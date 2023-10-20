SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

All

Cricket News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Cricket Tips, Head To Head, Playing XI, Batting Tricks, Pitch Report & Captaincy Picks For Match 20, ICC ODI World Cup 2023

pencil icon
Sportzwiki Editor
pencil icon

Oct 20, 2023 at 2:12 PM

ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Cricket Tips, Head To Head, Playing XI, Batting Tricks, Pitch Report &#038; Captaincy Picks For Match 20, ICC ODI World Cup 2023

England and South Africa will be up against each other in the 20th match of the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. The mouthwatering ENG vs SA match is scheduled to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The game will be played on Saturday (October 21) from 2:00 PM (IST).

South Africa are in a better position that England in the competition at this point. The Proteas began their campaign with two impressive wins. They first thrashed Sri Lanka by 102 runs before registering a convincing 134-run win over Australia to prove their title-credentials.

However, they were stunned by the Netherlands in their last outing. The Netherlands recovered from 112 for 6 to post 245/8 in 43 overs before restricting bowling out South Africa for 207 runs. South Africa will be desperate to bounce back and get their campaign back on track.

Just like South Africa, reigning champions England also suffered a shock defeat in their last outing. The Jos Buttler-led side suffered a 69-run defeat against Afghanistan in Delhi. Before that, they had suffered a 9-wicket loss in the tournament-opener against New Zealand. It was followed by a 137-run win over Bangladesh. Another defeat could very well ruin England’s hopes of defending the title.

Before the game begins, we are taking a look at all the details you need to do well in ENG vs SA Dream11 prediction Fantasy today such as top player stats, the best player picks, the top captain and vice-captain choices, and the best-predicted XIs for the fantasy contests.

For all the Dream11 Tips and Fantasy Cricket Live Updates, follow us on SportzWiki.

ENG vs SA Match details:

Article Title
ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction
Match Played Between England vs South Africa
Series name
ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023
Date 21-Oct-23
Category Dream11 Prediction
Stadium Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Where to Watch on TV Star Sports
Where to Watch online/Live Streaming Disney+Hotstar

ENG vs SA: Team Performance (Most Recent First)

England: L, W, L, W, W, 

South Africa: L, W, W, W, W

ENG vs SA: Pitch report

The upcoming game between England and South Africa will be the first game of the ongoing World Cup at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. It has a reputation of being a high-scoring ground. The smaller boundaries and the batting friendly conditions will suit the batsmen.

Wankhede Stadium stats:

Matches Played 23
Matches Won by Home Side 11 (47.83%)
Matches Won by Touring Side 9 (39.13%)
Matches Won by Neutral Side 3 (13.04%)
Matches Won Batting First 11 (47.83%)
Matches Won Batting Second 12 (52.17%)
Matches Won Winning Toss 11 (47.83%)
Matches Won Losing Toss 12 (52.17%)
Matches Tied 0 (0.00%)
Matches with No Result 0 (0.00%)
Highest Team Innings 438/4 (South Africa)
Lowest Team Innings 115 (Bangladesh)
Highest Run Chase Achieved
284/4 (New Zealand)
Average Runs per Wicket 31.29
Average Runs per Over 5.09
Average Score Batting First 245

ENG vs SA: Playing 11

England Dream11:

  • Jonny Bairstow
  • Dawid Malan
  • Joe Root
  • Harry Brook
  • Jos Buttler (c & wk)
  • Liam Livingstone
  • Mark Wood
  • Reece Topley
  • Chris Woakes
  • Sam Curran
  • Adil Rashid

Bench:

  • Gus Atkinson
  • Ben Stokes
  • David Willey
  • Moeen Ali

South Africa Dream11:

  • Quinton de Kock (wk)
  • Temba Bavuma (C)
  • Rassie van der Dussen
  • Aiden Markram
  • Heinrich Klaasen
  • David Miller
  • Marco Jansen
  • Gerald Coetzee
  • Keshav Maharaj
  • Kagiso Rabada
  • Lungi Ngidi

Bench:

  • Reeza Hendricks
  • Andile Phehlukway
  • Tabraiz Shamsi
  • Lizaad Williams.

ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

Captain Quinton de Kock & Joe Root
Vice-Captain Reece Topley & Marco Jansen

ENG vs SA Dream11: Cricket Fantasy Team for Head-to-Head/Small League Contests

Wicketkeepers – Quinton de Kock (c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Butler

Batsmen – Joe Root, Rassie van der Dussen, Dawid Malan

Allrounders – Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen

Bowlers – Aadil Rashid, Kagiso Rabada, Reece Topley (vc)

ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Cricket Fantasy Team for Grand League contests

Wicketkeepers – Quinton de Kock, Jonny Bairstow, Heinrich Klaasen

Batsmen – Joe Root (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Dawid Malan

Allrounders – Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen (vc)

Bowlers – Aadil Rashid, Kagiso Rabada, Reece Topley

Disclaimer: Please be advised that Dream11 predictions are for entertainment and informational purposes only. While we strive to provide accurate and up-to-date information, we cannot guarantee the outcome of any fantasy sports contests or matches.

Stay Updated with all the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 here.

Tagged:

Dream11 Prediction

ENG vs SA

England National Cricket Team

England vs South Africa

ICC World Cup 2023

South Africa National Cricket Team

Loading Post list bar...

Related Article
ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Cricket Tips, Head To Head, Playing XI, Batting Tricks, Pitch Report &#038; Captaincy Picks For Match 20, ICC ODI World Cup 2023
ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Cricket Tips, Head To Head, Playing XI, Batting Tricks, Pitch Report & Captaincy Picks For Match 20, ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Oct 20, 2023, 10:05 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: I Know That People Do Listen When I Talk &#8211; Ben Stokes Opens Upon His Role In The England Team
ODI World Cup 2023: I Know That People Do Listen When I Talk – Ben Stokes Opens Upon His Role In The England Team

Oct 20, 2023, 4:00 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Jofra Archer Joins England&#8217;s Training Camp In Mumbai Ahead Of Marquee Clash Against South Africa
ODI World Cup 2023: Jofra Archer Joins England’s Training Camp In Mumbai Ahead Of Marquee Clash Against South Africa

Oct 20, 2023, 2:00 PM

England Need To Win Every Game From Here On If They Want To Keep The Defence Of Their Title &#8211; Nasser Hussain
England Need To Win Every Game From Here On If They Want To Keep The Defence Of Their Title – Nasser Hussain

Oct 16, 2023, 12:10 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Indian Legend Sachin Tendulkar Decodes England&#8217;s Humiliating Loss Against Afghanistan
ODI World Cup 2023: Indian Legend Sachin Tendulkar Decodes England’s Humiliating Loss Against Afghanistan

Oct 16, 2023, 11:25 AM

ENG vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Pitch Report, Captaincy Picks For Match 13, ICC ODI World Cup 2023
ENG vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Pitch Report, Captaincy Picks For Match 13, ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Oct 14, 2023, 12:14 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic