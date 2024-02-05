WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 Title Match Receives Positive Reviews

Three top female talents tore the house down at NXT Vengeance Day 2024, last night battling it out for the NXT Women’s Championship. They would eventually end up delivering a match of the night filled with twists and turns. Plus, this aspect of the match also was successful in impressing the critics.

In a Triple Threat Match for the NXT Women’s Championship, Lyra Valkyria (c) defeated Lola Vice and Roxanne Perez to retain the title. Originally, Lyra was scheduled to defend against the former champion in Perez in a singles contest at NXT Vengeance Day 2024 but Lola Vice joined the match mid-way by cashing in her NXT Breakout Tournament contract to make it a triple threat.

Tatum Paxley made efforts to stop Lola Vice from the cash-in but she was unsuccessful, and this match was turned into a triple threat. While Lola Vice initially dominated the bout, an unsuccessful attack by Tatum created an opening for Lyra Valkyria who delivered her finisher on Vice to pick up the win and retain her title at NXT Vengeance Day 2024.

WWE Wrestlemania 40: Reason The Rock And Cody Rhodes Swapped Main Event Spot

NXT Vengeance Day 2024: Three involved women impressed critics

According to the reports of Sean Ross Sapp behind Fightful’s paywall, it was reported that all three women in the Women’s Championship bout at NXT Vengeance Day 2024 received good reviews backstage, especially Lola Vice,

”The NXT Women’s Championship Match was very well received backstage, with praise for all three women involved, especially Lola Vice.”

NXT Roadblock 2024 Announced By WWE For Early March

This is certainly good news for Vice who has high hopes for her WWE career. She might haven’t been successful in winning the gold in her first cash-in attempt but the rave reviews should create more opportunities.

Meanwhile, NXT Vengeance Day 2024 marked the third overall title defense for Lyra with the NXT Women’s Championship since winning the title in late October’s Halloween Havoc where she beat Becky Lynch. Heading into the WWE NXT PLE, the champion defended it on two previous televised occasions, against Xia Li on a November episode of NXT in November, and again at New Year’s Evil in January against Blair Davenport.