Nikki Cross: Age, Height, Weight, Husband, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Nikki Cross is a Scottish professional wrestler who is currently under contract with WWE. She has a worked in various independent circuit promotions and won championships from all over the world. She has also been in a former WWE RAW Women’s champion as well as a three times WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion. Right now she is active on the Monday Night RAW brand of the promotion.

Nikki Cross Height, Weight, Age & More:

Cross is one of the shortest wrestlers on WWE roster right now but her short height has never been a big barrier in front of her success really. The billed height of Cross is 5’0″ and her billed weight is 117 lbs. She was born on 21 April 1989 and currently the former three times WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion is 34 year old.

Nikki Cross Early Life

Cross was born on 21 April 1989 and currently the former WWE RAW Women’s champion is 34 year old. Glasgow, Scotland is the place where Nikki Cross born. Much like being a great wrestler, she had been a pretty good student as well. She graduated from the University of Glasgow with a Bachelor of Arts and earned a Master’s degree from the University of Edinburgh.

Who is Nikki Cross

Nikki Cross is a 34 year old Scottish professional wrestler who is active in the world of wrestling for over 15 years. She has won multiple prestigious championships from all over the world of wrestling including WWE RAW Women’s Championship. Currently she is under contract with WWE and she is active on the Monday Night RAW brand of the promotion.

Nikki Cross WWE Debut

Cross made her WWE debut in April 2016 during a live event. She made her television debut in an episode of NXT in August where she teamed up with Carmella and Liv Morgan to take on and defeat the team of Daria Berenato, Mandy Rose, and Alexa Bliss in a six women tag team match. On her first match in the NXT television, she had been addressed as Nikki Glenncross.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career, Independent Circuit

Nikki Cross started her professional wrestling career back in 2008 at the age of 19 only. She made her professional wrestling debut in Scottish Wrestling Alliance which is a Scottish independent circuit. She worked in various independent circuit promotions across the world throughout her professional wrestling career.

Signing with WWE

In 2016 she got the biggest call of her career when she got to sign a professional contract with WWE. Upon signing a contract with the promotion she started working on the NXT which is the development territory of the promotion. She made her NXT debut in April 2016 during a live event. She was introduced as Nikki Cross during a Facebook live video in August.

On Screen NXT Debut

She made her on screen debut in August where she worked in a six-woman tag team match along with Carmella and Liv Morgan and defeated Daria Berenato, Mandy Rose, and Alexa Bliss. She made her television debut under the ring name of Nikki Glenncross. She was playing a lovable babyface character at the early stage of her NXT career.

Sanity

In the same year, WWE decided to put her in a stable named Sanity. It was led by one of the new WWE employees Eric Young. It was a dark villainous faction and soon after its introduction, it became the center of attraction for the NXT fans. Cross went through a complete gimmick change after becoming a member of this faction. This time she was playing a psycho character.

Final Days in the NXT

Cross spent a couple of years on the NXT and she had been pretty successful in terms of winning matches and earning popularity, even though she did not get to win any Championship in the NXT. She always received pretty strong booking in the development territory of WWE as long as she was a member of Sanity. It was pretty much certain that a big push was imminent for her on the main roster.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Nikki Cross Nikki Cross Nick Names The Twisted Sister Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Nikki Cross Height 5’0” Nikki Cross Weight 117 lbs. Relationship Status Married Nikki Cross Net Worth $1 Million Nikki Cross Eye Color Brown Hair Color Dark Brown Wrestling Debut 2008 Mentor * Nikki Cross Signature Moves Tornado DDT, Crossbody Finishing Move(s) The Purge, Whiplash or Elevated Whiplash Theme Song / Nikki Cross Song / Nikki Cross Music The Strangeling Catchphrases *

Nikki Cross Net Worth & Salary

According to reports from various media sources, the current net worth of Cross is estimated to be somewhere around $1 million. Sources also suggest that she earns something around $150,000 annually from WWE, which makes her one of the least earning stars of the promotion right now. 2023 has not been a very good year for Cross as she has mostly been treated as a jobber.

Nikki Cross Family

Cross was born on 21 April 1989 in Glasgow, Scotland. There is not enough information available about her previous life, her parents or her siblings. She is currently married to former WWE star and Cross’ Sanity teammate Killian Dain. The duo got married to each other in 2019. They had a long relationship before getting married.

