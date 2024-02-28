Bio

Rusev is a Bulgarian professional wrestler who has worked in major professional wrestling promotions like WWE and AEW. He worked in WWE for a decade and he won the WWE United States Championship three times in total. Currently, he is active in All Elite Wrestling and he even won the TNT Championship one time in the promotion.

Rusev Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Miro is 6’0″ and his billed weight is 304 lbs. He was born on December 25, 1985 and currently, the former three times WWE United States champion is 38 year old. He has worked in major professional wrestling promotions like WWE and All Elite Wrestling and currently he is active in AEW.

Rusev: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Rusev Early Life

Miro was born on December 25, 1985 and currently, he is 38 years old. Plovdiv, PR Bulgaria (now Bulgaria) is the place where Rusev born. He loved watching professional wrestling from his young age and he moved to the United States to learn professional wrestling. He attended a sports school while growing up and participated in rowing, powerlifting, and sambo.

Who is Rusev

Rusev is a 38 year old Bulgarian professional wrestler who is currently active in All Elite Wrestling. He has worked in major professional wrestling promotions like WWE and is currently in AEW. He has also won major Championships like the WWE United States Championship in WWE and also the TNT Championship in AEW.

Rusev WWE Debut

Miro made his television debut in WWE back in July 2011 in an episode of Florida Championship Wrestling. It was the developmental territory of WWE during that time. He defeated Mike Dalton in his first match, who later played the character of Tyler Breeze. Miro made his main roster debuting at the Royal Rumble match of 2014 as a surprise entrant lasting over seven minutes.

Professional Wrestling Career

Training

Miro was originally from Bulgaria but he moved to the United States of America in 2008 in quest of becoming a professional wrestler. He first lived in Virginia then moved to Torrence, California, where he trained for professional wrestling under wrestling legends Gangrel and Rikishi at the Knokx Pro Wrestling Academy.

Early Days

Miro made his in ring debut at New Wave Pro Wrestling on November 22, 2008 which is a San Diego, California-based independent promotion. He used the ring name Miroslav Makaraov. He defeated Aerial Star in his debut match and he was pretty impressive. After this match, he regularly worked on the independent circuit.

Success in The Indies

He remained active on the independent circuit for a couple of years but there is no record on whether he has ever won any Championships from the independent circuit. In 2010 he got the biggest opportunity of his career when he signed a developmental contract with the biggest giants of them all; WWE. Upon signing a professional contract, he started working on Florida Championship Wrestling which was the development territory of the promotion during the time.

Signing with WWE, Development Territories

He worked on Florida Championship Wrestling as long as it remained the development territory of WWE and after the promotion shifted their development territory to NXT, Miro also transitioned to the new development territory of WWE. He remained active in the NXT until early 2014 and he regularly competed for the NXT Championship, even though he could never win the NXT Championship.

Royal Rumble 2014 Appearance

Miro’s main roster debut in WWE was during the Royal Rumble match of 2014 where he entered the Royal Rumble match as the entry no. 6. He survived in the Royal Rumble match for around 7 minutes and it took 4 wrestlers to eliminate him. He was pretty impressive in his first match in the main roster and his official main roster debut was edging near.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Rusev, Miro Rusev Nick Names The Bulgarian Brute, The Bashing Bulgarian Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Rusev Height 6’0” Rusev Weight 304 lbs. Relationship Status Married Rusev Net Worth $2 Million Rusev Eye Color Brown Hair Color Black Wrestling Debut 2008 Mentor * Rusev Signature Moves Body Block, Running Hip Attack, Samoan Drop, Bulplex Finishing Move(s) The Accolade, Machka Kick Theme Song / Rusev Song / Rusev Music Roar of The Lion (WWE) Catchphrases *

Rusev Net Worth & Salary

According to reports from various media sources, the current net worth of Miro is estimated to be somewhere around $2 million. Sources also suggest that he earns something around $250,000 as his annual salary in AEW. He worked in WWE for a decade and was released from the promotion in 2020. He joined AEW on the same year and he is still active in the promotion.

Rusev Family

Miro was born on December 25, 1985 in Plovdiv, PR Bulgaria (now Bulgaria). His mother’s name is Slavka Barnyasheva and there is no information available about his father or whether he has any siblings. He had been a professional wrestling fan from his childhood and he moved to the United States at a young age to train to become a wrestler.

