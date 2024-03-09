The Rock Playing A Significant Role In Setting Up WWE Hall Of Fame 2024

The Wrestlemania 40 main event situation has been hyped up to the fullest in the presence of The Rock over the past several weeks. The WWE Legend returned to join his cousin Roman Reigns to make The Bloodline stronger than ever. Plus, he was back this week on Smackdown to set up his returning match in the WWE at Wrestlemania 40.

It should be noted that The Rock is making significant moves, both on and off-screen in the WWE. Not only he will be wrestling at WrestleMania, but he also holds a position on the board of TKO, the umbrella under Endeavor which owns both the WWE and UFC. Plus, he has also secured the intellectual property rights for all Rock-related terms and names.

The Rock Wanted By WWE For The First 2024 Saudi Arabia PLE?

The WWE Hall of Fame class was put together upon The Rock’s advice

In the presence of The Rock, WWE’s business has been booming be it securing TV deals or shattering live-attendance records. Moreover, with the WrestleMania 40 season in full force, a report by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has now informed that The People’s Champion has given major input to put together this year’s Hall of Fame class,

“Sources within WWE have told us that The Rock has had input on this year’s WWE Hall of Fame inductees. One indicated to us that would be evident if the planned inductees are revealed as scheduled. We weren’t given any additional info as to what that means. Another source said The Rock had input on all of this year’s inductees, though we’ve not confirmed that to be the case.”

Ronda Rousey Will Be In Philadelphia For WWE Wrestlemania 40 Weekend

Nothing in particular was noted regarding The Rock’s actual input toward the Hall of Fame class. So far, Bull Nakano, The US Express (Barry and Mike Rotunda), and WWE’s resident Wiseman Paul Heyman have been announced for the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2024.

Last week on WWE Smackdown, The Rock proceeded to reject Cody Rhodes’ Wrestlemania 40 challenge for a one-on-one showdown. The Brahma Bull then pitched a tag team match featuring Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins against Roman Reigns and himself for Night One of the Show of Shows. This match was made official on last night’s Smackdown and will mark Rock’s in-ring return in a full match after more than a decade.