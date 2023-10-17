SA vs NED Match Preview : South Africa vs Netherlands Match Preview, Match No. 15, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

The 15th match of the 2023 edition of the ICC ODI World Cup will be played between South Africa and Netherlands at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, October 17 at 2 pm IST. Let’s discuss about the SA vs NED Match Preview in a bit detail.

South Africa and Netherlands performance in previous matches:

If we talk about both the team’s performance in this edition of the mega event so far then where on one side South Africa have won both of their matches, first against Sri Lanka and by 102 runs and then against Australia by 134 runs and on the other hand the Netherlands side have lost both their matches first against Pakistan by 81 runs and then in the second match by 99 runs against New Zealand.

South Africa and Netherlands Toss Results:

In the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 so far, the South African skipper, Temba Bavuma has lost both of his tosses against the teams like Sri Lanka and Australia whereas on the other hand the Netherlands skipper, Scott Edwards has won both of their toses against the big sides such as Pakistan and New Zealand.

SA vs NED Pitch and Weather Report:

As we have talked about the match, now let’s talk about SA vs NED pitch and weather report. The pitches at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium are balanced and beneficial for both bowling and batting. In the recent games, the bowlers have been more successful than the batsmen. It will be challenging to hit, especially in the first inning. In Dharamshala, thunderstorms are expected to occur and the humidity level will be 83%. The temperature will be around 14°C. Precipitation today has a nearly 60% chance of occurring.

SA vs NED Head to Head:

If we talk about SA vs NED head to head, in the history of cricket so far, both the teams have locked horns a total of seven times in which the South African side has emerge victorious on the six times and one match was ended without a result. The Proteas will try to extend their 100 percent record against the Holland side at Dharamshala on Tuesday, October 17.

Stats Match SA Won NED Won NR Tie Overall 7 6 0 1 0 Recent 5 Matches 5 4 0 1 0 In ODI World Cup 1 1 0 0 0

South Africa Team News:

In the ODI World Cup 2023, South Africa’s batting lineup is on fire, with players like Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, and Aiden Markram scoring runs consistently. The Proteas’ bowling attack, led by Kagiso Rabada, is one of the strongest bowling line-ups in the mega event, thanks to the assistance of other bowlers like Keshav Maharaj and Marco Jansen.

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.

Netherlands Team News:

The Netherlands’ batting unit struggled to score runs throughout the opening two games of the ODI World Cup 2023, with only Vikramjit Singh, Colin Ackermann, and Bas de Leede faltering to build on their promising starts. To begin the quadrennial event, the Dutch bowlers have also given up a lot of runs at a higher economy rate, which hasn’t helped the team’s case in any way.

Netherlands squad: Scott Edwards (c), Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Sybrand Engelbrecht.

SA vs NED Probable Playing XI:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c)/(wk), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Roelof van der Merwe, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren.

SA vs NED Dream 11 Prediction Today | SA vs NED Live Streaming | SA vs NED Today Match Prediction | NED vs SA: South Africa Playing XI | SA vs NED: Netherlands Playing XI