WWE Elimination Chamber 2024: Becky Lynch Becomes First Woman To Enter Chamber Match

It’s evident that the Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley will face the Elimination Chamber 2024 match winner at Wrestlemania 40 given that she remains to be the champion until that night. The official announcement regarding this match came on Raw but things were already made clear on this past edition of Smackdown.

During last night’s Friday night episode of the show, we learned that the 2024 women’s Royal Rumble match winner Bayley will face IYO SKY at WrestleMania for the WWE Women’s Championship. That leaves Rhea Ripley without an opponent for the Women’s World Championship at Wrestlemania 40 with the assumption that she would get through Nia Jax at Elimination Chamber 2024 in a singles contest.

WWE Raw: Two Matches Announced For February 12 Episode

It was officially announced on Raw that the winner of the Women’s Elimination Chamber 2024 match will face Ripley or Jax at WrestleMania. At the same time, the spree of qualifying matches for the upcoming gimmick match also began in the first one of which Shayna Baszler and Becky Lynch collided in a rematch from WrestleMania 36. Baszler showcased her submission and MMA-based techniques, but Lynch ultimately overcame her after a Manhandle Slam. As a result, Lynch became the first woman to enter the Chamber match fray.

Elimination Chamber 2024: New qualifying matches set for next week

The qualifying matches will continue, next week as confirmed on Raw. Liv Morgan and Zoey Stark were both watching the match from backstage and they have been booked to face each other in the second qualifying match set for next Monday night. Cathy Kelley also spoke to Morgan, and she seemed focused on getting vengeance on Ripley after returning at Royal Rumble following an injury by Ripley last July in a vicious chair attack.

Morgan declared, “Next week, my match is about revenge. And my revenge is about Rhea Ripley.” If the recent reports are any indications then Lynch and Morgan are considered the favorites to challenge Rhea Ripley at Wrestlemania 40 and they are presumably the favorites to win the Women’s Elimination Chamber 2024 matchup.

The WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 premium live event is scheduled for February 24th, and it will be held at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia.