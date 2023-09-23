Gunther: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Bio:

Gunther aka Walter Hahn is an Austrian professional wrestler who is working in WWE and currently he is one of the top stars of the promotion. He is in progress to surpass the record of The Honky Tonk Man of being the longest Intercontinental Champion whose record remained intact for 36 years. No doubt he is a future WWE World Champion

Gunther Height, Weight, Age & More:

Gunther is currently 36 year old and he was born on 20 August 1987. Vienna, Austria is the place where Gunther born. He is billed at 193 cm in WWE and he weighs something around 250 lbs. He worked in several other promotions before joining WWE and had been extremely successful wherever he worked.

Gunther Early Life

Gunther had been a childhood wrestling fan and he started his wrestling career at the age of 17 only. Before getting his big call from WWE, he worked in several other independent circuit promotions as well as in Westside Xtreme Wrestling which is a leading German professional wrestling promotion. He was quite successful on the American independent circuit as well

Who is Gunther

Gunther is an Austrian professional wrestler who is currently active in WWE and he is also the current WWE Intercontinental Champion. He is also the longest reigning NXT UK Champion. Having said that, he is also the leader of the Imperium ever since the faction was founded in NXT UK. Before working in WWE, he worked on the Independent circuit. He was pretty famous on the independent circuit

Gunther WWE Debut

Gunther made his WWE debut back in 2019 under the ring name of Walter which also is his real name. He made his WWE debut during the NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool event in January 2019. At NXT Takeover: New York, Walter defeated Pete Dunne to capture the NXT UK title. He was indeed the best NXT UK Champion ever.

Longest Reigning NXT UK Champion

Walter went on to have a record 870 days of the NXT UK title. He defended his NXT UK title against some of the biggest NXT and NXT UK stars and in most cases he managed to retain his title. Finally, he dropped the NXT UK title to Ilja Dragunov at NXT TakeOver 36 in August, 2021. He had a short run in the NXT before joining the main roster

Gunther Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career

Gunther started his professional wrestling career in 2005. He worked in Westside Xtreme Wrestling for thirteen long years and became a top star of the promotion. It is a leading German professional wrestling promotion. He also worked in other independent circuit promotions like Evolve and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla.

NXT UK and Longest Reigning NXT UK Champion

In 2019, Walter got the biggest call of his career and he got to sign a professional contract with WWE. He started with the NXT UK which was the UK based development territory of WWE. He was immensely successful in the promotion and he also became the longest reigning NXT UK Champion. He defeated some of the biggest names of NXT and NXT UK during the time.

Imperium

While working in NXT UK, he formed a faction named Imperium and it was the most dominant faction of the brand during its time. Imperium is still intact in the main roster, however, some of the previous members of the faction like Alexander Wolfe is not a member of the faction anymore.

Ring Name Gunther Gunther Nick Names The Ring General Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Gunther Height 6’4” Gunther Weight 250 lbs Relationship Status Married Gunther Net Worth $3 Million Gunther Eye Color Dark Brown Hair Color Black Wrestling Debut 2005 Mentor * Gunther Signature Moves Diving Splash, Dropkick, Clothesline Finishing Move(s) Powerbomb Theme Song / Gunther Song / Gunther Music Prepare To Fight Catchphrases *

Gunther Net Worth & Salary

According to reports from Sportskeeda, Gunther’s net worth is Estimated somewhere around $3 million. The site also reports that the Austrian professional wrestler earns $300,000 annually as his salary in WWE .

Gunther Family

Walter Hahn married retired professional wrestler Jinny Sandhu earlier this year. Jinny was a former WWE star. She was active in the NXT UK but she was forced to retire from in ring action earlier this year due to an injury. Jinny Sandhu aka Jinny Hahn is British by nationality but she is of Indian descent.

Championships and accomplishments

Walter Hahn won multiple big championships from all over the independent circuit and other European promotions. After joining WWE, he won the NXT UK title and became the longest reigning champion. Soon after joining the main roster of WWE, he won the WWE Intercontinental Champion last year. He is still holding the title. We can expect to see him winning WWE World titles in the future

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWE United Kingdom Championship (1 time), WWE Intercontinental Championship (1 time, current) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) CBS Sports – Match of the Year (2020) Defiant Internet Championship (1 time) ESPN – Match of the year (2022) EWP Tag Team Championship (1 time) Fight Club: PRO – Infinity Trophy (2018) GSW Tag Team Championship (1 time) OTT Championship (1 time) Progress Atlas Championship (3 times), Progress Unified World Championship (1 time) PWF Nordeuropäische Wrestling Meisterschaft Championship (1 time) PWG World Championship (1 time) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Ranked No. 14 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2019 TNT World Championship (1 time) wXw Unified World Wrestling Championship (3 times), wXw World Tag Team Championship (4 times), Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Europe MVP (2018–2020) Records Became the longest reigning NXT UK Champion, closing in on becoming the longest reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion, became the longest survivor in a Royal Rumble match

Personal life & Lifestyle

As we have already mentioned above, Gunther is married to retired British-Indian professional wrestler Jinny Sandhu. They met each other during their independent circuit days and they got married earlier this year.

Football fan Gunther – Gunther is a huge football fan. He supported his local football club SK Rapid Wien during his childhood. He also follows German Bundesliga and he is a fan of FC Schalke 04.

Gunther favorite wrestler – No information available yet on who is his favorite wrestler

Gunther Cars – No information available yet on which cars he own right now

Gunther Real Name / Full Name Walter Hahn Birth Date 20 August 1987 Gunther Age 36 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Leo Birthplace Vienna, Austria Nationality Austrian Hometown Vienna, Austria School/College/University No information available yet Educational Qualification No information available yet Religion Catholic Gunther Ethnicity Not publicly known Current Residence No information available yet Hobbies Watching Football, Cricket, and Tennis, playing video games Gunther Tattoo None

Gunther Movies and TV Shows

The Ring General did not act in any movies or TV shows yet. However, he featured as a playable character in WWE 2K22 and WWE 2K23 video games.

Gunther Wife

Gunther married former WWE star and retired professional wrestler Jinny Sandhu who was British-Indian by nationality. She worked on the independent circuit as well as in WWE. She won multiple championships from the indies. But she announced her retirement earlier this year due to an injury. Gunther and Jinny got married earlier this year.

Main Roster Success

Main Roster Debut

Gunther worked under the ring name of Walter in NXT UK. Before joining the main roster, his ring name was changed to Gunther. He made his main roster debut after WrestleMania 38 with Ludwig Kaiser on his side. Imperium did not run as a faction as soon as he joined main roster. Vince McMahon was still running WWE and Gunther was seen humiliating Ludwig Kaiser during the time. Later, Giovanni Vinci was also added into the group

Intercontinental Champion

But after Triple H became in charge of WWE creative, he changed this storyline and Kaiser started working as a normal partner of the Ring General. Soon, Giovanni Vinci was also brought in and together they reformed Imperium. They first started working on Smackdown and soon after their main roster debut, Gunther defeated Ricochet to win the Intercontinental Champion.

Undefeated Streak

After joining the main roster, The Ring General could never be pinned or submitted. He had been challenged by some of the biggest names like Sheamus and Drew McIntyre but he managed to beat all of them. At WrestleMania 39, both Sheamus and Drew McIntyre challenged him in a triple threat match, Gunther secured a victory in this match too. It is said that he restored the prestidge into the title

Transition to RAW

At WWE Draft 2023, he transitioned to Monday Night RAW along with the whole Imperium and he kept on dominating the red brand as well. He had an intense continuation of his feud with Drew McIntyre on RAW and right now, he is involved in a feud with Chad Gable. He is closing in to break the record set by The Honky Tonk Man of being the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion. He is as dominant on RAW as he was on Smackdown

Iconic Quotes From Gunther

“I’ve Always Been Treated With Respect And Had Freedom To Be Myself In WWE”

“I Don’t Know If The Man Who Will Beat Me Is On The WWE Roster”

“Change is often seen negatively at first, but at the end, it’s simple part of life.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Gunther

Since joining the main roster, Gunther had a number of notable feuds with some of the former World Champions. His best feud so far has to be against former four times WWE World Champion Sheamus. He also had an excellent feud with the former two times WWE World Champion Drew McIntyre. Gunther managed victories in all these feuds.

