Becky Lynch Hints At Big Wrestlemania 40 Match At WWE PLE Press Conference

Heading into Wrestlemania 40, Becky Lynch is one of the assumed names to be on the card of the WWE premium live event. She is someone who is credited to be on every marquee WWE show that needs bigger attraction and she was there to make that announcement in the media event that went down in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The MAN Becky Lynch came around to the WrestleMania 40 press event at the T-Mobile Arena in Sin City and she interrupted the WWE Women’s World champion, Rhea Ripley on the stage. After almost becoming the champion of the Raw brand, she was elaborating on her own road to WrestleMania when her predicted ‘Mania opponent stopped her.

Interestingly, Becky Lynch name-dropped her “Big Time Becks” gimmick, reminding the fans that whenever there are “Big Time” conversations in the WWE, it can’t go down without her presence.

It should be noted that Big Time Becks was her gimmick when she returned to WWE in 2021 after her pregnancy. At that point, WWE presented her as a major heel character, who wore trend-setting clothes and accessories much like her husband, Seth Rollins. But then ‘The Man’ character was reverted in 2022.

Becky Lynch heading into the 2024 Elimination Chamber

The Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley will face the Elimination Chamber 2024 match winner at Wrestlemania 40 given that she remains to be the champion until that night. The official announcement regarding this match came on Raw but things were already made clear on this past edition of Smackdown. Becky Lynch is the clear favorite to win the Chamber match and then head onto the biggest WWE PLE for a marquee match against The Nightmare.

It was officially announced on Raw that the winner of the Women’s Elimination Chamber 2024 match will face Ripley or Nia Jax at WrestleMania. At the same time, the spree of qualifying matches for the upcoming gimmick match also began in the first one of which Shayna Baszler and Becky Lynch collided in a rematch from WrestleMania 36.

Baszler showcased her submission-based techniques in the match but Becky Lynch would ultimately overcome her after a Manhandle Slam. As a result, The MAN became the first woman to enter the Chamber match fray as she hopes to pull off a grand win later this month.