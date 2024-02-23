Elimination Chamber 2024: Rhea Ripley Sends Bold Message Before Headlining WWE PLE

Rhea Ripley is certainly the top-most female WWE Superstar available in the women’s roster who is set to feature in Elimination Chamber 2024 in a title match. The ongoing title reign of hers started back at Wrestlemania 39 and her stock continues to rise with every passing week.

Rhea Ripley is positioned as the headline star of Elimination Chamber 2024 since the beginning of the promotions of the show given that she’s the home-country favorite. Not only she has featured prominently as the cover star on the event poster, but she has always been promoted to be the center of the Australian show.

Elimination Chamber 2024: Rhea Ripley remembers past experiences in wrestling

WWE is deliberately giving her the focal point in all the promotional efforts for Elimination Chamber 2024 and some of the fans aren’t happy with this. During a recent appearance on WWE’s The Bump on YouTube, Ripley addressed the notion and opened up about the struggles in her career. Furthermore, she also had a message for her detractors as there have been occasions when she was stopped from pursuing a career in wrestling in the first place.

“Even when I laid out my plan to dedicate myself to the craft and make it to WWE, there were constant voices saying, ‘You should find a real job. You should study. You should do something else. You’re never gonna make it. It’s a silly dream. You have to be more realistic about your life,’” Rhea Ripley sounded confident ahead of Elimination Chamber 2024.

“The one thing I have to say to that is, ‘Where are you guys now?’ I’m here, living my dream. I worked hard for this dream, and they’re miserable in their little, crappy lives. So yeah, sue me.”

Not only Rhea Ripley has featured prominently in the Elimination Chamber 2024 poster but also she is rumored to headline the gimmick-based PLE while defending her women’s world title against Nia Jax.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 premium live event is set for tomorrow night February 24 from the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. The confirmed match card for the annual PLE is given below:

– Men’s Elimination Chamber Match for a shot to the World Heavyweight Championship Match at WrestleMania 40: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley vs. LA Knight vs. Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul

– Women’s Elimination Chamber Match for a shot to Women’s World Championship Match at WrestleMania 40: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Raquel Rodriguez

– Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax

– Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and Mr. Money In The Bank Damian Priest) (c) vs. British Strong Style (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate)

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Asuka and Kairi Sane (c) vs. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell

– Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will appear on The Grayson Waller Effect