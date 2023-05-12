Joana Sanz, Dani Alves’ ex-wife, recently stated that allegations of her being in a nightclub with Paris Saint-Germain superstar Achraf Hakimi in Madrid were made up by the press. Achraf Hakimi has been single since his wife, Hiba Abouk left him after French prosecutors said in March that the full-back has been charged with rape.

On February 25, a 24-year-old woman accused Achraf Hakimi, also 24, of raping her at his house in Paris. Fanny Colin, the Moroccan international’s lawyer, has already stated that the claim is “false.” Hakimi’s representative stated the footballer was “making himself available to the authorities” for the inquiry in a statement made at the beginning of March.

Why do you invent things – Sanz slams reports of meeting Achraf Hakimi in a nightclub

Journalist Alexia Rivas recently alleged that she saw Achraf Hakimi and Joana Sanz together in a nightclub. Hakimi has been mired in scandal since February 27 after being accused of rape. Because of this predicament, the Moroccan international opted to return to Madrid, where he grew up and where he became a player, in order to disconnect.

The young footballer grew up in the Getafe area and has fond memories of his youth and adolescence. Achraf is having a difficult time, and one of the ramifications of this news is his split with Hiba Abouk. The Morocco international has always maintained that he is innocent and that justice would be served, but in the meanwhile, he has opted to clear his mind and spend a few days in Spain’s capital.

However, Achraf Hakimi didn’t escape the attention of the Spanish news show ‘Ya es medioda,’ with the Spanish news outlet making his brief visit public and remarking on it. Alexia Rivas stated on live television (via La Vanguardia):

“When we arrived, we found that a person came in incognito, who was overweight. Then he took off his clothes and it was Achraf. He was in one of the top booths of this place with three friends. They were having a great time. They had security all the time and there was a guard just for them. There comes a time when about six or seven girls come to the booth. They are having a great time (…). I didn’t see Achraf worried, I saw him happy.”

The presenter of the show Joaquin Prat added:

“Achraf didn’t seem worried to me, he seemed him happy with life. He took photos with everyone. They tell us that he was very nice. They saw him well, unconcerned, seeking refuge in his family in one of his most difficult moments.”

Rivas went on to say that she contacted Sanz for confirmation that it was she who was in the nightclub but received no answer. Another journalist on the scene refuted Rivas’ assertions, claiming that Dani Alves’ ex-wife Joana Sanz was at a performance after-party. A Europa Press reporter questioned Sanz about the incident. She responded, saying:

“But why do you invent things, I don’t understand, what a need to make blood, I already said it.”

Meanwhile, Dani Alves is presently incarcerated on rape accusations. Sanz, 29, has already declared her divorce from the former Brazil, Barcelona, Juventus and PSG footballer. Despite their divorce, Sanz has previously supported Alves, alleging that the claims levelled against him were unfounded. She also alleged that the Brazilian paid a high price for it.