Championships and Accomplishments

Miro worked on the independent circuit for a couple of years before joining main stream wrestling promotions but he could not win any championships on the independent circuit. In WWE he won the WWE United States Championship 3 times and he also won the AEW TNT Championship one time in AEW. He is not much successful in terms of winning championships.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWE United States Championship (3 times), Slammy Award for Match of the Year (2014) – Team Cena vs. Team Authority at Survivor Series Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) AEW TNT Championship (1 time) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Most Improved Wrestler of the Year (2014), Ranked No. 8 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2015 Rolling Stone – Worst Storyline (2015) – with Dolph Ziggler, Summer Rae and Lana WrestleCrap – Gooker Award (2015) – feud with Dolph Ziggler, Summer Rae and Lana Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Best Gimmick (2014) – with Lana, Most Improved (2014), Most Underrated (2017) Records Three times WWE United States Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Apart from professional wrestling, Miro also loves watching football. He supports his hometown football team Lokomotiv Plovdiv and he is also a big fan of 14 times UEFA Champions League Winner Real Madrid. He is often seen wearing a Real Madrid t-shirt. Miro became a naturalized American citizen on September 2019.

Personal Information Table

Rusev Real Name / Full Name Miroslav Petrov Barnyashev Birth Date December 25, 1985 Rusev Age 38 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Capricorn Birthplace Plovdiv, PR Bulgaria, (now Bulgaria) Nationality Bulgarian Hometown Plovdiv, PR Bulgaria, (now Bulgaria) School/College/University Not known Educational Qualification Not known Religion Christianity Rusev Ethnicity Irish Current Residence Nashville, Tennessee Hobbies Watching Football Rusev Tattoo Tribal Design Tattoo on Back, Map of Bulgaria Tattoo on Right Shoulder, One Tattoo on Ankle

Rusev Movies and TV Shows

Miro might not have considered acting as a professional career but he appeared in a number of movies and television series, mostly as guest stars. His first appearance in a movie was back in 2016 when he appeared as himself in the movie Countdown. He also appeared in a couple of other movies. Apart from movies it appeared in a number of web series and television series.

Rusev Wife

Miro is currently married to famous professional wrestler CJ Perri who is mostly famous by the name of Lana. When he worked in WWE he had been managed by Lana for the most part of his WWE career. Lana mostly became famous as the manager of Miro in WWE, later she worked as a wrestler as well. Currently, she is active in AEW.

Main Roster Success

Main Roster Debut

Miro made his main roster debut in WWE in April 2014 by squashing Zack Ryder. Soon he started playing the character of an anti American man. He used to be accompanied by CJ Perry who was famous by the ring name Lana. During his early days in the main roster, he had the ring name Alexander Rusev just like his developmental days. Later it was trimmed to Rusev only.

Early Success in The Main Roster

Miro had some excellent rivalries with some of the top stars of WWE during his early career. He defeated some top names of the promotion like Big E, Jack Swagger, Mark Henry, and The Big Show on back to back pay per view events of 2014. The fans were pretty much sure that WWE would push him as one of the top stars of the promotion.

United States Champion

Miro even won the WWE United States Championship three times in total. But after he dropped his first United States title to John Cena at WrestleMania 31, his main event push slowly faded away. WWE did not give up on him instantly but slowly he was erased from the main event picture despite he became quite famous among the fans.

Rusev Day

In late 2017 and early 2018, Miro adopted a new character called Rusev Day and it became extremely famous among the fans. It even become the top merchandise seller of WWE during that time. But for some reason, WWE decided not to push this character and they withdrew it despite it being the top draw of the time. By April 2020 he was released from WWE.

AEW, Recent Days

He joined the newly founded professional wrestling promotion AEW in September and started working under the new ring name Miro. At first, he received a pretty strong mid card push and he even won the AEW TNT Championship one time. He is still active in the promotion but a lot of fans believe that the promotion is not being able to do proper justice towards him.

Iconic Quotes From Rusev

“I always knew what I had, and I knew I was more than just ‘the foreign guy.’ I have personality, and as soon as I had chance to show it, I just did it. A lot of people don’t like it, and a lot of people frown upon it and think I should just be stuck in that box, but it’s just not me.”

