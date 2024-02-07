Bio

Maven is an American Professional wrestler and an Youtuber who worked in WWE during the late Attitude Era and the early Ruthless Aggression Era. He is the winner of the inaugural season of the WWE Tough Enough competition, he is also a former three times WWE Hardcore Champion. Currently, he is active on the independent circuit.

Maven Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Huffman is 6’2″ and his billed weight is 220 lbs. He was born on November 26, 1976 and currently the former three times WWE Hardcore Champion is 47 year old. He has worked in WWE during the late Attitude Era and the early Ruthless Aggression Era. He got his WWE contract after winning the inaugural Tough Enough competition.

Maven: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Maven Early Life

Huffman was born on November 26, 1976 and currently he is 47 year old. Crimora, Virginia is the place where Maven born. He was born to an African-American father and an Argentinian mother. His mother died in a car crash when he was very young and after his mother’s death, his uncle adopted him and raised him.

Who is Maven

Maven is a 47 year old American Professional wrestler and YouTuber. He worked in WWE for around 4 years during the Ruthless Aggression Era and late Attitude Era. He is also the winner of the inaugural WWE Tough Enough competition. Currently, he is active on the independent circuit and he is also a very famous YouTuber.

Maven WWE Debut

Huffman joined on a full time basis WWE after winning the inaugural season of the WWE Tough Enough competition. He was assigned to the development territory for a couple of months and he made his main roster debut in October 2001. His first match was against ECW legend Tazz and he lost the match via submission.

Professional Wrestling Career

Tough Enough Competition

Huffman joined the world of professional wrestling in 2001. In the same year, WWE introduced the first season of WWE Tough Enough which was a reality television show and the main goal of the show was to find new talent for the promotion. Huffman participated in this show and he was the winner of the men’s half of it. Nidia Guenard became the female winner of the first season of Tough Enough.

Developmental Territory

Soon after winning the inaugural season of Tough Enough competition, Huffman hey WWE contract as promised. He was sent to be developmental territory of WWE after winning the competition. During that time WWE had two different developmental territories; Ohio Valley Wrestling OVW and Heartland Wrestling Association HWA. Huffman was sent to Heartland.

Main Roster Debut

Huffman did not have to spend a very long time in the development territory as he was already pretty talented and the promotion thought that he was ready for the main roster. He was called up on the main roster in October 2001 and his debut match was against Tazz. Huffman lost his first match as he submitted to the Tazzmission.

Early Days in the Main Roster

Tazz beat him more after this match and it instantly started a feud between the two. Huffman registered a big victory by his name over Tazz. It was looking like that he would receive a strong mid card push in WWE. He was having some great matches with the biggest names of the promotion. He even received a WWE Championship match on January 2002.

Royal Rumble 2002

He shocked the entire world at Royal Rumble 2002 when he eliminated the Undertaker who was really dominant in the Royal Rumble match. Nobody expected this to happen and it is still remembered as one of the most shocking moments in Royal Rumble history. It was looking like he might receive a bigger push after this huge upset.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Maven Maven Nick Names * Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Maven Height 6’2” Maven Weight 220 lbs. Relationship Status Single Maven Net Worth $1 Million Maven Eye Color Brown Hair Color Bald Wrestling Debut 2001 Mentor * Maven Signature Moves Bulldog, Clothesline, Reverse Russian Legsweep, Dropkick Finishing Move(s) Halo DDT, M–Plosion Theme Song / Maven Song / Maven Music Behind The Stars Catchphrases *

Maven Net Worth & Salary

Huffman left WWE in 2005 never to return in the promotion again. He claimed that he got opportunities to return to the promotion for a couple of times but he decided not to return. According to reports from media sources, the current net worth of Huffman is estimated to be somewhere around $1 million. He is not signed to any promotion at this moment so he does not receive any salary.

Maven Family

Huffman was born on November 26, 1976 in Crimora, Virginia, U.S. His father was African American and his mother was Argentinian. His mother died in a car accident when he was very young and he was brought up by his uncle after the unfortunate demise of his mother. Huffman graduated from Wilson Memorial High School.