Championships and Accomplishments

In spite of working as a jobber in WWE right now, Cross is pretty successful in the promotion in terms of winning Championships. She has been a three times WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion, she has also been a WWE Raw Women’s champion. She won the WWE 24/7 Championship 11 times in total.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWE Raw Women’s Championship (1 time), WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship (3 times) – with Alexa Bliss (2) and Rhea Ripley (1), WWE 24/7 Championship (11 times, final), Women’s Money in the Bank (2021) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) Pro-Wrestling: EVE – Pro-Wrestling: EVE Championship (3 times), Queen of the Ring (2012) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Ranked No. 18 of the top 100 female singles wrestlers in the PWI Women’s 100 in 2019, Ranked No. 22 of the top 50 tag teams in the PWI Tag Team 50 in 2020 – with Alexa Bliss Scottish Wrestling Network – OSWtv/SWN Award (2 times), Female Wrestler of the Year (2015), Outstanding Recognition Award for Extraordinary Service (2021), Hall of Fame (2021), W3L Women’s Championship (1 time) Records One time WWE RAW Women’s Champion, Women’s Money in the Bank winner 2021, three times WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Apart from being an excellent professional wrestler, the 34 year old had also been a very good student. The former WWE RAW Women’s champion graduated from the University of Glasgow with a Bachelor of Arts and recently in 2023, she earned a Master’s degree from the University of Edinburg.

Personal Information Table

Nikki Cross Real Name / Full Name Nicola Glencross Birth Date 21 April 1989 Nikki Cross Age 34 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Taurus Birthplace Glasgow, Scotland Nationality Scottish Hometown Glasgow, Scotland School/College/University University of Glasgow, University of Edinburgh Educational Qualification Graduate and Master Degree Religion Christianity Nikki Cross Ethnicity White Current Residence Orlando, Florida Hobbies Wrestling, dancing, fitness training Nikki Cross Tattoo *

Nikki Cross Movies and TV Shows

There are no reports that suggest that Cross ever appeared in any movies yet. However, she appeared in some television series that are produced by WWE themselves. She appeared in an episode of WWE Ride Along in 2020. She has also appeared in a number of wrestling related documentary movies.

Nikki Cross Husband

Cross is currently married to her fellow professional wrestler Damian Mackle who is famously known as Killian Dain. The duo worked as teammates during their NXT days. Killian Dain worked in WWE for 5 long years and currently, she is active on the independent circuit. Cross and Dain got married to each other in 2019 and together they are living a happy life since the last four years.

Main Roster Success

Main Roster Debut

Cross made her main roster debut in 2018 as a surprise opponent for Becky Lynch in a losing effort. She made her permanent main roster debut in December of the mentioned year when she teamed up with Bayley and Natalya in a winning effort against The Riott Squad (Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, and Sarah Logan). It was a pretty impressive debut.

Teaming up with Alexa Bliss

Slowly she was getting out of her psycho character that she thoroughly played during her NXT days. From May 2019, she started teaming up with Alexa Bliss and they started competing for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. In August they finally captured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship, and this was the first Championship success of Cross in WWE.

Cross and Bliss worked as a tag team until 2020 and together they had been a two times WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. From 2020 Alexa Bliss started to pair up with Bray Wyatt and Cross started working solo again. This was the time WWE finally decided to grant Cross with a main event push.

Nikki A.S.H, WWE RAW Women’s Champion

In 2021, Cross went through a complete character change and she started playing the role of Nikki Almost a Superhero aka Nikki A.S.H. she went on to win the Money in the Bank ladder match of the same year and on the very next night on Monday Night RAW she cashed in her contract on Charlotte Flair to win the WWE Raw Women’s Championship.

Teaming up with Rhea Ripley

Her Championship reign did not continue for long as she dropped the championship back to Charlotte Flair at the SummerSlam event. After dropping the championship, she could never elevate herself back on to the main event status again. She started teaming up with Rhea Ripley and together they also won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Demotion, Recent Days

After dropping the Tag Team Championship, Cross turned heel by betraying Rhea. In 2022 she completely lost her main event push. In fact she was demoted to the jobber level. She set her site on the 24/7 Championship, and after the death of this title she had almost nothing to do. Right now she is struggling to get regular booking. We seriously hope her situation improves in the future.

