Michelle McCool is a semi retired American Professional wrestler who was one of the biggest attractions of the women’s division of WWE during her time. She remained active during the Ruthless Aggression era of WWE and the early PG Era. She won multiple Championships including the WWE Women’s Championship and the WWE Divas Championship.

Michelle McCool Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of McCool was 5’10” and her billed weight was 127 lbs. She was one of the tallest women of WWE during her time and her excellent physique had always been a big advantage for her. She was born on January 25, 1980 and currently the former champion is 43 year old. She is currently retired from in ring action.

Michelle McCool: Age, Height, Weight, Husband, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Early Life

McCool was born on January 25, 1980 and currently the former two times WWE Women’s champion is 43 year old. Palatka, Florida is the place where Michelle McCool born. Both of her parents worked in the education department as her mother Jenny McCool was a teacher and her father Terry McCool was a superintendent. Growing up she was a wrestling fan.

Who is Michelle McCool

Michelle McCool is a 43 year old semi retired American Professional wrestler who was one of the biggest attractions of the women’s division of WWE during the Ruthless Aggression Era and the early PG Era. She did not have a very long career in the world of wrestling but she had been pretty successful even in a short amount of time.

Michelle McCool WWE Debut

McCool made her WWE debut as a contestant in the WWE Diva Search competition of 2004. After the end of the competition she was given a three year contract in the promotion and she started working as an on screen fitness trainer in SmackDown. Her in ring debut was a mixed tag team match when she teamed up with the Big Show to defeat the team of Renee Dupree and Dawn Marie.

Professional Wrestling Career

Diva Search Competition

McCool first appeared in WWE back in 2004 as a contestant in the WWE Diva Search competition of the mentioned year. She was selected among the final 28 competitors but she failed to win the competition. She finished 7th and the competition was won by Christy Hemmy. The WWE Diva Search competition of 2004 provided some of the biggest names in the world of wrestling today.

The winner of the Diva Search competition of 2004 was guaranteed a WWE contract, so the winner Christy Hemmy earned a contract. But apart from Christy Hemmy, some other competitors like Maria Kanellis, Joy Giovanni, and Amy Weber also earned contracts. McCool was also one of the fortunate wrestlers who earned a WWE contract.

Early WWE Days

McCool was given a 3 year contract in November 2004. Soon after signing a professional contract with the promotion, she started appearing on SmackDown and she portrayed the character of a fitness trainer. She was seen teaching stretches to various wrestlers. It was still not confirmed what her permanent role would be in WWE.

Early In Ring Works

McCool made her main roster in ring debut in March 2005 where she teamed up with the Big Show to take on the team of Renee Dupree and Dawn Marie. McCool and The Big Show went on to win this mixed tag team match. She made her singles in ring debut in WWE later that month in a losing effort to Dawn Marie.

Joining OVW

She kept on playing various roles on Friday Night Smackdown and it never looked like WWE had any big plans for her during the time. She had a short feud with Melina and when they had a match, McCool lost to Melina. Soon she was sent to Deep South wrestling which was the development Territory of WWE during the time. She also worked on the other development Territory of WWE which was Ohio Valley Wrestling.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Michelle McCool Michelle McCool Nick Names The All-American Diva Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Michelle McCool Height 5’10” Michelle McCool Weight 127 lbs. Relationship Status Married Michelle McCool Net Worth $3 Million Michelle McCool Eye Color Blue Hair Color Blonde Wrestling Debut 2004 Mentor * Michelle McCool Signature Moves Big Boot, Side Russian Leg Sweep Finishing Move(s) Faith Breaker, MADT – Make a Diva Tap Theme Song / Michelle McCool Song / Michelle McCool Music Not Enough For Me Catchphrases *

Michelle McCool Net Worth & Salary

McCool has retired from regular in ring action in 2011 and since then she never worked regularly. Her exact current net worth could not be confirmed by any source. However, most of the sources believe that her current net worth could be estimated to be somewhere around $3 million. She is not associated with any wrestling promotion at this moment so she is not receiving any salary from any promotion.