“Being the United States champion, it makes me elevate the title even more because, at the end of the day, that is what I wanna do. I wanna elevate the title, whether it be the world championship, the universal championship, any of these titles.”

“I had so much backlash because, before in NXT, I used to come out with the Bulgarian national anthem. And people were like, ‘Oh, why are you embarrassing the anthem?’ How am I embarrassing the anthem? I’m from the freaking country.”

“Long before the late ’90s, being a pro-wrestler was a dream of mine. At that time, I was going around the block, searching for VHS tapes so I can watch Hulk Hogan.

“Becoming heavyweight champion and holding the top title is on my bucket list. That spot is always getting tighter and tighter, but why not? A man can always dream.”

“I’ve always had an interest in Muay Thai fighting. I love the discipline and toughness of it, so I traveled to Thailand to study ways to incorporate it into my style.”

“I had two or three jobs at the same time just I could afford myself and pay rent and school. Then I had a tryout with WWE, and I got signed right away.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Rusev

Miro worked in WWE for around a decade and he had some excellent rivalries with some of the top stars of the promotion. During his early days in the promotion, he had some excellent rivalry with the likes of Big E, Jack Swagger, Sheamus, The Big Show, and Mark Henry. He managed to beat all of them in different pay per view events.

One of his biggest rivals during his early days was the former 16 times WWE World Champion John Cena. The duo had multiple matches together and one of their most famous match to place at WrestleMania 31 where Miro lost at the hands of John Cena and also dropped the WWE United States Championship.

Rusev Injury

Miro received a strong mid card push in AEW so far and he also won the TNT Championship in the promotion one time. Soon after dropping the Championship, he received a hamstring injury and this injury kept him out of action for six long months. After returning from the injury he struggled a little to receive regular bookings in the promotion.

Other Details

Miro has appeared in multiple WWE video games as playable characters. His first appearance in a WWE video game was in WWE 2K15. Since then he appeared in each and every WWE video game until WWE 2K20. He has also appeared in the AEW Fight Forever video game in which appeared as Miro. So far this has been the only video game that is released based on AEW.

Rusev Salary $250,000 Brand Endorsements Sponsors Charity

Rusev Social Media Accounts

Miro is active on Instagram from a verified account, however, there is no verified account of him on Twitter. His verified Instagram account has a stunning following of 1.1 million people. Here are links to his social media accounts where you can follow him. Rusev Instagram. Miro is also a famous Youtuber as he has a total subscriber of 159K on Youtube. Here is his Youtube link; Rusev Youtube.

Rusev Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % AEW 31 (88.57%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (11.43%) AEW/NJPW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) FCW 12 (41.38%) 0 (0.00%) 17 (58.62%) NXT 39 (65.00%) 0 (0.00%) 21 (35.00%) VPW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WWE 270 (45.84%) 16 (2.72%) 303 (51.44%) TOTAL 352 (49.23%) 16 (2.24%) 347 (48.53%)

Rusev Manager

CJ Perry who is mostly famous by the name Lana is famous for being the manager of Miro during his spell in WWE where he worked under the ring name Rusev. Lana mostly worked as the manager of Miro during her early career but later she also joined in ring action. Miro and Lana started dating each other while working together and in 2016 they got married.

FAQS

Q. When did Rusev start wrestling?

A. Rusev started working in 2008

Q. How tall is Rusev in feet?

A. Rusev is 6’11” tall in feet

Q. Who is Rusev manager?

A. CJ Perry who is famously known as Lana is famous for being the manager of Miro in WWE

Q. What is current Rusev song?

A. Rusev used the song ‘Roar of The Lion’ in WWE

Q. Who is Rusev mother?

A. Rusev’s mother was Slavka Barnyasheva

Q. Who is Rusev father?

A. Not known

Q. Who is currently Rusev girlfriend?

A. Rusev is currently married to famous professional wrestler and his previous manager Lana aka CJ Perry

Q. Who is Rusev brother?

A. Not known

Q. How much is Rusev worth?

A. Rusev’s net worth is something around $2m

Q. How many times Rusev won the WWE United States title?

A. Rusev had been a three times WWE United States Champion