Iconic Quotes From Nikki Cross

“SAnitY Was The Most Fun I’ve Ever Had In My Career”

“”Honestly, I wouldn’t even try to talk to me today because you’re not going to get that fake smile of mine that you always get. I’m angry and annoyed and I don’t want to talk about new year’s resolutions or feign happiness. The Royal Rumble is right around the corner and I have zero momentum to enter! I have no momentum to even want to! I’m fuming, and the only thing stopping me from getting more angry is focusing on this ring and being the best I can be in this ring.”

“I swore that I wasn’t going to be like my mom and dad; struggling and working so hard and working 60-hour shifts, night shifts, just to keep our bellies full. I swore that wasn’t going to be me. It’s not going to be me. It’s not. There is a reason why I was the first-ever Scottish woman to be signed by WWE! There is a reason why I was the first-ever two-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion.”

“There is a reason why I traveled and wrestled all over the globe before stepping foot in a WWE ring. It may not be now, it may not even be in the near future, but one day, you’re all going to realize what exactly it is about me that got me to this point. Let me finish with this. I’m gonna be around for this industry for a very long and I’m gonna go down as one of the best. I’m so done and so finished with not realizing that myself!”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Nikki Cross

Cross had been a former WWE RAW Women’s champion and she has also been a former three times WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion. In spite of being pretty successful in WWE, she could not work in many regular rivalries. Charlotte Flair could be counted as one of her rivals since she defeated her to win her only WWE RAW Women’s Championship and also dropped it back to her.

During the same time, she had another rivalry with Rhea Ripley who is the current Women’s World Champion of WWE. The duo worked as a tag team at first, they even won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship together. But later, Nikki decided to betray Rhea which started a feud between the two. Ultimately Nikki lost this feud and after this defeat she lost her big singles push too.

Nikki Cross Injury

There is not enough information available about Cross’ injury history. She had to remain out of action multiple times in the recent days but it had never been confirmed why she was being taken out of the frame. A lot of wrestlers are suffering for not getting enough screen time these days, Cross might be one of the victims.

Other Details

Cross has appeared in multiple WWE video games as playable characters. Her first appearance in a WWE video game was in WWE 2K18 which was released in 2017. Since then she has appeared in each and every single WWE video game that has released so far. She is also a part of the latest WWE video game installment which is WWE 2K23.

Nikki Cross Salary $150,000 Brand Endorsements WWE Merchandise Sponsors * Charity Various Charities

Social Media Accounts

Nikki Cross is active on Instagram from verified account, however, there is no verified account of her in Twitter. Her verified Instagram account has a stunning following of 1 million people. Here are links of her social media accounts where you can follow her. Nikki Cross Instagram.

Nikki Cross Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % AIW 5 (55.56%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (44.44%) FWA 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) GFW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) NXT 87 (50.00%) 7 (4.02%) 80 (45.98%) Queens Of Combat 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) SHIMMER 8 (53.33%) 0 (0.00%) 7 (46.67%) SHINE 1 (20.00%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (80.00%) STARDOM 8 (53.33%) 0 (0.00%) 7 (46.67%) TNA 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WSU 2 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (50.00%) WWE 89 (44.50%) 3 (1.50%) 108 (54.00%) WXw 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) TOTAL 204 (47.66%) 10 (2.34%) 214 (50.00%)

Manager

Cross never had any regular manager throughout her professional wrestling career but she had been managed by several number of names from time to time. When she was a member of Sanity, she had been managed by her teammates. She had also been managed by her Tag Team partners like Alexa Bliss and Rhea Ripley when they worked as a tag team.

FAQS

Q. When did Nikki Cross start wrestling?

A. Nikki Cross started working in 2008

Q. How tall is Nikki Cross in feet?

A. Nikki Cross is 5’0” tall in feet

Q. Who is Nikki Cross manager?

A. Nikki Cross does not have a manager right now but she had been managed by multiple names previously

Q. What is current Nikki Cross song?

A. Nikki Cross uses the song ‘The Strangeling’

Q. Who is Nikki Cross mother?

A. No information available

Q. Who is Nikki Cross father?

A. No information available

Q. Who is currently Nikki Cross girlfriend?

A. Nikki Cross is currently married to former WWE star Killian Dain

Q. Who is Nikki Cross brother?

A. No information available

Q. How much is Nikki Cross worth?

A. Nikki Cross’ net worth is something around $1m

Q. How many times Nikki Cross won the WWE Women’s title?

A. Nikki Cross had been a one time WWE RAW Women’s Champion