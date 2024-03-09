Bio

Alba Fyre is a Scottish professional wrestler who has worked on major wrestling promotions like WWE and Total Nonstop Action Wrestling. She has also worked on various independent circuit wrestling promotions and won multiple top championships from all over the indies. Currently, she is active in the Friday Night Smackdown brand of WWE.

Alba Fyre Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Fyre is 5’8” and her billed weight is 112 lbs. She was born on 11 August 1992 and currently, the former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion is 31 years old. She has been active in WWE since 2019 as a regular star and she was one of the top stars of the NXT which is the developmental territory of WWE.

Alba Fyre: Age, Height, Weight, Husband, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Alba Fyre Early Life

Fyre was born on 11 August 1992 and currently, the former NXT UK Women’s Champion is 31 years old. Paisley, Renfrewshire, Scotland is the place where Alba Fyre born. There is not enough information available about the past life of the Scottish professional wrestler. She has been active in the wrestling world since the age of 16.

Who is Alba Fyre

Alba Fyre is a 31 year old Scottish professional wrestler who is currently active in the Friday Night Smackdown brand of WWE. She earned a lot of success in the independent circuit of wrestling before joining WWE in 2019. She was one of the top of stars of the NXT which is the developmental territory of WWE and she won multiple titles from the mentioned brand of WWE.

Alba Fyre WWE Debut

Fyre made her WWE debut back in 2015 as Kay Lee Ray in an episode of NXT. Her first match was against ‘The Irresistible Force” Nia Jax in a losing effort. She was not under contract with WWE during that time. In 2017, she participated in the inaugural Mae Young Classic tournament where she was beaten by Princesa Sugehit in the first round.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career

Fyre joined the world of professional wrestling in 2009, she was only 16 years old during that time. Her first match was at SWA Battlezone on 30 May 2009, in a Battlezone Rumble to determine the number one contender for the NWA Scottish Heavyweight Championship. Needless to say, she lost her first ever wrestling match.

Success on The Independent Circuit

She was not a regular during her early days in wrestling. But she competed in various wrestling promotions and she never stopped winning championships on the independent circuit. In 2011, she started working in Insane Championship Wrestling which is a Scottish professional wrestling promotion. She worked in the mentioned promotion for a long time and she won multiple titles in the promotion.

TNA Wrestling

She got her first big break in 2014 when she got the opportunity to sign a professional contract with TNA Wrestling. She had a short career in TNA Wrestling. She worked mostly as a lower mid card in TNA Wrestling and she could never win any championships in the promotion. She survived less than a year in the promotion.

Other Indie Promotions

She also worked in other major independent circuit wrestling promotions like What Culture Pro Wrestling, Pro-Wrestling: EVE, Shimmer Women Athletes, Southside Wrestling Entertainment, World of Sport Wrestling, and even on the famous Japanese wrestling promotion World Wonder Ring Stardom. She won multiple championships and accomplishments from the mentioned promotions.

Early Days in WWE

In 2015, she got an opportunity to work in WWE for the first time. She wrestled a match against Nia Jax in an episode of NXT which is the developmental territory of WWE. She lost her first match. She was still not under contract with the promotion during the time and it was only one match appearance. It took four more years for her to finally earn a professional contract with WWE.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Alba Fyre Alba Fyre Nick Names The Hardcore Daredevil Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Alba Fyre Height 5’8” Alba Fyre Weight 112 lbs. Relationship Status Married Alba Fyre Net Worth Not known Alba Fyre Eye Color Blue Hair Color Brown (dyed red) Wrestling Debut 2009 Mentor * Alba Fyre Signature Moves Reverse Code Red, Tornado DDT, Parallel Snapmare, Shotgun Stunner Finishing Move(s) Gory Bomb Theme Song / Alba Fyre Song / Alba Fyre Music Dare Devil Catchphrases *

Alba Fyre Net Worth & Salary

Fyre is currently signed to WWE and there is no confirmation on the exact net worth of the former NXT UK Champion. According to reports from various media sources, her current net worth is estimated to be somewhere around $1 million to $5 million. She has been active in WWE since 2019 and there is no report on her current salary in WWE.