Championships and Accomplishments

Huffman is not at all successful in terms of winning Championships. He was active in WWE for around four years and the only Championship he could ever win was the Hardcore Championship which he won three times in total. Outside of WWE, there is no record of whether he has ever won any Championship from the independent circuit.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWF Hardcore Championship (3 times), Tough Enough I – with Nidia Guenard Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – PWI Rookie of the Year (2002), PWI ranked him #88 of the Top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2003 Records Three times WWE Hardcore Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Huffman is doing an excellent job as an Youtuber right now. He opened and YouTube channel in 2023 and in only 6 months time he earned a follower of around 250k users. In his YouTube channel, he mostly talks about his experience while working in WWE, and he also reveals many secrets about the promotion.

Personal Information Table

Maven Real Name / Full Name Maven Huffman Birth Date November 26, 1976 Maven Age 47 Relationship Status Single Zodiac Sign Sagittarius Birthplace Crimora, Virginia Nationality American Hometown Crimora, Virginia School/College/University Wilson Memorial High School Educational Qualification Graduate Religion Christianity Maven Ethnicity Mixed Current Residence Southern California Hobbies * Maven Tattoo *

Maven Movies and TV Shows

So far, Huffman never appeared in any movies. But he appeared in a number of television series. He mostly worked on reality television shows. His first appearance was in the inaugural WWE Tough Enough competition as a participant and he won it. He also appeared on a number of television series mostly as guest starts and in a couple of shows he worked as the host.

Maven Wife

There is no information available on whether Huffman is in any kind of relationship with anyone at this moment. There is no report on his passed dating life either. In his YouTube channel, he mostly talks about his experience in WWE and he also discloses secrets about the promotion. So far he has never spoken about his personal life.

Further Main Roster Success

Huffman won the WWE Hardcore Championship which turned out to be his only Championship success in the promotion. He received a very strong lower mid card booking as the WWE Hardcore Champion. He even received a huge victory over the Undertaker when he was holding the title. He received an assist from the Rock to gain this victory.

Further Success

Huffman participated in the 2003 Royal Rumble match tempted to eliminate the Undertaker again but this time he failed and instead the Undertaker eliminated him. Huffman was having a lower mid card run during the time in WWE and it was not looking like he had any more future left in the promotion. During the time WWE did not have any lower mid card Championship options so it was not looking like he would ever win any Championship in the promotion anymore.

Biggest Push in WWE

Suddenly in late 2004, Huffman received the biggest push of his career when he stood against Triple H and Evolution. He even represented team Orton at the Survivor Series event of the mentioned year against team Triple H. His team was victorious in this match and he got the opportunity to become the General Manager of Monday Night RAW for one night.

Heel Turn

During the time he also received a huge victory over Batista who was a member of the Evolution during the time. This time it was pretty much certain that he would receive a big push. After a while he turned heel the fans believed even more. But things did not go pretty well for him this time either as he lost his big push once again.

Release From WWE

He was released from WWE in July 2005 never to return in the promotion again. He revealed that he was offered a WWE contract in 2008 but he declined the deal. After getting released from WWE in 2005, he joined the independent circuit for the first time in his career and since then he has been active on the indies.

Final Days

He has been working in the Indies for nearly 2 decades but, strangely, he could never win any Championship in the Indies. Looking at his recent popularity, we can expect him to return to WWE in the near future. Some fans expected him to make a surprise entry in the men’s Royal Rumble match of 2024 which did not happen. Maybe we can see him in the men’s Royal Rumble match of 2025.

Iconic Quotes From Maven

“I still hear this guy in my head telling me, ‘Keep your hands out your pockets, lad.’ The story behind that is, I’m out at the ring. I feel somebody tap me on the shoulder as I’m standing with both my hands in pockets, and it was William Regal. He told me, and I still remember this years later, he told me, ‘You’re a fighter. Fighters never stand with their hands in their pockets. They have to be ready.’ It’s just always stayed with me to this day,”

“Goldberg had a match early in Goldberg’s WCW career with Regal, and both of these guys are gonna tell the story a little bit different. Goldberg says that Regal took liberties with him, and Regal says the office told them to have a competitive match. I tend to stand behind Regal and his interpretation of what he was told to do.

