Fantasy Team for Head-to-Head/Small League Contests
Wicketkeepers – Quinton de Kock (c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Butler
Batsmen – Joe Root, Rassie van der Dussen, Dawid Malan
Allrounders – Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen
Bowlers – Aadil Rashid, Kagiso Rabada, Reece Topley (vc)
ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Cricket Fantasy Team for Grand League contests
Wicketkeepers – Quinton de Kock, Jonny Bairstow, Heinrich Klaasen
Batsmen – Joe Root (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Dawid Malan
Allrounders – Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen (vc)
Bowlers – Aadil Rashid, Kagiso Rabada, Reece Topley
