ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Cricket Tips, Head To Head, Playing XI, Batting Tricks, Pitch Report & Captaincy Picks For Match 20, ICC ODI World Cup 2023

England and South Africa will be up against each other in the 20th match of the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. The mouthwatering ENG vs SA match is scheduled to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The game will be played on Saturday (October 21) from 2:00 PM (IST).

South Africa are in a better position that England in the competition at this point. The Proteas began their campaign with two impressive wins. They first thrashed Sri Lanka by 102 runs before registering a convincing 134-run win over Australia to prove their title-credentials.

However, they were stunned by the Netherlands in their last outing. The Netherlands recovered from 112 for 6 to post 245/8 in 43 overs before restricting bowling out South Africa for 207 runs. South Africa will be desperate to bounce back and get their campaign back on track.

Just like South Africa, reigning champions England also suffered a shock defeat in their last outing. The Jos Buttler-led side suffered a 69-run defeat against Afghanistan in Delhi. Before that, they had suffered a 9-wicket loss in the tournament-opener against New Zealand. It was followed by a 137-run win over Bangladesh. Another defeat could very well ruin England’s hopes of defending the title.

Before the game begins, we are taking a look at all the details you need to do well in ENG vs SA Dream11 prediction Fantasy today such as top player stats, the best player picks, the top captain and vice-captain choices, and the best-predicted XIs for the fantasy contests.

ENG vs SA Match details:

Article Title ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between England vs South Africa Series name ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Date 21-Oct-23 Category Dream11 Prediction Stadium Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch online/Live Streaming Disney+Hotstar

ENG vs SA: Team Performance (Most Recent First)

England: L, W, L, W, W,

South Africa: L, W, W, W, W

ENG vs SA: Pitch report

The upcoming game between England and South Africa will be the first game of the ongoing World Cup at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. It has a reputation of being a high-scoring ground. The smaller boundaries and the batting friendly conditions will suit the batsmen.

Wankhede Stadium stats:

Matches Played 23 Matches Won by Home Side 11 (47.83%) Matches Won by Touring Side 9 (39.13%) Matches Won by Neutral Side 3 (13.04%) Matches Won Batting First 11 (47.83%) Matches Won Batting Second 12 (52.17%) Matches Won Winning Toss 11 (47.83%) Matches Won Losing Toss 12 (52.17%) Matches Tied 0 (0.00%) Matches with No Result 0 (0.00%) Highest Team Innings 438/4 (South Africa) Lowest Team Innings 115 (Bangladesh) Highest Run Chase Achieved 284/4 (New Zealand) Average Runs per Wicket 31.29 Average Runs per Over 5.09 Average Score Batting First 245

ENG vs SA: Playing 11

England Dream11:

Jonny Bairstow

Dawid Malan

Joe Root

Harry Brook

Jos Buttler (c & wk)

Liam Livingstone

Mark Wood

Reece Topley

Chris Woakes

Sam Curran

Adil Rashid

Bench:

Gus Atkinson

Ben Stokes

David Willey

Moeen Ali

South Africa Dream11:

Quinton de Kock (wk)

Temba Bavuma (C)

Rassie van der Dussen

Aiden Markram

Heinrich Klaasen

David Miller

Marco Jansen

Gerald Coetzee

Keshav Maharaj

Kagiso Rabada

Lungi Ngidi

Bench:

Reeza Hendricks

Andile Phehlukway

Tabraiz Shamsi

Lizaad Williams.

ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

Captain Quinton de Kock & Joe Root Vice-Captain Reece Topley & Marco Jansen

ENG vs SA Dream11: Cricket Fantasy Team for Head-to-Head/Small League Contests



Wicketkeepers – Quinton de Kock (c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Butler

Batsmen – Joe Root, Rassie van der Dussen, Dawid Malan

Allrounders – Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen

Bowlers – Aadil Rashid, Kagiso Rabada, Reece Topley (vc)

ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Cricket Fantasy Team for Grand League contests

Wicketkeepers – Quinton de Kock, Jonny Bairstow, Heinrich Klaasen

Batsmen – Joe Root (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Dawid Malan

Allrounders – Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen (vc)

Bowlers – Aadil Rashid, Kagiso Rabada, Reece Topley

