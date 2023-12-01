CM Punk vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin: WWE Hopeful About The Dream Match

CM Punk is back home in the WWE after a long wait of ten long years and he’s become a changed man, as per the promo delivered on Raw following Survivor Series. The landscape of Monday Night Raw is bound to change, big-time following this massive entry into the roster which would also essentially raise speculation about the endless opportunities that the former WWE Champions bring alongside.

There are a number of dream matches that are being talked about by the WWE Universe. According to the reports of Fightful Select, a massive dream match is becoming more possible given the fact that WWE officials are also interested in seeing it.

Details On CM Punk’s Future In WWE After Massive Survivor Series 2023 Return

Sean Sapp reported behind Fightful’s paywall that the dream match between CM Punk and Stone Cold Steve Austin would be happening if things went well. It appears that there are people within WWE who are pushing to see the Texas Rattlesnake go up against The Best in the World,

“One source in the company had indicated that many ideas have already been floated between CM Punk and WWE. We have not heard how far along in talks, planning or pitches that this is, but that if all went well, the ideal scenario would see Punk flying to Austin to go over ideas. One source indicated that while that is the “ideal scenario,” there’s a lot to get through first.”

There’s no animosity between CM Punk and Stone Cold

It was also noted that CM Punk already had a discussion about the dream match and there’s no animosity between him and Stone Cold in the first place. A couple of years ago, the two eventually dropped messages to each other which also confirms that they share the right equation. Now, WWE just needs to sketch an impactful storyline to make things right with this dream bout.

Stone Cold Steve Austin had no interest in returning to the wrestling ring until 2022 when he made a surprise return to action in the WrestleMania 38 main event, facing Kevin Owens. He still remains in good shape to make a potential comeback.

Sources have previously revealed that Austin was approached about several WrestleMania matchups for WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood but things didn’t materialize in a proper way. It’s safe to assume that Austin will again be approached by the WWE for this potential dream match against CM Punk and if things go right, the WWE Universe will be having a major treat, next year.