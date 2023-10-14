Nia Jax: Age, Height, Weight, Husband, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Bio

Nia Jax is an American Professional wrestler who is currently under contract with WWE. She has not worked in any other professional wrestling promotion apart from WWE and she is a homegrown talent of the promotion. She has won multiple championships in the promotion and currently, she is active on WWE RAW.

Nia Jax Height, Weight, Age & More:

Jax is currently one of the tallest wrestlers in WWE right now. Because of her excellent physique, she has always been treated as one of the top stars of the promotion. The billed height of Jax in WWE is 6’0″ and her billed weight is 272 lbs. She was born on May 29, 1984 and currently, the former WWE RAW Women’s champion is 39 year old.

WWE Nia Jax Early Life

Jax was born on May 29, 1984 and Sydney, New South Wales, Australia is the place where Nia Jax born. In spite of being recognized as an American, she was born in Australia. The former WWE RAW Women’s champion is of German and Samoan descent and she is also the cousin of the WWE and Hollywood megastar The Rock. Before joining the world of professional wrestling, she worked as a plus-size model.

Nia Jax is an Australian born American Professional wrestler who is currently working in the famous professional wrestling promotion WWE. She never worked in any other professional wrestling promotion apart from WWE. She is a WWE utility product and she is also a former WWE RAW Women's Champion.

Nia Jax WWE Debut

Jax signed a professional contract with WWE in 2014 and she was assigned to the NXT which is the development territory of the promotion. Her in ring debut was Tag Team action where she teamed up with Devin Taylor to take on the team of Carmella and Bayley. Her televised in ring debut was against Evie in October and she won this match. Evie is famously known as Dakota Kai these days.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Days in WWE

Jax signed a professional contract with WWE back in 2014 and she was assigned to the development Territory of WWE which is the NXT. Soon she started working in ring as well. She made her in ring debut at a house show where she teamed up with Devin Taylor against the team of Carmella and Bayley in a losing effort. She was addressed as Zada in her first match.

In Ring Debut

She made her televised in ring debut in October 2014 in a match against Dakota Kai. The Kiwi professional wrestler was known as Evie back then. Jax was victorious in her first match in NXT. She started working as a tweener in NXT but slowly she was leaning towards a heel character by squashing enhancement talents every week.

Various Feuds in NXT

Jax spent two years on NXT and she received very strong bookings. She had been treated as a powerhouse and she received countless victories over the top names of WWE. She had some excellent feuds too in the NXT with the likes of Bayley and Liv Morgan. Her feud with Bayley was really entertaining and it was for the NXT Women’s Championship.

Her feud with Bayley was for the NXT Women’s Championship and it really helped her to cement herself as a top heel. Even though she could never win the NXT Women’s Championship. She had a brief feud with Asuka over the NXT Women’s Championship too but Asuka was undefeated during the time and she could never beat her in the NXT.

Promotion to Main Roster

Jax already received a very strong booking before joining the main roster and it was pretty much guaranteed that she would also receive an excellent treatment on the main roster. She became a part of the main roster through the WWE draft of 2016; which also started the second brand split of WWE. Jax was drafted to Monday Night RAW.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Nia Jax Nia Jax Nick Names The Irresistible Force Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Nia Jax Height 6’0” Nia Jax Weight 272 lbs. Relationship Status Single Nia Jax Net Worth $500,000 Nia Jax Eye Color Brown Hair Color Dark Brown Wrestling Debut 2015 Mentor Sasha Banks Nia Jax Signature Moves Bearhug, Samoan Drop, Canadian backbreaker rack, Headbutt Finishing Move(s) Banzai Drop, Annihilator Theme Song / Nia Jax Song / Nia Jax Music Force of Greatness Catchphrases *

Nia Jax Net Worth & Salary

Jax might be one of the top stars of WWE right now but she is definitely not among the richest stars of the promotion, and she is not one of the highest earning stars either. Reports from various media sources suggest that her current net worth is somewhere around $500,000 and sources also suggest that she earns something around $100,000 per year in WWE.

Nia Jax Family

Jax was born on May 29, 1984 in Sydney, South Wales, Australia. She is a cousin of WWE legend and Hollywood megastar The Rock. Her father Joseph Fanene was the cousin of professional wrestling Legend Peter Maivia who is also the grandfather of The Rock. Before joining the world of professional wrestling, she worked as a plus-size model.

