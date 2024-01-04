Royal Rumble 2024: Spoiler On Women’s World Title Match At WWE PLE

Nia Jax was one of the recent acquisitions of the WWE in late 2023 and she could now be coming after a top title at Royal Rumble 2024. Over the past few weeks, she has been on an absolute tear which should present the opportunity, itself. The former WWE Raw Women’s Champion even defeated Becky Lynch on Raw this week which indicates even bigger plans in store for her in early 2024.

As seen on the Day 1 episode of Monday Night Raw, Becky Lynch faced off against Nia Jax in a much-hyped match due to their early history. To the surprise of everyone in attendance, Jax came up victorious in this match after hitting Lynch with a Banzai Drop. One thing hasn’t gone unnoticed and that’s Jax securing a clean win over a top superstar of the WWE roster.

Becky Lynch Eyes Solid Wrestlemania 40 Match Against Top WWE Raw Superstar

Nia Jax vs. Rhea Ripley happening at Royal Rumble 2024

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez talked about WWE setting up big things for Nia Jax after Raw. Alvarez noted how Jax won clean without any interference or distraction. This could only mean one thing for the veteran journalists and that’s WWE preparing Jax to square off against Rhea Ripley for Royal Rumble 2024.

HOLY SHIT! Becky Lynch was knocked OUT COLD & PINNED by Nia Jax! pic.twitter.com/xi281LPnCx — She’s knocked OUT! (@SheIsKnockedOut) January 2, 2024

After Alvarez mentioned the possibility Meltzer agreed with the idea and affirmed that it makes sense for Royal Rumble 2024 from a creative perspective,

Alvarez: “Nia beat here clean. There was no gimmicky, not even an exposed buckle. They are probably doing Rhea Ripley vs Nia at the Rumble.”

Dave Meltzer: “It would make sense.”

Becky Lynch has reacted to her shocking loss on Monday Night Raw where she also dealt with a broken lip. On the flip side, Nia Jax already made it clear she wants a piece of Rhea Ripley, so a match between the two for the Women’s World Championship at Royal Rumble 2024 on January 27th could be made, official.

According to the previous reports of Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is building toward some major title bouts for Royal Rumble 2024, and one of the top matches includes Roman Reigns defending his Undisputed Universal Title against Randy Orton. Of course, there will be the two Rumble matches to determine marquee bouts for Wrestlemania 40.