Alba Fyre Family

Fyre was born on 11 August 1992 in Paisley, Renfrewshire, Scotland. There is no information available about her past life, neither is there any information available about her parents, or whether she has any siblings. As of now, she kept her previous life private. She has been active in the wrestling world since the age of 16.

Championships and Accomplishments

Fyre is pretty successful in terms of winning championships in the world of wrestling. She remained active on the independent circuit promotions for a decade and won multiple prestigious championships from all over the independent circuit. Currently, she is active in WWE and she won multiple championships from the NXT and NXT UK which are the developmental territories of WWE.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) NXT UK Women’s Championship (1 time), NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship (1 time, final) – with Isla Dawn, Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic (2022) – with Io Shirai, Ranked No. 48 of the top 50 Greatest WWE Female Superstars of all time (2021) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) Defiant Women’s Championship (1 time) Fierce Females/Scottish Women’s Championship (1 time), ICW Women’s Championship (3 times), Queen of Insanity (2019) Pro-Wrestling: EVE Championship (1 time) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Ranked No. 18 of the top 100 female wrestlers in the PWI Women’s 100 in 2020, Ranked No. 17 of the top 150 female wrestlers in the PWI Women’s 150 in 2021 Shimmer Women Athletes – ChickFight Tournament (2015) Queen of Southside Championship (3 times), SWE Speed King Championship (1 time) WOS Women’s Championship (1 time) 5★Star GP Award (1 time), 5★Star GP Technique Award (2016) Records One time NXT UK Women’s Champion, 2022 Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Winner

Personal life & Lifestyle

Fyre mostly became famous under the ring name Kay Lee Ray. She went by this name on the independent circuit and after she joined WWE, she used her independent circuit ring name and character. Later, she was given the new dark character of Alba Fyre and she is still doing this character on the main roster of WWE.

Personal Information Table

Alba Fyre Real Name / Full Name Kayleigh Rae Birth Date 11 August 1992 Alba Fyre Age 31 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Leo Birthplace Paisley, Renfrewshire, Scotland Nationality American Hometown Paisley, Renfrewshire, Scotland School/College/University Not known Educational Qualification Not known Religion Christianity Alba Fyre Ethnicity White Current Residence Not known Hobbies Not known Alba Fyre Tattoo Multiple Tattoos

Alba Fyre Movies and TV Shows

Fyre is active in the world of professional wrestling since the age of 16 and she has been a pretty successful professional wrestler. There is no report on whether she has ever appeared in any movies or television series. All she wanted to be is a professional wrestler and she is living her dream right now.

Alba Fyre Husband

Fyre is currently in a relationship with famous Scottish professional wrestler Stevie Boy who mostly earned his success while working on the independent circuit. He has been active in the wrestling world since 2007 and he won multiple top championships from all over the indies. The couple had a 13 year relationship before getting married in 2021.

Main Roster Success

Mae Young Classic Tournament

Fyre returned to WWE after two years in 2017 to participate in the inaugural Mae Young Classic tournament. She was eliminated in the first round after she was defeated by Princesa Sugehit. After losing in the mentioned tournament, she did not get a professional contract from WWE until 2019. But she got to complete any six Women’s tag team match on the very next night of losing in the tournament.

NXT UK Debut

She finally earned a professional contract from WWE in 2019 and she started working in NXT UK as a heel. She played the same character from the Indies and from the very first day of joining NXT UK, she had been promoted as a top star of the promotion. She remained active in NXT UK for the next two years and she was pretty successful.

NXT UK Women’s Champion

She even won the NXT UK Women’s Championship one time and she had some excellent rivalries with the likes of Toni Storm and Piper Niven. She remained the NXT UK Women’s Champion for nearly two years. She also worked in NXT where she earned message success mostly as a Tag Team wrestler. She accomplished multiple Tag Team successes in the promotion.

Teaming up with Alba Fyre, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion

In April 2022 she debuted her new character Alba Fyre and since then she has been playing the same character. Later that year she got involved in a feud with her fellow Scottish professional wrestler Isla Dawn and the feud continued until the early 2023. After Fyre won the feud, the duo started working as a tag team. They even won the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship together.

