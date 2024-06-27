Bio

Booker T is a retired American Professional wrestler who is best known for his time in major professional wrestling promotions like WWE and WCW. He has won major wrestling championship like WWE World Heavyweight Championship and other titles. Presently, he owns an independent wrestling promotion named Reality of Wrestling (ROW).

Booker T Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of the former five times WCW World Heavyweight Champion is 6’3″ and his billed weight is 256 lbs. He was born on March 1, 1965. He had been one of the biggest names in professional wrestling during his time and he also won major championships from all over the wrestling world including the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Booker T: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Booker T Early Life

Huffman was born on March 1, 1965. Plain Dealing, Louisiana is the place where Booker T born. Even though his birthplace is often misidentified as Houston, Texas. His single father raised him with his seven siblings. He was youngest of them all. He lost both of his parents by 13 and after that he lived with one of his elder sister who was 16 at that time.

Who is Booker T

Booker T is a 59 year old retired American Professional wrestler who is also the owner and founder of the American independent wrestling promotion named Reality of Wrestling (ROW). He was one of the biggest names of wrestling during his time. He also won multiple prestigious championships from all over the wrestling world.

Booker T WWE Debut

It took 15 long years for Huffman to make his first appearance in WWE. He made WWE debut in 2001 after Vince McMahon purchased WCW and he debuted as a part of the WWE vs. Alliance storyline. He attacked Stone Cold Steve Austin during his triple threat WWE Championship match against Chris Benoit and Chris Jericho at the King of the Ring event of 2001. This incident is recognized as the beginning of the WWE vs. The Alliance storyline.

Professional Wrestling Career

Traning & Debut

Huffman had a difficult childhood as he had to grow up with his seven older siblings without his parents. He started training for professional wrestling along with his older brother Stevie Ray in the newly opened wrestling school by Ivan Putski in 1986. They were trained under wrestling legends Scott Casey. On the same year, Huffman made his in ring debut in Western Wrestling Alliance Live!, a promotion that was ran by Ivan Putski.

Early In Ring Work

Huffman worked in a number of different promotions before getting a big call from WCW in 1993 and it was the beginning of the biggest break of his career. In 1992, he formed Harlem Heat along with his brother Stevie Ray in the Global Wrestling Federation. After making his WCW debut in 1993 along with his brother, they started working as a team in the promotion.

Early WCW Career, Harlem Heat

The Harlem Heat went on to become one of the most successful tag teams in WCW history as together they won the WCW World Tag Team Championship 10 times in total which still stands record in WCW as a team. The two brothers kept on working as a team until 1997 and they earned massive success. After 1997, Huffman was leaping towards singles success.

Championship Success in WCW

Huffman also became extremely successful as a singles wrestler as he won multiple top titles from WCW. He was the ninth WCW Triple Crown Champion as he won all the major single championships from the promotion including the WCW World Heavyweight Championship, WCW World Television Championship, and the WCW United States Heavyweight Championship.

Final Days in WCW

He had been a four times WCW World Heavyweight champion in WCW. Fans have often heard the phrase that Booker T is a five times WCW World Heavyweight champion. He won the Championship four times while he was in WCW and he won the WCW title for the fifth time when WCW became a part of WWE. He won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship after he transitioned to WWE in 2001. He remained active in WCW until the very end of the promotion.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Booker T Booker T Nick Names * Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Booker T Height 6’3” Booker T Weight 256 lbs. Relationship Status Married Booker T Net Worth $5 Million Booker T Eye Color Brown Hair Color Black Wrestling Debut 1986 Mentor Ric Flair Booker T Signature Moves Delayed Spinebuster, Forearm smash, Jumping superkick, Sidewalk Slam Finishing Move(s) Scissors Kick, Book End Theme Song / Booker T Song / Booker T Music Can You Dig It Catchphrases Can You Dig That, Sucka!, Tell me… he didn’t just say that

Booker T Net Worth & Salary

According to reports from various media sources, his current net worth is estimated to somewhere around $5 million. He is presently active in WWE as a color commentator and reports suggest that he earns something around $500,000 as his salary from WWE. He is presently working as the commentator of the NXT which is the developmental territory of WWE.

Booker T Family

Booker was born and brought up in Plain Dealing, Bossier, Louisiana on March 1, 1965. He had a difficult childhood as he had to live in poverty. He grew up with seven of his older siblings. He lost both of his parents by his 13 and he had to live with his 16 year old sister. One of his older brothers Stevie Ray also became famous professional wrestler.

