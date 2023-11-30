AUS vs PAK: Pakistan Test Captain Shan Masood Promoted In PCB’s Central Contract List

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to change Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood’s status on the central contract list from D to B. The decision was made in accordance with the board’s policy, which specifies that if a centrally contracted player in category A or B is named captain, their contract would be upgraded to category B for the duration of their leadership.

The 34-year-old was named Test captain and would serve till the completion of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle. The left-handed batter has scored 1,597 runs in 30 Tests. In his first assignment as captain, he will lead Pakistan in a three-match series against Australia, which begins on December 14.

“The PCB has decided to upgrade Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood’s category in the central contract list from D to B. The decision has been made in line with the board’s policy that if a centrally contracted player below A or B categories is appointed captain, their contract shall be upgraded to category B for the tenure of their captaincy,” PCB Press Release said.

Earlier, Pakistan skipper Shan Masood has revealed the team’s batting order approach for the upcoming visit to Australia. The Men in Green will aim to build a strong team with the goal of performing well in the 2023-25 World Test Championship cycle.

“Our Test team has been a settled unit. The opening combination of Imam ul Haq and Abdullah Shafique has been representing Pakistan for more than a year now. They have given a lot of performances. After the retirement of Azhar Ali, I have mostly played at number three spot in domestic and international cricket. This is the top three in our plans.”

Pakistan has named Shan Masood as Test Captain, with new coaching staff joining the team following the departure of the previous coaching staff. Many things have changed since Pakistan’s withdrawal from the ODI World Cup, Babar Azam stood down as captain following the team’s poor performance in the main tournament.

The Test series against Australia is scheduled from December 14, 2023, to January 7, 2024, and the T20I series against New Zealand is scheduled from January 12 to 21, 2024. Pakistan will try to put their performance in the ODI World Cup 2023 behind them in order to prepare for the upcoming ICC events.