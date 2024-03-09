The Rock Wanted By WWE For The First 2024 Saudi Arabia PLE?

The Wrestlemania 40 main event situation has literally been electrified in the presence of The Rock over the past several weeks. The WWE Legend returned to the WWE to join his cousin Roman Reigns to make The Bloodline even stronger. He was back this week on Smackdown, last week to address a challenge issued by Cody Rhodes and laid down a counter-challenge.

The Rock proceeded to reject Cody Rhodes’ Wrestlemania 40 challenge for a one-on-one showdown. The Brahma Bull then pitched a tag team match featuring Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins against Roman Reigns and himself for Night One of the Show of Shows. This match was made official on last night’s Smackdown and will mark Rock’s in-ring return in a full match after more than a decade.

With The Rock selling out arenas and merchandise around this Wrestlemania season, WWE wants to utilize him in more ways and that includes his presence on an upcoming international premium live event.

Roman Reigns And His Participation On WWE Wrestlemania 40 Main Event Was Uncertain

The Rock to compete more than once this year?

According to the latest reports in Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE wants a huge main event match between The Rock and Roman Reigns to take place at one of their upcoming Saudi Arabia shows. While nothing has been confirmed, the internal belief is that The Great One will be wrestling more than one match in 2024, and WWE is hell-bent on putting him on the card of a Saudi pay-per-view show,

“When asking if Rock will be working that show, we’re told there are a lot of variables in play and a variety of factors but obviously the company would like it if he would. But while nothing is set in stone, the belief as of right now is that Mania won’t be his only match in 2024 and there is definitely a push to get him to work at least one Saudi Arabia event this year.”

For the time being, The Rock’s first bout of 2024 has essentially been announced where he and Roman Reigns will battle Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on WrestleMania Night One, with a lot of implications attached to it regarding the Night Two main event match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship.

Wrestlemania 41: Host City Of Biggest WWE PLE In 2025 Again Teased