Championships and Accomplishments

Huffman had been extremely successful in terms of winning championships in the world of professional wrestling. He is considered one of the biggest legends of professional wrestling. He won huge championships like WWE World Heavyweight Championship and also the WCW World Heavyweight Championship five times. He has also won other prestigious titles.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WCW Championship (1 time), World Heavyweight Championship (1 time), World Tag Team Championship (3 times) – with Test (1), Goldust (1) and Rob Van Dam (1), WCW Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Test, WWE Intercontinental Championship (1 time), WWE United States Championship (3 times), WWF Hardcore Championship (2 times), King of the Ring (2006), Sixteenth Triple Crown Champion, Eighth Grand Slam Champion (under original format), WWE Hall of Fame (2 times) – Class of 2013 – individually, Class of 2019 – as a member of Harlem Heat Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) Cauliflower Alley Club – Tag Team Award (2018) – with Stevie Ray George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame – Class of 2018 GWF Tag Team Championship (3 times) – with Stevie Ray PWA Heavyweight Championship (1 time) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Inspirational Wrestler of the Year (2000), Most Improved Wrestler of the Year (1998), Tag Team of the Year (1995, 1996) with Stevie Ray, Ranked No. 5 of the top 500 wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2001 SCW Florida Southern Heavyweight Championship (1 time) SCW Florida Southern Heavyweight Championship (1 time) ROW Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Stevie Ray TNA Legends Championship (1 time, inaugural), TNA World Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Scott Steiner, TNA Year End Awards (2 times) WCW World Heavyweight Championship (4 times), WCW World Television Championship (6 times), WCW United States Heavyweight Championship (1 time), WCW World Tag Team Championship (10 times) – with Stevie Ray; Ninth WCW Triple Crown Champion Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Most Underrated (2002), Worst Television Announcer (2017) Records One time WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Five times WCW World Heavyweight Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Huffman and his wife Sharmell founded an independent professional wrestling promotion named Pro Wrestling Alliance and the first show of the promotion was held in December 2006. In 2011, the promotion was disbanded. In March 2012, Huffman relaunched the promotion by a new name; Reality of Wrestling. Current NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez was trained in Reality of Wrestling.

Personal Information Available

Booker T Real Name / Full Name Booker T. Huffman Birth Date March 1, 1965 Booker T Age 59 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Pisces Birthplace Plain Dealing, Bossier, Louisiana Nationality American Hometown Plain Dealing, Bossier, Louisiana School/College/University No information available yet Educational Qualification No information available yet Religion Unknown Booker T Ethnicity Black Current Residence Orlando, Florida Hobbies * Booker T Tattoo Multiple Tattoos

Booker T Movies and TV Shows

There is no report on whether he ever considered acing as a professional career. He, however, made some guest appearances in a number of movies and television series. He appeared as himself 2000 movie Ready to Rumble which was based on WCW. Loads of WCW stars appeared in that movie. He has also appeared in an episode of famous American television series Charmed. His fellow professional wrestlers Buff Bagwell and Scott Steiner also appeared in that episode.

Booker T Wife

Huffman is presently married to Sharmell Sullivan Huffman since 2005 and she is also a famous wrestling figure. She won the Miss Black America contest in 1991 and she also worked as a Nitro Girl in WCW for a couple of years. She started working as the manager of Huffman in WWE from 2005. She also wrestled some matches in promotions like WWE and TNA Wrestling.

Success in WWE

WWE Debut

Huffman transitioned to WWE in 2001 and his debut was really fascinating. He made his WWE debut during the King of the Ring event of 2001 as he attacked Stone Cold Steve Austin during his match. This incident is marked as the official beginning of the WWE vs the Alliance storyline that went on throughout 2001. Huffman had been presented as one of the top stars of the promotion during the time.

WWE vs. Alliance

He was one of the biggest parts of Team Alliance and he also won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship one time after transitioning to WWE in 2001. After 2001 WWE stopped this angle and by 2002 the promotion brought the first ever brand split angle where both SmackDown and RAW had separate rosters. Huffman became a part of Monday Night RAW.

Early Ruthless Aggresion Era Career

He had been pushed as a Tag Team wrestler at first and then he was booked as a mid card wrestler. This was a massive demotion from his huge WCW career and his early career in WWE during the WWE vs Alliance angle. His focus remained on the meet card championships like the Intercontinental Championship and the United States Championship. He also won the WWE Tag Team Championship 3 times in total.

King Booker, World Heavyweight Champion

Huffman finally earned his long awaited main event run in WWE in 2006 after he won the King of the Ring tournament. Soon after winning the prestigious tournament, he started playing the character of King Booker which finally earned him a lot of success. He had been an excellent heel during this time. He also defeated Rey Mysterio to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

TNA Run, WWE Hall of Fame, Recent Days

In 2007 he left WWE and had a 3 year run in TNA Wrestling. He had been treated as a legend in the promotion but he was never satisfied with his TNA run. He returned to WWE in 2011 and he stopped working regularly in the ring after his return. In 2013 he had been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame individually and in 2019 he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame again along with his brother Stevie Ray. He is still active in WWE and right now he is working as a color commentator in NXT which is the developmental territory of WWE.

Iconic Quotes From Booker T

“Vince Russo stuck up for me in WCW when it came down to who should be world champ. From what I’ve heard, there was a meeting, and Russo stood up for me. I would not be six-time world champion if it were not for Vince Russo. I would not even be one-time world champion if it weren’t for Vince Russo.”

“From the beginning of my career, when I first started on the independent circuit, when I went to Global Wrestling Federation in Dallas and then to WCW, all the way through it seems like titles have been around my waist for some reason, and I always give credit to the fans.”