Gunther Injury

The Ring General does not have any serious injury list in his WWE career so far.

Other Details

Gunther loves playing video games. Minecraft and Fortnite are his favourite video games according to reports. He also loves watching sports like Cricket, Football, and Tennis.

Gunther Salary $0.4m Brand Endorsements None Yet Sponsors * Charity No Information Available yet

Unknown Information about Gunther

When Gunther started working in WWE, he was addressed by his real name Walter. But before he transitioned to the main roster he was renamed as Gunther. What most people do not know is, the original plan was to rename him as Gunther Stark. But there was a German soldier of World War 2 by the same name. That was why he started to be addressed as Gunther only.

Social Media Accounts

Gunther has a verified account in Instagram which has a total of 286K followers. Gunther is also active on Twitter and the account has a total of 174.4K Followers, However, his Twitter account is not verified. Here are the links of these accounts; Gunther Instagram. Gunther Twitter.

Gunther Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % Beyond 4 (80.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (20.00%) BJW 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) BJW/CZW/WXw 9 (75.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (25.00%) CZW 4 (80.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (20.00%) CZW/WXw 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Defiant 6 (66.67%) 1 (11.11%) 2 (22.22%) DEFY 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Dragon Gate/WXw 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) EVOLVE 11 (68.75%) 0 (0.00%) 5 (31.25%) F1/WXw 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) FCP 6 (60.00%) 1 (10.00%) 3 (30.00%) GCW 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) NJPW/RevPro 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) NXT 13 (76.47%) 1 (5.88%) 3 (17.65%) NXT UK 17 (89.47%) 1 (5.26%) 1 (5.26%) OTT 8 (72.73%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (27.27%) PROGRESS 31 (68.89%) 0 (0.00%) 14 (31.11%) PROGRESS/WXw 2 (66.67%) 1 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) PWG 8 (57.14%) 0 (0.00%) 6 (42.86%) RevPro 6 (54.55%) 0 (0.00%) 5 (45.45%) Smash (Canada) 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Smash (Canada)/CZW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Smash (Canada)/PROGRESS 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Wrestling Revolver 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WWE 91 (63.64%) 2 (1.40%) 50 (34.97%) WWNLive 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) 1 (50.00%) WXw 276 (65.56%) 15 (3.56%) 130 (30.88%) WXw/CHIKARA 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) WXw/GHW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WXw/GWF 1 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (66.67%) WXw/NOAH 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) TOTAL 509 (66.36%) 23 (3.00%) 235 (30.64%)

Gunther Manager

Gunther is currently managed by his fellow teammates Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. Together, they are famously known as Imperium. Upon joining the main roster, Ludwig Kaiser was the only wrestler who managed Gunther. Later, Giovanni Vinci joined them to reunite Imperium. There were rumours that more wrestlers might join Imperium soon

FAQS

When did Gunther start wrestling?

Gunther started working in 2005

How tall is Gunther in feet?

Gunther is 6’4” tall in feet

Who is Gunther manager?

Gunther’s current managers are Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci

What is current Gunther song?

Gunther uses the song ‘Prepare to Fight’

Who is Gunther mother?

No information available yet

Who is Gunther father?

No information available yet

Who is currently Gunther girlfriend?

Gunther is currently married to retired professional wrestler Jinny Sandhu

Who is Gunther brother?

No information available yet

How much is Gunther worth?

Gunther’s net worth is something around $3m

Is Gunther undefeated on the main roster?

Yes, Gunther is still undefeated on the main roster.

How long Gunther survived in the Royal Rumble match?

Gunther survived in this year’s men’s Royal Rumble match for 1:11:42.