Championships and Accomplishments

Jax has not worked in any other promotion apart from WWE so she could not win many championships in her professional wrestling career. There are not enough options for women in the form of Championship gold in WWE. But Jax did win the biggest prize of them all which is the WWE RAW Women’s Championship. She has also been a former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWE Raw Women’s Championship (1 time), WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship (2 times) – with Shayna Baszler Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Rookie of the Year (2016), Ranked No. 8 of the top 50 female singles wrestlers in the PWI Female 100 in 2018, Ranked No. 30 of the top 150 female wrestlers in the PWI Women’s 150 in 2021, Ranked No. 24 of the top 50 Tag Teams in the PWI Tag Team 50 in 2021– with Shayna Baszler Sports Illustrated – Ranked No. 12 in the top 30 female wrestlers in 2018 Rolling Stone – Most Overdue Yet-to-Be Title Holder of the Year (2017) Records Former WWE RAW Women’s Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

In spite of being born in Sydney, South Wales, Australia, she was brought up in Honolulu, Hawaii. Later she lived in San Diego, California, and attended Carlsbad High School. She also attended Palomar College in San Marcos, California, and she played college basketball at the mentioned college.

Personal Information Table

Nia Jax Real Name / Full Name Savelina Fanene Birth Date May 29, 1984 Nia Jax Age 39 Relationship Status Single Zodiac Sign Gemini Birthplace Sydney, New South Wales, Australia Nationality American Hometown San Diego, California (billed) School/College/University Carlsbad High School, Palomar College Educational Qualification No information available yet Religion Unknown Nia Jax Ethnicity German and Samoan Current Residence San Diego, California Hobbies Wrestling, gymming, traveling, shopping, Playing Video Games Nia Jax Tattoo None

Nia Jax Movies and TV Shows

The former WWE RAW Women’s champion never appeared on any movies. However, she appeared in the Total Divas which was a famous television show and it was broadcasted on E! She was one of the main cast of seventh season of the show. Famous rapper Magneto Dayo released a song dedicated to her, and it was also titled behind her ring name.

Nia Jax Cars – No information available

Nia Jax Husband

Jax is currently not married and according to reports from various media sources, the former WWE RAW Women’s champion is not in any kind of relationship right now. However, some media sources claim that she is in a relationship with wrestling ring announcer Mike Rome. But some media sources also claim that she is single right now.

Main Roster Success

Early Days in the Main Roster

Since joining the main roster she has always been treated as one of the strongest forces in the women’s division of WWE. She did not remain undefeated in the main roster, but she won most of her matches. We can definitely say that she got is stronger booking on the main roster than she received in the NXT.

RAW Women’s Champion

But she had to wait for two long years to win her first and only WWE Women’s Championship. At WrestleMania 34, she got the right to challenge Alexa Bliss for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship. She turned babyface for the first time on the main roster before the challenging Alexa Bliss. She got betrayed by Alexa who was her former best friend and she earned the right to Challenge for the title at WrestleMania 34.

She defeated Alexa Bliss at WrestleMania 34 to win her only WWE RAW Women’s Championship. She had been an excellent Women’s Champion and she had been the champion for two and a half months. At Money in the Bank she defended her Championship against Ronda Rousey and she somehow managed to keep the Championship against Rousey but Alexa Bliss cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on her and Jax lost the title.

Women’s Tag Team Champion

After losing the WWE Raw Women’s Championship she could never win the title back, nor did she ever win the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship. But she had been two times WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion. During the covid-19 pandemic era, she teamed up with the former MMA star Shayna Baszler and together the duo won the WWE Tag Team Championship two times in total.

Departure

In 2021 WWE decided to release Jax. Her departure from the promotion was pretty controversial and it never looked like she would ever return to WWE again. After leaving the promotion she did not join any other wrestling promotion. She shocked to the entire world when she appeared as a surprise entrant during the women’s Royal Rumble match at Royal Rumble 2023.

Return to WWE

A lot of fans thought that she might have signed with WWE once again, but it was just a one match return. Recently she made a shocking return to WWE and she attacked multiple WWE stars including the Women’s World champion. She is being treated as a top star of WWE just like she had been treated previously. We can expect her to win multiple championships in WWE in the future.

Iconic Quotes From Nia Jax

“Oh there’s so many, but the one that I would love to see, that I would love to go up against, is Beth Phoenix. I would love for her to return. It would be something for me, kind of like a a childhood thing, growing up seeing her being such a dominant woman. I would love for her to show up and be in the ring with her.”

