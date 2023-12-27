Bio

Big Van Vader was an American Professional wrestler and a famous American football player who worked in major professional wrestling promotions like WWE and WCW. He was also pretty famous in Japanese professional wrestling. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022 and unfortunately he passed away in 2018.

Vader Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of White was 6’5″ and his billed weight was 450 lbs. His huge physic was a big advantage for his success in the world of professional wrestling. He was born on May 14, 1955 and he was 63 year old at the time of his death on June 18, 2018. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on 2022.

Vader: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Early Life

White was born on May 14, 1955 and the former three times WCW World Heavyweight champion was 63 year old at the time of his death on June 18, 2018. Lynwood, California is the place where Vader born. He was raised with his sisters at South Central of Los Angeles. His father was a US Marine and was also an underwater welder for the US Navy.

Who is Vader

Vader was an American football player and was also a famous American Professional wrestler who was one of the biggest names in the world of wrestling during the 90s. He has worked in major wrestling promotions like WCW and WWE. He has also won many prestigious championships from all over the world of wrestling. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame 2022.

Vader WWE Debut

White joined WWE in 1996 after having an amazing career in WCW and in Japan also. He made his WWE debut during the Royal Rumble match of 1996 and he received a pretty strong booking in this match. He single handedly eliminated four wrestlers from the match before getting eliminated by Shawn Michaels who went on to win the Royal Rumble match of 1996.

Professional Wrestling Career

Joining Wrestling

Vader joined the world of professional wrestling in 1985 after having a successful career in American Football. It is said that he never wanted to become a professional wrestler. He was spotted by someone from the American Wrestling Association while he was in the gym. The unknown man convinced him to join wrestling.

American Wrestling Association

In the mentioned year he joined American Wrestling Association and spent a couple of years in the promotion. He was pretty successful in AWA, however, he could never win any Championship. He did challenge for the AWA World Heavyweight Championship which was being held by Stan Hansen during that time but he failed to capture the Championship.

Success in AJPW

In 1987, White traveled to Japan for the first time where he worked in both of the major promotions All Japan Pro Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling. He became one of the biggest stars of Japanese wrestling during his time and he won major championships like the IWGP Heavyweight Championship three times and the Triple Crown Heavyweight Championship two times.

He remained active in the Japanese wrestling world for five years and won multiple prestigious championships. He also worked in other big promotions like Universal Wrestling Association. In 1990 he joined World Championship Wrestling for the first time where he had been given the same treatment of a main event star.

Main Event Success in WCW

From the very first day of joining the promotion, he had been treated as one of the top stars of WCW. He defeated some of the biggest names in the promotion and he had also won loads of big championships in the promotion. He had been a three times WCW World Heavyweight Champion as well as one time WCW United States Heavyweight champion.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Vader Vader Nick Names The Man They Call Vader Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Vader Height 6’5” Vader Weight 450 lbs. Relationship Status * Vader Net Worth $1 Million Vader Eye Color Blue Hair Color Blonde Wrestling Debut 1985 Mentor * Vader Signature Moves Bearhug, Powerbomb Finishing Move(s) Vadersault, Vader Bomb Theme Song / Vader Song / Vader Music It’s Time Catchphrases *

Vader Net Worth & Salary

There is no confirmation on the exact net worth of White. However, according to reports from various media sources, his net worth at the time of his death is estimated to be somewhere around $1 million. Unfortunately, the former three times WCW World Heavyweight Champion passed away in 2018 so he does not receive any salary from any promotion anymore.

Vader Family

White was born on May 14, 1955 in Lynwood, California. He grew up with his sisters in the South Central area of Los Angeles. His father was a US Marine as well as an underwater welder for the US Navy and invented an automobile hoist. Thanks to his father’s invention, his family never had to face any kind of financial difficulties.

Championships and Accomplishments

White admin extremely successful in terms of winning championships in the world of professional wrestling. He had been a three times WCW World Heavyweight Champion as well as a former WCW United States Heavyweight Champion. He also won a many prestigious titles in Japan. However, he could never win any Championship in WWE.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWE Hall of Fame (Class of 2022), Slammy Award (1 time) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) Triple Crown Heavyweight Championship (2 times), World Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Steve Williams, Champion Carnival (1999) CWA Intercontinental Heavyweight Championship (1 time), CWA World Heavyweight Championship (3 times), CWA Bremen Catch Cup (1987) IZW Heavyweight Championship (1 time) IWGP Heavyweight Championship (3 times), IWGP Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Bam Bam Bigelow, Super Grade Tag League (1991) – with Tatsumi Fujinami, IWGP Title Tournament (1989) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Wrestler of the Year (1993), Ranked No. 2 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 1993, Ranked No. 27 of the top 500 singles wrestlers of the “PWI Years” in 2003, Ranked No. 36 of the top 100 tag teams of the “PWI Years” with Bam Bam Bigelow in 2003 GHC Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Scorpio Tokyo Sports – Best Tag Team Award (1998) with Stan Hansen UWA World Heavyweight Championship (1 time) Pro-Wrestling World Heavyweight Championship (1 time) WCW World Heavyweight Championship (3 times), WCW United States Heavyweight Championship (1 time), WCW United States Heavyweight Championship (1 time), BattleBowl (1993) Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Best Heel (1993), Best Wrestling Maneuver (1993) Moonsault, Most Improved Wrestler (1999), Wrestler of the Year (1993), Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame (Class of 1996) Records Three times WCW World Heavyweight Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

In spite of being one of the top stars in the world of professional wrestling throughout the 1990s, White always had a common allegation that he was not very safe to work in the ring with. A lot of wrestlers and wrestling figures brought this allegation to him. It was also one of the biggest reasons behind his big push was cancelled in WWE.

