Ronda Rousey’s second stint in the WWE is certainly not as successful as the first one where she used to be seen as a force to be reckoned with. Her overly protected character became softer in recent times due to WWE’s will of putting fresh talents, over and over. At the same time, her lack of in-ring skills earned her natural heel heat from the fans which keeps her a villain despite her recent betrayal.

At the WWE Money in the Bank 2023 premium live event, Shayna Baszler turned on her bestie and former tag team partner Ronda Rousey after launching a brutal assault on her. She also left an ongoing title match which allowed Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to double-team on Ronda and pin her to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Then during the latest episode of Raw, Ronda Rousey came out for a promo session and got interrupted by Shayna Baszler. Shayna claimed that nobody wanted her former bestie to talk and the fans cheered. Shayna also claimed that it was her who introduced Ronda to the wrestling business and that she owes everyone an apology for doing that, to which the fans even cheered more.

Fan reactions decided to stay Ronda Rousey a villain on TV

Apparently, this was a face-turn for Shayna Baszler while Ronda Rousey took a heel-turn instead of becoming a babyface after this kind of fan reaction from the fans on Raw. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the aspect of fans turning on The Baddest Woman on the Planet despite her being the victim at Money in the Bank.

It was also noted that the current equation between Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler does set up an interesting dynamic for their SummerSlam feud while fans remain the sole deciders about the TV characters of these former MMA buddies,

“So, Shayna does a total heel turn on the pay-per-view, but Ronda comes out as the total heel face and as the heel. Shayna attacked her from behind for no reason, but [fans turned on Rousey] and that’s ended up happening.”

After the promo session on Raw, Ronda Rousey eventually attacked Shayna, but she fought back and laid out Ronda with a brutal knee strike to the face like a strong babyface. Now, these two are reportedly scheduled for a solid match at Summerslam 2023.