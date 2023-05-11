Former Indian head coach Anil Kumble believes the Indian selectors have “missed the trick” by not including the Indian veteran wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha for the World Test Championship final against Australia ahead of the inexperienced Ishan Kishan.

With Indian batter KL Rahul not part of the WTC final after picking up a thigh injury during the ongoing IPL 2023 campaign, the BCCI has named Ishan Kishan as the replacement of the former Indian vice-captain, without going back to experienced Wriddhiman Saha.

Speaking on Jio Cinema, Anil Kumble said that Saha has been fantastic with the gloves for the defending champions as he has taken some incredible catches in the league and said he has also contributed with the bat as he has played some vital cameos for the Hardik Pandya-led side in 2023 and rated him as one of best wicketkeeper in India.

“Look at Wriddhiman Saha behind the stumps, he’s been outstanding through this season, not just behind the stumps even in front of the stumps for Gujarat Titans. He’s been very consistent, he goes unnoticed behind the stumps but he’s one of India’s best wicketkeepers,” Anil Kumble said.

“I have a feeling that the selectors missed a trick for the World Test Championship (final), he’s someone who should be a part of that squad.”

Saha was unfortunately removed from the Test squad at the end of 2021 due to the emergence of young Rishabh Pant in red-ball cricket. Saha has been part of the Tripura team in the Ranji Trophy. In 3 matches, he has scored 231 runs at a fantastic average of 77 with 1 century and 1 fifty.

Wriddhiman Saha Is Outstanding Behind The Stumps- Anil Kumble

Anil Kumble believes that the Indian selectors should have gone back to the Indian veteran purely because of wicketkeeping skills which can be vital in the England conditions and said that Saha did well with the bat for the defending champions though KS Bharat has done reasonably well in the limited opportunity for the Indian team.

“I know KS Bharat is in the team, he’s done well whenever he’s got the opportunity but Wriddhiman Saha is outstanding behind the stumps and he’s done exceptionally well whenever the opportunity has come his way even in front of the stumps with his batting,” Anil Kumble added.

India will take on Australia in the 2023 World Test Championship Final at Kensington Oval on June 7, 2023, with a reserve day on June 12, and will look to end the ICC title drought in England.

Meanwhile, most of the Indian team players will leave for London for the WTC final immediately after the league stage of the IPL which ends on May 21, and will be joined by the other players as part of the playoffs after the completion of the IPL 2023 finals.