“We listened to Donald Trump speak at the debate about ‘Stop and Frisk.’ I don’t think it’s a good way to go through life. I don’t think that’s going to solve any of our problems. It’s actually going to make racial tension a whole lot worse, and it’s going to make us feel like we’re singled out.”

“Kevin Nash came to me; he goes, ‘Book, hey, Book, man, you know, this nWo thing is getting real hot, bro. And, man, we need some color, man.’ I swear to God, that’s how he said it! ‘We need some color, bro.’ He goes, ‘We want to bring you in.’ I go, ‘Man, thanks, but no thanks. No way.’ I said, ‘I’m a solo act, man.’”

“Actually, a person asked me if I was ever going to come back to WWE. I told them that if I came back, it probably wouldn’t be as WWE Superstar, because the young guys are really what it’s all about. Bringing me back as an announcer is a great position for me to actually go out and make the young guys bigger stars.”

“You can become a star overnight, guys. You can be on the street walking one day, and you’re on your way to the corner diner, and you had to hitch a ride to get there. And the next day, you can be a huge star, money coming at you from right and left. And you’ve got to know how to handle that situation.”

“Muhammad Ali was my idol, and I always say, if Muhammad Ali had told me the exact same thing my mother, the principal, the security guard, my brothers… you know, the same thing they were telling me that I didn’t listen to, I would have listened, just because it came from Muhammad Ali.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Booker T

Huffman was one of the top stars of the wrestling world during his time and he had some excellent feuds with some of the top stars in the wrestling world. He had some excellent feuds with some of the top stars in the wrestling world. He had some excellent rivalries with the likes of Sting, Kevin Nash, Jeff Jarrett, and Chris Benoit in WCW. He was one of the top stars of the promotion.

He also had some amazing rivalries with some of the biggest WWE stars. One of his early rivals in the promotion was Christian whom he feuded for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Later he also had excellent feuds with the top stars like John Cena, Batista, and Kane. The Rock can be considered his first major rival in WWE whom he feuded throughout the WWE vs Alliance angle.

Booker T Injury

Huffman suffered multiple injuries throughout his wrestling career but thankfully, no injuries could ever cause any serious harm to his career. In 2003, WWE reactivated the WWE Intercontinental Championship and Christian became the first winner after reactivation. Huffman defeated Christian to win his first IC title but he had to drop the title to Christian after 34 days in a house show since he suffered an injury. This injury kept him out of action for a couple of months.

Other Details

Huffman has appeared in loads of wrestling video games as playable characters. He has appeared in video games from WCW, WWE, and TNA Wrestling. His first appearance in a wrestling video game was in WCW Nitro back in 1998. His first appearance in a WWE video game was in 2002 game WWE WrestleMania X8 which was a Gamecube exclusive. Since then he has appeared in many WWE video games including WWE 2K24 which is the latest installment in the WWE video game series.

Booker T Salary $500,000 Brand Endorsements WWE Merchandise Sponsors * Charity Various Charities

Booker T Social Media Accounts

Booker T is active on Twitter and Instagram from verified accounts. His verified Twitter account has a total following of 1.3 million and his Instagram has a total following of 1.1 million. Here are links of his social media accounts where you can follow him. Booker T Twitter, Booker T Instagram.

Booker T Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % AWR 1 (14.29%) 0 (0.00%) 6 (85.71%) DSW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) IGF 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) JAPW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) JCW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NEW 4 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NJPW 5 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 5 (50.00%) NWE 4 (66.67%) 1 (16.67%) 1 (16.67%) OVW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) TNA 42 (53.85%) 4 (5.13%) 32 (41.03%) WCW 287 (65.68%) 20 (4.58%) 130 (29.75%) WCW/NJPW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) WWC 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WWE 174 (52.25%) 12 (3.60%) 147 (44.14%) WWF 58 (45.31%) 7 (5.47%) 63 (49.22%) TOTAL 580 (57.37%) 44 (4.35%) 387 (38.28%)

Booker T Manager

Huffman had been managed by various names throughout his wrestling career. When he was playing the character of King Booker, he ran a faction named King’s Court as Sharmell, Finlay and William Regal were his teammates. Huffman was regularly managed by his teammates during his matches. His wife Sharmell can be considered his regular manager throughout his wrestling career.

FAQS

Q. When did Booker T start wrestling?

A. Booker T started working in 1986

Q. How tall is Booker T in feet?

A. Booker T is 6’3” tall in feet

Q. Who is Booker T manager?

A. Booker T had been managed by several number of names. One of the most important managers he had his wife Sharmell

Q. What is current Booker T song?

A. Booker T uses the song ‘Can You Dig It?’

Q. Who is Booker T mother?

A. No information available

Q. Who is Booker T father?

A. No information available

Q. Who is currently Booker T girlfriend?

A. Booker T is currently married to Sharmell

Q. Who is Booker T brother?

A. Booker T has seven siblings. One of them is wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Stevie Ray.

Q. How much is Booker T worth?

A. Booker T’s net worth is something around $5m

Q. How many times Booker T won the WCW World Heavyweight title?

A. Booker T had been a five times WCW World Heavyweight Champion