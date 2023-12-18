Bio

Goldust is an American Professional wrestler who is also famous by the name of Dustin Rhodes. He is the son of legendary professional wrestler Dusty Rhodes and he has been active in the world of professional wrestling for 3 and a half decades and he has won multiple prestigious championships from all over the world. Currently, he is active in AEW.

Goldust Height, Weight, Age & More:

Rhodes has an excellent physique which was pretty much ideal for professional wrestling. The billed height of Rhodes was 6’6″ and his billed weight was 240 lbs. He was born on April 11, 1969 and the former three times WWE Intercontinental Champion is 54 year old. He has also been a two times WWE United States Heavyweight champion.

Goldust: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Goldust Early Life

Rhodes was born on April 11, 1969 and currently the former two times WCW United States Heavyweight champion is 54 year old. Dallas, Texas is the place where Goldust born. He is the son of legendary professional wrestler Dusty Rhodes and he joined the wrestling world at a very young age of 19 only.

Who is Goldust

Goldust is a 54 year old American Professional wrestler who is currently active in the All Elite Wrestling promotion. He is also famous by the name of Dustin Rhodes. He has won multiple prestigious championships from all over the world of wrestling and he has also worked in major wrestling promotions like WWE and WCW.

Goldust WWE Debut

Most of the wrestling fans remember his WWE debut as Goldust in 1995. But this was not actually his original WWE debut. It was the debut of the character he was famous for. His actual debut dates back to December 1988 when he teamed up with Kendall Windham in an undercard tag team called The Texas Broncos and they were victorious in their first match in WWE.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career in WCW

Dustin Runnels joined the world of professional wrestling in 1988 under the ring name Dustin Rhodes following the legacy of his father. Upon joining the world of wrestling he started working on Championship Wrestling from Florida and he worked in the promotion for around a year. He also worked in WCW simultaneously.

First WWE Run

From 1990 to 1991, he had a short run in WWE which is not much remembered. On his first run in the promotion he worked under the ring name Dustin Rhodes. His first run in WWE did not go on for very long and it is not much remembered by the fans either. It is first run he did not get to win any Championship and just competed in a number of matches.

Return to WCW

In 1991 he made his return to WCW and for the first time in his career, he got an upper mid card treatment. His father’s legacy helped him a lot to become one of the top stars of the time. He himself was pretty much talented and he rightfully deserved this push. Slowly he was becoming one of the biggest attractions of WCW and he was doing an excellent job.

Upper Mid Card Run

He spent a total of four years in the promotion and he was one of the biggest upper mid cards of WCW during his time. He won multiple prestigious championships in WCW including a couple of WCW United States Heavyweight Championships, he also won multiple Tag Team Championship titles. Rhodes did an excellent job in WCW and everybody was expecting him to become one of the top stars of the promotion in the near future.

Return to WWE

In 1995 he made his returned to WWE and this time he had to go through a huge challenge as he was given a completely new character; the character of Goldust. This was something that he never did before and it was completely different from what he used to do until this point in his career. This was a rather surprising character change.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Goldust Goldust Nick Names The Natural, The Bizarre One Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Goldust Height 6’6” Goldust Weight 240 lbs. Relationship Status Married Goldust Net Worth $3 Million Goldust Eye Color Blue Hair Color Blonde Wrestling Debut 1988 Mentor * Goldust Signature Moves Bionic elbow, Dropping down and uppercutting the opponent, Spinebuster, Director’s Cut Finishing Move(s) Curtain Call, Shattered Dreams Theme Song / Goldust Song / Goldust Music Gold-Lust Catchphrases *

Goldust Net Worth & Salary

Rhodes is active in the world of professional wrestling for around 3 and half decades and he is one of the top names in the world of wrestling. According to reports from various media sources, his net worth is estimated to be somewhere around $3 million. Reports also suggest that he earns something around $400,000 as his annual salary.

Goldust Family

Rhodes was born on April 11, 1969 in Dallas, Texas. His father was the legendary professional wrestler Dusty Rhodes and his mother was Sandra Runnels, Dusty’s first wife. His brother Cody Rhodes is also a famous professional wrestler who is currently active in WWE and he is also one of the biggest names of the promotion right now.

