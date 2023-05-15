Victor Osimhen and Lautaro Martinez are two-horse race in the Serie A to win the coveted Golden Boot. Only three goals separate the two strikers, with another five distancing the two from others. While the Napoli forward has bagged 23 goals firing his side to their first Serie A title in 33 years, Inter’s Martinez is not far away with 20 goals.

However, the next challengers are some miles away from the two elite strikers, with Salernitana’s Boulaye Dia ranked third on 15 goals. With only three games to go in the season, it will be difficult for the likes of Dia and even Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman who has 13 goals, to catch up with the top two.

Serie A top scorers 2022-23

Osimhen, 23, is one of Europe’s most promising young strikers, known for his imposing physique, lightning-quick turn of speed, superb finishing, and mobility. Last season, he has 14 goals and 5 assists although missing a significant amount of time due to injury. But this season, he looks set to bring home the Serie A Goldent Boot, alongside the Scudetto.

Lautaro Martinez, who was reunited with Romelu Lukaku, hoped to reignite their partnership which guided Inter to a title triumph two seasons ago. While Lukaku spent most of the season on the sidelines, the Argentine’s become something of a talisman for Inzaghi’s side.

Boulaye Dia, a 25-year-old Senegalese attacker not known to many, has burst on to the scene with his fantastic form after making an impression for Unai Emery’s Villarreal previous season, scoring 15 goals for the struggling Salernitana.Ademola Lookman had an uneven career that includes loan spells at numerous teams before joining Atalanta this season. And he has made no mistake in making it look like his home by netting 13 goals this season so far.

M’Bala Nzola slowed down after scoring 11 goals for Spezia in his debut season in Serie A, scoring only two last season. He’s already surpassed his previous season’s total with 13 strikes. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, a stunning discovery of Serie A has been outstanding in his debut season in one of Europe’s top five leagues, netting 12 goals and providing 10 assists thus far.

Pos Player Club Goals 1 Victor Osimhen Napoli 23 2 Lautaro Martinez Inter 20 3 Boulaye Dia Salernitana 15 4 Ademola Lookman Atalanta 13 5 M’Bala Nzola Spezia 13 6 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Napoli 12 7 Rafael Leão AC Milan 12 8 Ciro Immobile Lazio 11 9 Paulo Dybala Roma 11 10 Tonny Sanabria Torino 11

Serie A Golden Boot winner 2021-22

Ciro Immobile won the Serie A Golden Boot for the previous season, netting a staggering 27 goals for Lazio. However, those outstanding 32 goals were not enough for his side to qualify for the Champions League, as Lazio finished fifth, a significant six points behind Juventus who booked the last berth for the elite continental competition.

Juventus’ record signing Dusan Vlahovic came runner-up to Immobile with 24 goals. Lautaro Martinez like this season, was also in the top three, recording 21 goals, a tally he will surely surpass this season. However, current leader Osimhen was not even in the discussion to win it last season, netting just 14 goals.