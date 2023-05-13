WWE star and a former WWE Raw Tag Team Champion Omos who is currently playing the role of a free agent recently had a major match against former four times WWE World Champion Seth Rollins at the latest WWE ple Backlash. The Nigerian Giant faced a defeat by the hands of Visionary.

The 28 year old professional wrestler is working in WWE for three years. He made his in ring debut at WrestleMania 37 and on his first night in action he won the WWE RAW Tag Team Championship along with former two times WWE World Champion AJ Styles. Since the very first day of joining the promotion, he has received a very strong booking.

Reports On Omos’ Future In WWE Following His Loss At Backlash To Seth Rollins

He is currently the tallest wrestler in WWE as he stands over 7 foot 3 inches. He is not only the tallest wrestler in WWE right now but one of the tallest wrestlers in WWE history. The only two wrestlers that are taller than him are Giant Gonzales and Andre The Giant. It makes him the third tallest wrestler in WWE history.

In spite of having a huge physic, his in ring works were criticized thoroughly by the fans and the critiques. Everybody wanted to believe the fact that he was only being pushed because of his size and no other reason as Vince McMahon’s obsession with big wrestlers is known by everyone.

But in his recent match, against Seth Rollins he proved his critiques wrong by delivering an excellent match. This was definitely the best WWE match of his career so far and it is quite possible that we would see him in a top role in the near future.

Reports from PWInsider Elite suggest that the Nigerian Giant’s performance from the backlash ple was enough to satisfy the right people behind the scenes in WWE. He would be pushed on to main event level soon and we are also expecting him to see winning championships sooner or later.

WrestlingInc.’s Kieran Fisher wrote, “”The Nigerian Giant” has noted that he’s happy with everything he’s accomplished in WWE thus far, but he’s always hungry for more. Omos wants to become the WWE Champion at some point, but it remains to be seen if WWE has similar plans for him down the line. As of this writing, the “Raw” Tag Team Championship is the only gold that he’s held in WWE, and he’s keen to add a singles title to his collection.”