Championships and Accomplishments

Rhodes is pretty successful in terms of winning championships in the world of professional wrestling. However, his Championship success mostly remained stuck around the mid card divisions of the major promotions. In WCW he won a couple of WCW United States Heavyweight Championship along with a number of Tag Team titles. In WWE he has been a total of three times WWE Intercontinental Champion as well as multi times Tag Team Champion.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) World Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Booker T, WWE Tag Team Championship (2 times) – with Cody Rhodes/Stardust, WWF Hardcore Championship (9 times), WWF Intercontinental Championship (3 times), Slammy Award (4 times) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) ACW Heavyweight Championship (1 time) NWA Florida Heavyweight Championship (1 time), FCW Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Mike Graham CCW Heavyweight Championship (1 time) PWF Florida Championship (1 time) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Comeback of the Year (2013), Match of the Year (2019) – vs. Cody at Double or Nothing, Most Improved Wrestler of the Year (1991), Ranked No. 11 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 1996, Ranked No. 126 of the top 500 singles wrestlers of the “PWI Years” in 2003 TCW Heavyweight Championship (1 time) WCW United States Heavyweight Championship (2 times), WCW World Six-Man Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Big Josh and Tom Zenk, WCW World Tag Team Championship (2 times) – with Ricky Steamboat (1) and Barry Windham (1), NWA World Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Barry Windham Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Most Embarrassing Wrestler (1997), Most Improved (1991), Rookie of the Year (1989), Worst Gimmick (1995) as Goldust, Worst Gimmick (1997) as The Artist Formerly Known As Goldust, Worst Gimmick (2007) as Black Reign Records Three times WWE Intercontinental Champion, two times WCW United States Heavyweight Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Most of the fans believe that Dustin and Cody Rhodes are life brothers. Well, they are brothers in real life but they are actually stepbrothers. Dustin was the son of Dusty’s first wife Sandra Runnels and Cody was the son of Dusty’s second wife Michelle Runnels whom he married in 1978. They are always addressed as brothers in the wrestling world.

Personal Information Table

Goldust Real Name / Full Name Dustin Patrick Runnels Birth Date April 11, 1969 Goldust Age 54 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Aries Birthplace Dallas, Texas Nationality American Hometown Dallas, Texas School/College/University East Mecklenburg High School Educational Qualification No information available yet Religion Christianity Goldust Ethnicity White Current Residence Not known Hobbies * Goldust Tattoo Multiple Tattoos

Goldust Movies and TV Shows

Professional wrestling has always been the first preference of Dustin Rhodes and he never considered acting as a professional career. However he did appear in a number of movies and a couple of television series. His first appearance was in the 2014 movie Meet Me There and he played a major role in this movie. He also gave voiceover to the 2016 animated movie Scooby-Doo! and WWE: Curse of the Speed Demon.

Goldust Wife

Rhodes got married three times in his life. His first wife was Terri Runnels whom he married in 1993 and divorced her in 1999. Terri Runnels was also a famous WWE star. She was active during the New Generation era, Attitude Era, and the early Ruthless Aggression era. Rhodes married Milena Martelloni in 2002 and lived together for only one year. In 2012 he married Ta-rel Roche and they are still living together.

The Rise of Goldust

Introduction of The Goldust Character

After adopting the character of Goldust, Rhodes became famous under this new character and he is still famous among the professional wrestling fans by the name of Goldust. On his first run under this character, he spent a total of 4 years in the promotion and he had been treated as a solid mid card in WWE.

Mid Card Run

He had been a three times WWE Intercontinental Champion and he was one of the biggest attractions of the mid card division of WWE during his time. For a lot of fans, this new character was a little disturbing, and that was why it was more challenging. He played it excellently. At a point, WWE tried to change his character during the Attitude Era but the experiment failed. One of the character changes was The Artist Formerly Known as Goldust.

Release and Second Return to WWE

In 1999 he was released from WWE and he went to the independent circuit. After spending in couple of years on the indies he made his return to WWE again and this time he had mostly been treated as a lower mid card. He was mostly competing for the WWE Hardcore Championship. He won the mentioned championships for nine times in total.

TNA Wrestling and Other Promotions

He remained active in WWE until 2004 and he went through various storylines. The bizarre part of his character was somehow gone and he was most of a lower mid card. After getting released from WWE in 2004 it was getting a little difficult for him to relocate. He worked in various promotions including TNA Wrestling and a couple of returns to WWE.

Third Return to WWE

In 2013 he returned to WWE for the fifth time and he remained active in the promotion for six long years. He had an excellent storyline with his stepbrother Cody Rhodes. Together the two brothers also won the WWE Tag Team Championship. In 2019 he left WWE never to return to the promotion again. He will always be remembered as Goldust in WWE.

Recent Days, AEW

After his release from WWE in 2019, he joined the newly founded professional wrestling promotion the All Elite Wrestling. He had some excellent matches in the promotion including his match with his brother which is considered one of the best matches of his career. He is still active in the promotion and it is reported that he is considered in his retirement from in ring action soon.

Iconic Quotes From Goldust

“The business changes, and we don’t all have to like the change, but it’s, ultimately, the business is changed. But, that being said, I don’t like it, and I’ll tell you why. Because without the new school that we have right now, or without old school, there would be none of this new school, so it started somewhere, right?”

“People have come up and told me they were WCW fans from the early ’90s, or they were watching my work in FCW when I first started in the late ’80s, and they’ll spit out a match of mine that they still remember. I stand there in awe, shocked that someone still remembers.”