“Even when I go out to the ring, yes, I am the big, bad heater monster, but I’m out there showing young girls that I can still be athletic just because I’m a big, bad heater. I can still go out there and cut promos like the other pretty girls and wear my hair down and put makeup on and do everything that they say that you can’t.”

“When I started coming on the scene, just really new into NXT, and people started seeing me, I got a lot of positive feedback from my friends, my friends back home. They were like, ‘Oh, you are doing such great things for young girls,’ and then it clicked in my head, like, ‘Wow! I didn’t know that was something I could do here.”

“I was having a lot of issues with just a lot of social media trolls: people would try to make fun of my size and my weight to the WWE and what not. I just decided to go out there and post a picture of me in a bathing suit. I said, ‘You know what? This is my body. I’m going to embrace it, and I’m going to show the world.”

“Winning the championship at ‘WrestleMania’ was a dream come true because not only had it more than a decade since there had been a women’s singles match at ‘WrestleMania,’ but the fact that I got to win it against my best friend in a storyline that was so close to my heart, it was just all kinds of emotional.”

“Most challenging, mainly for me, learning how to bump, learning to trust your body and trust somebody else with your body, when we’re learning how to do bodyslams and suplexes and figuring out how to kick somebody right while making sure to protect each other. In the beginning, for me, a forward roll was pretty challenging.”

“A lot of people who’ve been athletes have come here and not been able to just pick it up right away. I hate using this example, and I love her to death, but Eva Marie. She was an amazing soccer player and athlete, but coming to WWE and getting in the ring was a whole different ball game for her.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Nia Jax

Jax had multiple feuds throughout her professional wrestling career and some of the feuds had been really important for her career. One of the best rivals of her had been Becky Lynch. The duo had multiple matches together but their story was never finished. We can expect these two big names to face each other in the future again.

She had other top feuds too with the likes of Shayna Baszler and Asuka. Her story with Shayna also remained unfinished. But one of the best feuds she had was against Alexa Bliss. She defeated Alexa to win her only WWE RAW Women’s Championship and also dropped the title to her. We can expect her to have more excellent feuds in WWE in the near future.

Nia Jax Injury

Nia Jax suffered multiple injuries throughout her professional wrestling career. But no injuries could ever harm her career much. One of the deadliest injuries she ever faced was in September 2021. She picked up an elbow injury during a segment with Shayna Baszler. This injury kept her away from action for quite a long time.

Other Details

Jax has appeared in multiple WWE video games as playable characters. Her first appearance in WWE video game was WWE 2K17. Until this installment of the WWE video game series, she appeared in every WWE video game until WWE 2K22. She did not appear in the latest installment of the games since she was not working in the promotion during the time of the release.

Nia Jax Salary $100,000 Brand Endorsements WWE Merchandise Sponsors * Charity *

Social Media Accounts

Nia Jax is active on Instagram from her verified account, however, there is no verified account of her on Twitter. Her verified Instagram account has a stunning following of 1.7 million people. Here are links to her social media accounts where you can follow her. Nia Jax Instagram.

Nia Jax Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % NXT 52 (49.06%) 0 (0.00%) 54 (50.94%) WWE 90 (32.37%) 6 (2.16%) 182 (65.47%) TOTAL 142 (36.98%) 6 (1.56%) 236 (61.46%)

Nia Jax Manager

Jax never had any regular manager in WWE but she had been managed by a number of wrestlers from time to time. One of the wrestlers who regularly managed her was her former Tag Team partner Shayna Baszler. They managed each other during their single matches when they were working as a tag team. Currently they are working as rivals.

FAQS

Q. When did Nia Jax start wrestling?

A. Nia Jax started working in 2015

Q. How tall is Nia Jax in feet?

A. Nia Jax is 6’11” tall in feet

Q. Who is Nia Jax manager?

A. Nia Jax does not have any manager, however, she had been managed by Shayna Baszler previously

Q. What is current Nia Jax song?

A. Nia Jax uses the song ‘Force of Greatness’

Q. Who is Nia Jax mother?

A. Nia Jax’s mother is Renate Fanene

Q. Who is Nia Jax father?

A. Nia Jax’s father was Joseph Fanene

Q. Who is currently Nia Jax boyfriend?

A. Nia Jax is not in any relationship right now

Q. Who is Nia Jax brother?

A. Nia Jax has a brother but no proper information available about him

Q. How much is Nia Jax worth?

A. Nia Jax’s net worth is something around $500,000

Q. How many times Nia Jax won the WWE Women’s title?

A. Nia Jax had been a one time times WWE (RAW) Women’s Champion