“Now, that said, I still think he went out and made a show. I still think he went out and proved a point, not only to Goldberg, but to the world, about what true toughness is. But William Regal, I worked with him a handful of times, and every time we worked together, the reason he has my undying respect is because it didn’t matter if we had a four-minute segment, he made it a point that I was going to learn something during my day’s interaction with him.

“He was going to not only tell me what we were gonna be doing, but explain the why behind it. He in essence made me a better wrestler. He’s one of the guys I wish I would have stuck to like glue because I probably would have had a longer and more fruitful career had I paid attention to William Regal.”

“They really helped me just get my foot back in this business. Like, I’d literally lost everything, and I was working in a bar bouncing, and they just so happened to come in. Literally, my lowest point and at the time of my life when, you know, somebody recognizing me for wrestling, like, I dreaded that because I didn’t want people to correlate where I’d been to where I was at the time. Literally, they got me some work [and] put me on their stuff.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Maven

Huffman was active in WWE for a short amount of time but during this short period of time he had some good rivalries with some huge names. The biggest Rival of his career was definitely The Undertaker. It was a short triphal Ray and It began when he eliminated the Undertaker from the Royal Rumble match. He even registered a huge victory over the Dead Man and it is definitely the biggest victory of his wrestling career.

The first rival he ever had in WWE was Tazz. The rivalry began after he was beaten in his first match on the main roster. Tazz decided to clothesline him after the match which started a feud between the duo. Huffman also had a very good rivalry during his later WWE career with Shelton Benjamin over the WWE Intercontinental Championship; a title that Huffman could never win.

Maven Injury

Huffman revealed on his YouTube channel when he was wrestling Val Vennis in an episode of Sunday Night Heat, Val hit him with a Frog Splash and the sheer impact of his weight bounced his head against the mat and it gave him a concussion. The injury was nothing very serious. Huffman had to go through other injuries during his career as well.

Other Details

Huffman has appeared in only one video game throughout his entire wrestling career. His first and last appearance was in WWE SmackDown! Shut Your Mouth which was released in 2002. He was active in the promotion until 2005 but he did not appear in any other WWE games. As long as he is not getting hired by the promotion again we cannot expect him to appear in any WWE video games in the future.

Maven Salary * Brand Endorsements * Sponsors * Charity Not known

Maven Social Media Accounts

Huffman does not have any verified account on social media sites like Twitter or Instagram. But he has a verified Youtube Channel which has a stunning following of 248k users. He has been active on his Youtube Channel since 2023 and he regularly uploads videos where he talks about his experience working in WWE. Here is the link to his Youtube channel. Maven Youtube.

Maven Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % FWF 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) GCW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) HWA 7 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 7 (50.00%) OVW 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) UWF (Carolina) 3 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) UWF (Carolina)/MCW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) UWF (Carolina)/TNA 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WrestlePro 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WWE 56 (44.80%) 1 (0.80%) 68 (54.40%) WWF 8 (26.67%) 3 (10.00%) 19 (63.33%) TOTAL 78 (43.33%) 4 (2.22%) 98 (54.44%)

Maven Manager

Huffman did not have a very long career in WWE Indian English short amount of time he earned a fan base for himself. He has mostly worked as a solo wrestler in WWE and he has never been managed by any professional manager. During his early career, he was assisted by his fellow Tough Enough co winner Nidia Guenard during some of his matches.

FAQS

Q. When did Maven start wrestling?

A. Maven started working in 2001

Q. How tall is Maven in feet?

A. Maven is 6’2” tall in feet

Q. Who is Maven manager?

A. Maven does not have a manag

Q. What is current Maven song?

A. Maven uses the song ‘Behind The Stars’

Q. Who is Maven mother?

A. Not known

Q. Who is Maven father?

A. Not known

Q. Who is currently Maven girlfriend?

A. Maven is currently single according to reports

Q. Who is Maven brother?

A. Not known

Q. How much is Maven worth?

A. Maven’s net worth is something around $1m

Q. How many times Maven won the WWE Hardcore title?

A. Maven had been a three times WWE Hardcore Champion