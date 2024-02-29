AEW Revolution 2024: World Title Match Remains Three-Way; Big Match Canceled

Hangman Adam Page’s status for the AEW Revolution 2024 was in jeopardy for some time and it was addressed in the opening segment of this week’s episode of Dynamite. The Hangman came out on a crutch and said that he wouldn’t be able to compete at the PPV in the scheduled three-way encounter for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship.

Swerve Strickland then came out to show respect to Hangman followed by the AEW World Champion Samoa Joe who spat fire toward his two challengers with the mic. At this point, Page attacked Strickland with the crutch in hand and revealed that he was lying about being injured, He also said that Strickland would never be the AEW World Champion as long as he was around.

With that, the World Title Match at AEW Revolution 2024 was kept intact in a three-way capacity with Samoa Joe defending the belt against both Strickland and Adam Page. Joe defeated MJF at the AEW Worlds End PPV event to become the world champion in the company for the very first time.

AEW Revolution 2024: Will Ospreay And All-Star Scramble Match Added To PPV

In more news for AEW Revolution 2024, All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan has scrapped the Meat Madness Match for this Saturday’s PPV due to injuries. Wardlow was supposed to take on Powerhouse Hobbs and Lance Archer in a triple threat but Khan has posted a tweet to cancel the same.

He rather announced an all-star scramble match for AEW Revolution 2024 featuring eight top stars of the roster. The winner of this matchup will earn a future opportunity to the AEW World Heavyweight Championship.

AEW’s CJ Perry Wants “To Be The Best Wrestling Manager” Surpassing Paul Heyman

AEW Revolution 2024 PPV Match Card

AEW Revolution 2024 is set to take place, this Saturday, March 2nd at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, North Carolina. The currently predicted match card for the PPV is given below,

– Tornado Match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship: Sting & Darby Allin (c) vs. The Young Bucks

– Triple Threat Match for the AEW World Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Swerve Strickland vs. “Hangman” Adam Page

– TNT Championship Match: Christian Cage (c) vs. Daniel Garcia

– Continental Crown Championship Match: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Bryan Danielson (If Danielson loses at AEW Revolution 2024, he has to shake Kingston’s hand)

– AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo

– AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Roderick Strong

– Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita

– FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli)

– All-Star Scramble Match: Chris Jericho vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Lance Archer vs. Wardlow vs. FTW Champion Hook vs. Brian Cage vs. TBA vs. TBA (Winner will earn a future world championship opportunity)