Personal Information Table

Vader Real Name / Full Name Leon Allen White Birth Date May 14, 1955 Vader Age 68 (at the time of his death in May 14, 1955) Relationship Status * Zodiac Sign Taurus Birthplace Denver, Colorado Nationality American Hometown Denver, Colorado School/College/University Bell High School (California), University of Colorado Boulder, University of Oklahoma Educational Qualification Not known Religion Christianity Vader Ethnicity White Current Residence * Hobbies * Vader Tattoo *

Vader Movies and TV Shows

White was dedicated towards his professional wrestling career so he never considered acting as a professional career. However, he appeared in a number of movies and television series. He also appeared in a couple of wrestling related documentary movies. He appeared in famous television series like Boy Meets World and Baywatch.

Vader Wife

White got married to Grace Connelly in 1979. Together they had a son named Jesse White who was born on 1986 in Denver, Colorado. He also joined the world of professional wrestling just like his father, even though he had a short wrestling career. He worked in the development territories of WWE and he also won the FCW Florida Tag Team Championship 1 time with Corey Graves.

Career in WWE

Joining WWE

White remained active in WCW until 1995 and he was one of the top stars of the promotion. As we have already mentioned that he won major prestigious championships from the promotion. In 1996 he was signed by WWE and it was pretty much confirmed that he would be given the same treatment in the biggest competitive promotion of WCW during that time.

WWE Debut

At first, he was being created as a main event star in the promotion. He made his WWE debut during Royal Rumble match of 1996 where he eliminated four wrestlers single handedly. He was hovering all over the main event segment and he was also challenging for the world title on multiple occasions.

Losing Main Event Push

He was destined to be a World champion but it is believed that he became a victim of backstage politics of WWE and his main event push was cancelled. After he feuded with Kane in 1998, he was completely erased from the main event scene and he was seen mostly as a jobber. He was losing almost all of his matches against random wrestlers.

Career After WWE

In late 1998 he was released from WWE and it is believed that the promotion had much bigger plans for him but ultimately it never worked for him. After his release he returned to Japan but somehow he lost his touch. After 2000 he started getting irregular in the wrestling world and after 2003 he was almost nowhere to be seen.

Final Days

In 2003 he had a short run in TNA Wrestling. In 2004 he joined the independent circuit for the first time and he kept on working on different in the promotions until 2017. He made his return to WWE in a number of occasions too. Unfortunately, he passed away in 2018 at the age of 63 only. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022.

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Vader

White went through various rivalries throughout his professional wrestling career. In WCW, Ron Simmons had been one of the biggest rivals of the former champion. The duo feuded with each other on multiple occasions for the Championship. Another WCW World Heavyweight Champion Sting had also been a big rival of White.

White’s WWE run was not very fruitful but he had some excellent rivalries in the promotion. Shawn Michaels had been one of the biggest rivals of white in WWE. The Big Red Machine Kane can also be considered one of the biggest rivals of White in WWE. The duo faced each other on multiple occasions and they even faced each other in a Mask vs Mask match which White lost.

Vader Injury

After White got eliminated from the Royal Rumble match of 1996, he attacked the WWE officials and the WWE president Gorilla Monsoon decided to suspend him for his actions. But this was all kayfabe. In reality, White picked up a shoulder injury and he needed time out for the requirement of the surgery.

Other Details

Vader has also appeared in multiple wrestling video games as playable characters. His first appearance in a link video game was in WCW: The Main Event which was a Gameboy exclusive video game. He also appeared in multiple WWE video games. His first appearance in a WWE video game was in WWF In Your House which was released in 1996. His latest appearance is in the latest WWE video game installment which is WWE 2k23.

Social Media Accounts

Unfortunately, Vader is not alive anymore, therefore, he does not have any verified social media accounts.

Vader Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % AJPW 43 (64.18%) 2 (2.99%) 22 (32.84%) AWA 5 (55.56%) 1 (11.11%) 3 (33.33%) CWA (Germany) 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) EMLL 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) FMW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) HUSTLE 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) IGF 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) JAPW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) JCW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NEW 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NJPW 106 (54.36%) 6 (3.08%) 83 (42.56%) NOAH 135 (73.37%) 1 (0.54%) 48 (26.09%) NWA 4 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NWA TNA 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Pro Wrestling Superstars 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) PWS 5 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) RevPro 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) RPW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Team Vader 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) TNA 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WCW 46 (64.79%) 2 (2.82%) 23 (32.39%) WCW/NJPW 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) WrestleCade 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WWE 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WWF 77 (47.83%) 18 (11.18%) 66 (40.99%) TOTAL 437 (61.03%) 32 (4.47%) 247 (34.50%)

Vader Manager

White had been managed by multiple names throughout his wrestling career but one of the most important figures who managed him was Paul Bearer who betrayed the Undertaker during that time and decided to manage White during his feud with the Dead Man. This partnership was pretty fun to see and the mentioned feud was also pretty exciting.

FAQS

Q. When did Vader start wrestling?

A. Vader started working in 1985

Q. How tall is Vader in feet?

A. Vader was 6’5” tall in feet

Q. Who is Vader manager?

A. Vader had been managed by various names including Paul Bearer in WWE

Q. What is current Vader song?

A. Vader used the song ‘It’s Time’

Q. Who is Vader mother?

A. Not known

Q. Who is Vader father?

A. Not known

Q. Who is currently Vader girlfriend?

A. Vader was married to Grace Connelly

Q. Who is Vader brother?

A. Not known

Q. How much is Vader worth?

A. Vader’s net worth was something around $1m at the time of his death

Q. How many times Vader won the WCW World Heavyweight title?

A. Vader had been a three times WCW World Heavyweight Champion