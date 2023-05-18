Fans lauded Manchester City superstar Bernardo Silva’s performance against Real Madrid, with some even comparing him to Lionel Messi. Silva stole the show by netting twice as City won 4-0 in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals at the Etihad.

Manchester City upset Real Madrid to make it to the Champions League final, as Silva proved Pep Guardiola’s faith in him after he was on the verge of leaving England last summer. While the rumours have still not gone away of Silva wanting a move away, he may just do it this summer by handing Manchester City a parting gift of their maiden Champions League trophy.

Bernardo Silva star of the show as Manchester City thrash helpless Real

Bernardo Silva found space inside the area midway through the first half to put City ahead, and he doubled the advantage eight minutes later with a clever, well-placed header. Both goals demonstrated the 28-year-old’s outstanding mobility and coolness in front of the goal.

Thibaut Courtois, who loves turning up in big game, was powerless to stop Silva’s opening goal. In the 23rd minute, Kevin De Bruyne slipped a pass between two players for Silva to run onto, and City took the lead. After waiting for Courtois to commit, the former Monaco winger hammered the ball through the centre.

Bernardo Silva’s game by numbers vs. Real Madrid: 90% pass accuracy

81 touches

52 passes completed

5 ground duels won

3 dribbles completed

3 shots on target

2 long balls completed

2 goals

1 aerial duel won Game changer. 💫 pic.twitter.com/1eYq2Oxhk6 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) May 17, 2023

Guardiola’s team needed a second goal, and Silva delivered once more. Ilkay Gundogan’s strike rebounded off a falling defender and looped into the path of the young livewire, who calmed down and waited for the ball to drop. The ball appeared to float in the Manchester sky for an age, but that split-second allowed Silva to select his place and elegantly put a header into the top corner.

Bernardo was named the match’s MVP for reasons other than his goals. His unwavering work ethic, ability to run with the ball and create space, and desire to track back and defend helped him become City’s standout player. And it did not go unnoticed with the fan, as when the time called for it, they showered praise on the footballer for his spectacular performance. On Twitter, the Manchester City supporters wrote:

Bernardo silva literally turned up like this today… pic.twitter.com/CD5pqDSsM4 — Sam 💎 (@FcbxSam) May 17, 2023

Bernardo Silva after seeing everyone say Camavinga pocketed him last week pic.twitter.com/kI3KGd4DHL — Kirbs (@HoodieFoden) May 17, 2023

Bernardo Silva is literally premier League's Lionel Messi. Blud be dropping masterclass upon masterclass 😍 pic.twitter.com/MSgQiV625O — ²⁶ 🦈 (@RxMahrezSZN) May 17, 2023

Bernardo Silva is the definition of BIG GAME PLAYER 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6Fi7otU5BZ — ZJ (@zjfcb_) May 17, 2023

Bernardo Silva 😍 What a player 💫 pic.twitter.com/mXpNwknTeA — Linda 🦋 (@linda_nufc1) May 17, 2023

"I'm small but I'm good with my head" bernardo silva you have rocked my world😍😍😍 — D☘️ (@thesocialvegan) May 17, 2023

BERNARDO SILVA MAN OF MY LIFE — 🐞zerou🐱🐾 (@leeticiiaraujo) May 17, 2023

Bernardo Silva appreciation tweet. Look how much he loves this club pic.twitter.com/tRPE5dNEcE — 17 (@DxBruyneSZN) May 17, 2023

Hey Txiki, where is Bernardo Silva's lifetime contract? pic.twitter.com/8lFh2ysXcI — CitySide (@CitehSide) May 17, 2023

Bernardo Silva cooking Madrid? Not a surprise tbh pic.twitter.com/WZ0YmATzVA — Lunihan (@LunihanV1) May 17, 2023

Bernardo Silva > Salah. Man said he's coming for revenge and he did come for REVENGE! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/IvVvYkqCdY — 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐋𝐄𝐒 (@ChaaliiyKay) May 17, 2023

Man of the Match #BernardoSilva 🔝 masterclass hero pic.twitter.com/FO8hHh4S1W — Veronica Brunati (@verobrunati) May 17, 2023

Bernardo Silva vs Camavinga highlights: pic.twitter.com/LrXFgzMZ6d — GonçaloDias17 (@goncalo_diass17) May 17, 2023

Bernardo Silva was so special tonight 💯💯💯 pic.twitter.com/bYgkwd46Dq — Man City Kippax🏆 (@ManKippax) May 17, 2023

Bernardo Silva the epitome of a big game player. Please stay forever, we love you so much pic.twitter.com/SpsXSDay0n — 𝐄𝐑 (@ErlingRoIe) May 17, 2023

Bernardo Silva is absolutely world class. What a phenomenal player.🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/LvBAkprCTz — 𝔻ℝ 𝕁𝕆ℕ𝔼𝕊🩺 (@J_Blazer1) May 18, 2023

Bernardo Silva cooked Camavinga so bad he moved himself to midfield and left the left back side empty 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/LHMRXGuUDB — Ezenwayi Camp Nou 💙❤️ (@Jiji_Byte) May 18, 2023