“Here are the five guys I learned the business from: Barry Windham, Ricky Steamboat, Arn Anderson, Larry Zbyszko, and Bobby Eaton. Those guys taught me how to do everything in the ring. I learned so much from each of them.”

“Tell a story. You don’t have to do a thousand things in two minutes when you can do one just as good and still tell that story with your face or how you land or your reaction. That’s a lost art. Storytelling is a big part of our industry, and if given time, you can do it properly.”

“The backstage stuff is not for everybody. I’m very hands on; I like to train and teach young guys now because there’s so many of them. There are certain ways to do things, to get crowd reactions and sell your emotions and sell stories.”

“At first, when we had the Golden Truth, it was fun – but it was always in the back of my head that I’m destined for so much more. I can be so much better than this, than the old comedy act that they want me to be.”

“You might be sitting at NXT for six years. But, if you’re sitting there at NXT for six years, and they haven’t called you to the main roster, then you’re not doing something right. That’s just my opinion.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Goldust

Rhodes head multiple top rivalries with some of the biggest names in the world of wrestling. One of the early and top rivals of his career was Triple H. They even faced each other at WrestleMania 13. Another early rivalry of his career was against Razor Ramon. It was one of the weirdest rivalries of the time but overall it was pretty fun.

He also had a great tag team rivalry with The Shield where he teamed up with his step brother Cody Rhodes. Together they also defeated The Shield to win the WWE Tag Team Championship. Speaking of his brother, Cody Rhodes himself had also been a big rival of Dustin. Together they presented Some excellent matches and their match from AEW is still considered one of the best matches of their careers.

Goldust Injury

Much like most of the professional wrestlers, Rhodes had to go through multiple injuries throughout his wrestling career. Some of the injuries were pretty severe but thankfully, no injuries could ever keep him out of action for a long time. One of worst injuries was a shoulder injury from December 2010 and he had to go through surgery to get rid of it.

Other Details

Rhodes has appeared in loads of wrestling video games as playable characters. His first appearance was back in 1994 when he appeared in the WCW Main Event which was a Gameboy exclusive. His first appearance in a WWE video game was WWF In Your House in 1996, since there he has appeared in many WWE video games until WWE 2K19. He also appeared in AEW Fight Forever which was released in 2023.

Goldust Salary $400,000 Brand Endorsements * Sponsors * Charity Various Charities

Social Media Accounts

Goldust is active on Twitter and Instagram from verified accounts. His verified Twitter account has a total following of 793.9K and his Instagram has a stunning following of 360K. Here are links of his social media accounts where you can follow him. Goldust Twitter, Goldust Instagram.

Goldust Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % 1PW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) AEW 42 (64.62%) 0 (0.00%) 23 (35.38%) AJPW 1 (14.29%) 0 (0.00%) 6 (85.71%) DREAMWAVE 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) FCW 3 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) FIP 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) HUSTLE 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) NEW 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NWA 2 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (50.00%) NWA TNA 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) NXT 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) PWS 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) TNA 14 (38.89%) 0 (0.00%) 22 (61.11%) USWA 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) UWF (Carolina) 6 (54.55%) 0 (0.00%) 5 (45.45%) WCW 98 (57.31%) 10 (5.85%) 63 (36.84%) WCW/NJPW 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) WrestleReunion 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WWE 366 (56.22%) 7 (1.08%) 278 (42.70%) WWF 110 (38.33%) 15 (5.23%) 162 (56.45%) WWF/IWA Puerto Rico 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) WWF/USWA 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) TOTAL 655 (52.23%) 32 (2.55%) 567 (45.22%)

Goldust Manager

Rhodes did not have many professional managers in her career but during his early days, while playing the character of Goldust, he had been managed by multiple names. One of the earliest managers he had was Marlena who later worked under the ring name Terri. She was also his then wife. Later he had been managed by Luna Vachon.

FAQS

Q. When did Goldust start wrestling?

A. Goldust started working in 1988

Q. How tall is Goldust in feet?

A. Goldust is 6’6” tall in feet

Q. Who is Goldust manager?

A. Goldust had been managed by several names like Marlena and Luna Vachon

Q. What is current Goldust song?

A. Goldust used the song ‘Gold-Lust’ in WWE

Q. Who is Goldust mother?

A. Goldust’s mother was Sandra Runnels

Q. Who is Goldust father?

A. Goldust’s father was famous professional wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes

Q. Who is currently Goldust girlfriend?

A. Goldust is currently married to Ta-rel Roche

Q. Who is Goldust brother?

A. Famous professional wrestler Cody Rhodes is the brother of Goldust

Q. How much is Goldust worth?

A. Goldust’s net worth is something around $3m

Q. How many times Goldust won the WWE Intercontinental title?

A. Goldust had been a three times WWE Intercontinental Champion