Recent Days, Main Roster

She made her main roster debut along with Isla Dawn at the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships and they started working on SmackDown. But later they lost the championships to the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, and the two Tag Team titles were unified. Since then, Fyre and Dawn have been active on SmackDown but they are only being treated as jobbers. We hope their situation improves in the future.41

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Alba Fyre

Fyre is active in WWE since 2019 and she had multiple top feuds with some of the biggest stars in wrestling today. Her current tag team partner Isla Dawn worked as Fyre’s rival at first. It was a dark rivalry as both wrestlers played dark characters. After Dawn lost the feud to Fyre, she started working as her tag team partner.

Fyre also had other feuds with top names. Toni Storm was one of the biggest rivals of Fyre’s NXT UK career. At the NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool event, she defeated Toni Storm to win the NXT UK Women’s title. Storm challenged Fyre for the title a number of times but every time Fyre managed to shut her down. She remained champion for nearly two years.

Alba Fyre Injury

Fyre suffered a shoulder injury when she was having a feud with Toni Storm. The duo was having a match in an episode of NXT UK when Fyre was the NXT UK Women’s Champion. Fyre suffered a shoulder injury while receiving a Suplex from Toni Storm. The injury kept her out of action for a number of months but she came back by January 2021 to defend her NXT UK Women’s title at the NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II event.

Other Details

Fyre has appeared in only three WWE video games so far. Her first appearance was in WWE 2K22 released back in 2022. This was the only video game in which she appeared as Kay Lee Ray. Her next appearance was in WWE 2K23 where she appeared as Alba Fyre for the first time. She also appeared in the latest installment in the WWE video game series which is WWE 2K24.

Alba Fyre Salary Not known Brand Endorsements WWE Merchandise Sponsors * Charity Not known

Alba Fyre Social Media Accounts

Fyre is active on Instagram from a verified account, however, there is no verified account of her on Twitter. Her verified Instagram account has a stunning following of 130K people. Here are links to her social media accounts where you can follow her. Alba Fyre Instagram.

Alba Fyre Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % AIW 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) Defiant 4 (26.67%) 1 (6.67%) 10 (66.67%) FCP 4 (28.57%) 0 (0.00%) 10 (71.43%) FCP/Sendai Girls 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) Freelance Wrestling 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NXT 36 (66.67%) 1 (1.85%) 17 (31.48%) NXT UK 20 (90.91%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (9.09%) OTT 2 (40.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (60.00%) PROGRESS 2 (40.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (60.00%) RISE 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) ROH 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) SHIMMER 19 (43.18%) 0 (0.00%) 25 (56.82%) SHINE 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (100.00%) STARDOM 19 (51.35%) 2 (5.41%) 16 (43.24%) TNA 1 (25.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (75.00%) WCPW 3 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (50.00%) World Of Sport 3 (50.00%) 1 (16.67%) 2 (33.33%) WWE 3 (16.67%) 0 (0.00%) 15 (83.33%) WXw 3 (37.50%) 0 (0.00%) 5 (62.50%) TOTAL 125 (49.80%) 5 (1.99%) 121 (48.21%)

Alba Fyre Manager

Fyre did not work with professional manager in her WWE career so far. However, she had been managed by some of her fellow professional wrestlers from time to time. When she was working as a team with Io Shirai, she was

managed by the Japanese Professional wrestler. Currently, she is working as a tag team with her fellow Irish professional wrestler Isla Dawn and Dawn manages her during her singles matches.

FAQS

Q. When did Alba Fyre start wrestling?

A. Alba Fyre started working in 2009

Q. How tall is Alba Fyre in feet?

A. Alba Fyre is 5’8” tall in feet

Q. Who is Alba Fyre manager?

A. Alba Fyre does not have a manager, however, she gets managed by her tag team partner Isla Dawn during her singles matches

Q. What is current Alba Fyre song?

A. Alba Fyre uses the song ‘Dare Devil’

Q. Who is Alba Fyre mother?

A. Not known

Q. Who is Alba Fyre father?

A. Not known

Q. Who is currently Alba Fyre girlfriend?

A. Alba Fyre is currently married to famous Scottish professional wrestler Stevie Boy

Q. Who is Alba Fyre brother?

A. Not known

Q. How much is Alba Fyre worth?

A. Not known

Q. How many times Fyre won the NXT UK Women’s title?

A. Fyre had been a one time NXT UK Women’s Champion