Michelle McCool Family

McCool was born on January 25, 1980 in Palatka, Florida. Both of her parents were from education background as her mother Jenny McCool was a teacher and her father Terry McCool was a superintendent. Her older brother played football at the University of Cincinnati. McCool also played softball, basketball and volleyball before joining the world of wrestling.

Championships and Accomplishments

McCool did not remain active in the wrestling world for a very long time. But even in a short amount of time she had been extremely successful. She did not work in any other promotion apart from WWE. She won both WWE Women’s Championship and the WWE Divas Championship on multiple occasions.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWE Women’s Championship (2 times), WWE Divas Championship (2 times), SmackDown Diva Competition (2008), Slammy Award (2 times) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Woman of the Year (2010), Ranked No. 1 of the top 50 female wrestlers in the PWI Female 50 in 2010 Records Two times WWE Women’s Champion, Two times WWE Divas Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Before joining the world of professional wrestling, McCool worked as a teacher. She taught seventh grade science for four years in her hometown of Palatka, Florida. Her real life teacher Persona was also brought on screen by WWE when she played the character of a teacher. However, her teacher persona was more of a seductive character.

Personal Information Table

Michelle McCool Real Name / Full Name Michelle Leigh McCool Birth Date January 25, 1980 Michelle McCool Age 43 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Aquarius Birthplace Palatka, Florida Nationality Irish Hometown Palatka, Florida School/College/University St. Cronan’s School Educational Qualification No information available yet Religion Christianity Michelle McCool Ethnicity Irish Current Residence Austin, Texas Hobbies Playing softball, basketball, volleyball, gymming Michelle McCool Tattoo *

Michelle McCool Movies and TV Shows

McCool had been a childhood wrestling fan and all she wanted to be was a professional wrestler. She never considered acting as a professional career but she did appear in a number of television series, mostly as guest stars. She appeared in a total of 6 episodes of Family Feud. She has also appeared in some other famous television series.

Michelle McCool Husband

McCool is currently married to professional wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. This power couple got married to each other in 2010 and together they have two children. One of them is their biological daughter Kaia and they also have an adopted son named Kolt. McCool previously married Jeremy Alexander in 2001 but they got divorced in 2006.

Main Roster Success

Return to Main Roster

McCool made her return to the main roster in June 2006 and for the first time, she started playing a heel character. She got a new character of a sexy teacher and she somehow played her real life self as she was a teacher before joining the world of professional wrestling. She took a little time before returning to in ring action.

Early Main Roster Success

She made her pay per view debut in WWE after she feuded with three other wrestlers; Kristal Marshall, Jillian Hall, and Ashley Massaro. The feud ultimately led to a fatal 4 way Bra and Panties match at the Great American Bash event of 2006 and the match was won by Ashley Massaro. It was the first pay per view match of McCool.

Management Career

Once again she took a break from in ring action after she became the manager of the team of K.C. James and Idol Stevens. She kept on playing the same character she returned with and slowly she was stepping towards regular in ring action. She kept on having various feuds with different wrestlers but she had to wait a little longer to taste the first Championship success.

Championship Success

On July 2008 she won the WWE Divas championship and became the inaugural WWE Divas Champion. She had been a two times WWE Divas champion. At The Bash event of 2009, she defeated Melina to win her first WWE Women’s Championship. She kept on retaining the championship for over 200 days. She won her second WWE Women’s Championship in February 2010.

Final Days

During the time she teamed up with her fellow wrestler Layla and together they were famously known as LayCool. But she was slowly stepping out from in ring action and she wrestled her final match in WWE on May 2011. After that she retired from in ring action. She made a number of in ring returns including a couple of appearances during the recent women’s Royal Rumble matches.

Iconic Quotes From Michelle McCool

“Leaving was tough because it got to a point where – I was dealing with so much, mostly being Undertaker’s girlfriend while I was on TV. There was even a writer who threw the papers up one day and said, ‘Why don’t we just call it the Michelle McCool and Undertaker show.’”

