NZ vs AFG Match Preview: New Zealand vs Afghanistan Match Preview, Match No. 16, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

NZ vs AFG Today Match Preview:

New Zealand is all set to lock horns with Afghanistan in the 16th match of the 2023 edition of the ICC ODI World Cup. The match will be played at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday, October 18. On one side New Zealand will try to continue its winning ways and on the other hand, Afghanistan will try to repeat the same performance which they gave against the defending champions. Let’s talk about the today match preview in detail.

New Zealand Team News:

New Zealand has become the tournament’s dominant force in cricket. They’ve been successful in securing three straight victories, demonstrating their strength as a whole team. They defeated England, the Netherlands, and Bangladesh with ease thanks to their flawless performance, making them one of the teams to watch in the competition.

There are several players in outstanding form in the Kiwi batting order. One standout performer has been opener Devon Conway, who has amassed 229 runs in three matches at a remarkable average of 114. His expertise in playing on subcontinental fields has been developed through his time with the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League.

Middle-order batter Daryl Mitchell has also made a significant contribution to New Zealand’s triumph. Mitchell’s steadiness gives their batting more depth with 333 runs in seven games at an average of 83.25. Despite a calmer tournament, Tom Latham and Glenn Phillips have a chance to win the match.

The remarkable Matt Henry, who has eight wickets at an economy rate of 4.23, has led New Zealand’s bowling. Mitchell Santner, a left-arm spinner, poses the biggest threat to Afghanistan’s hitters with eight wickets already. Watch out for fast bowler Lockie Ferguson, who recently destroyed Bangladesh’s batting order.

NZ vs AFG Probable Playing XI:

Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Afghanistan Team News:

Afghanistan had a fairly average World Cup up until this past weekend, losing to Bangladesh and India in quick succession. When they faced the defending champions on Sunday at a place known for heavy scoring, the majority of cricket betting sites projected a similar result.

However, Afghanistan outplayed England and pulled off one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history with some outstanding cricket. Afghanistan has only ever triumphed in a World Cup game twice, the first time being a victory over Scotland in 2015.

To lay the groundwork for a significant total, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran put up a century stand, their third of the year. However, Afghanistan’s prospects are still harmed by the middle order’s inconsistent performance. In order to win this game, Ikram Alikhil and Rahmat Shah will need to step up and score some runs.

Azmatullah Omarzai and Mohammad Nabi, two strong all-rounders on the team, give depth to the batting. After a somewhat subdued beginning, Afghanistan’s renowned spin attack finally found its footing and took 8 wickets.

Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who each took three wickets, will once more be the crucial bowlers. The pace section still has weaknesses. Afghanistan will enter this game feeling it can win if, and this is a big if, Chennai assists the spinners.

AFG vs NZ Probable Playing XI:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Full squads:

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq.

FAQs:

Q. When is the NZ vs AFG match in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023?

A. The NZ vs AFG match in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is on Wednesday, October 18.

Q. Where will be the NZ vs AFG match in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 played?

A. The NZ vs AFG match in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is set to be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

Q. Will Kane Williamson play in the NZ vs AFG match in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023?

A. No, Kane Williamson will not play in the NZ vs AFG match in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 because he has suffered a thumb injury.