“I can literally count on one and a half hands how many people in WWE treated me the same pre-Mark and post-Mark. Michelle McCool didn’t change, I’m still me. There were a ton of people that found out I was dating Mark and was like, ‘Oh, I better change my tune and be super nice.’”

“Piggie James was the storyline that brought LayCool to fruition and really started and helped develop our characters. It was a main storyline that, at the time, started giving Divas more screen time and longer matches – we even had a huge celebration.”

“I think one of the most consistent answers for any of the girls when they’re asked ‘who do you want to wrestle’ is Beth Phoenix – but that was never really the case for me, as far as an opponent or dream opponent. For me, that was always Molly Holly, Lita and Awesome Kong/Kharma.”

“I think the whole Flawless thing backfired in my face. I’m just like, ‘oh, man! We’re out here calling ourselves Flawless, and being the most obnoxious characters, that even I wanted to slap myself sometimes!’ Even I would get sick of watching myself on TV!”

“I actually got online and went to check my e-mail, and I always look at the top news, and I saw my name and I thought, ‘There’s got to be another Michelle McCool,’ or ‘This is a mistake,’ or something!”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Michelle McCool

McCool went through multiple big rivalries throughout her professional wrestling career. One of the biggest rivals of her career was former three times WWE Women’s champion Melina whom she defeated to win her first WWE Women’s Championship. Beth Phoenix had also been a big rival of McCool.

She also had excellent rivalries with the likes of Mickie James and Natalya. Her Tag Team partner Layla had also been a big rival of her. The duo first worked as a team but later they turned rivals. At the Extreme Rules event of 2011, she fought Layla in a Loser Leaves WWE match which she lost and left the promotion.

Michelle McCool Injury

Much like most of the WWE stars, McCool had to go through multiple injuries throughout her career. When she was working in the development territories of WWE, she had an allergic reaction to a prescribed medication and she had to get hospitalized. She was sidelined from action so that she could recover from it.

Other Details

McCool has also appeared in multiple WWE video games as playable characters. Her first appearance in a WWE video game was in WWE SmackDown! vs. Raw 2006. She has also appeared in other WWE video games. Her final appearance was in WWE 12 video game which was released in 2011. We can expect her to feature in future WWE video games.

Michelle McCool Salary * Brand Endorsements * Sponsors * Charity Various Charities

Michelle McCool Social Media Accounts

Michelle McCool is active on Twitter and Instagram from verified accounts. His verified Twitter account has a total following of 799.2K and his Instagram has a total following of 953K. Here are links of his social media accounts where you can follow him. Michelle McCool Twitter, Michelle McCool Instagram.

Michelle McCool Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % DSW 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) WWE 102 (49.76%) 3 (1.46%) 100 (48.78%) TOTAL 103 (49.76%) 3 (1.45%) 101 (48.79%)

Michelle McCool Manager

McCool never worked with any professional manager in WWE but she had been managed by multiple wrestlers from time to time. One of the biggest names that managed her regularly was Layla. Together they worked as a team and they were famously known as Laycool. They used to manage each other during their singles matches.

FAQS

Q. When did Michelle McCool start wrestling?

A. Michelle McCool started working in 2004

Q. How tall is Michelle McCool in feet?

A. Michelle McCool is 5’10” tall in feet

Q. Who is Michelle McCool manager?

A. Michelle McCool had been managed by Layla when they were working as a team

Q. What is current Michelle McCool song?

A. Michelle McCool uses the song ‘Not Enough For Me’

Q. Who is Michelle McCool mother?

A. Michelle McCool’s mother was Mary McCool

Q. Who is Michelle McCool father?

A. Michelle McCool’s father was Terry McCool

Q. Who is currently Michelle McCool boyfriend?

A. Michelle McCool is currently married to professional wrestling legend The Undertaker

Q. Who is Michelle McCool brother?

A. Not known

Q. How much is Michelle McCool worth?

A. McCool’s net worth is something around $3m

Q. How many times Michelle McCool won the WWE Women’s title?

A. McCool had been a two times WWE Women’s Champion