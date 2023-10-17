SA vs NED Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Cricket Tips, Head To Head, Playing XI, Betting Tricks, Pitch Report & Captaincy Picks For Match 15, ICC ODI World Cup 2023

In-form South Africa will lock horns against Netherlands in the 15th match of the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. The match is scheduled to be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. The match will take place on Tuesday (October 17) from 2:00 PM (IST).
South Africa will be looking to extend their winning start in the competition. The Proteas began their campaign with an impressive 102-run win over Sri Lanka in Delhi. They posted a record total of 428 runs before bowling out Sri Lanka for 326. In their second game, they thrashed Australia by 134 runs.
Netherlands, on the other hand, have lost both of their opening two games. They did well to restrict Pakistan to 286 in their tournament-opener but were all out for 205. In their second game against New Zealand, they suffered a 99-run defeat while chasing 323 runs.
Before the game begins, we are taking a look at all the details you need to do well in SA vs NED Dream11 prediction Fantasy today such as top player stats, the best player picks, the top captain and vice-captain choices, and the best-predicted XIs for the fantasy contests.
SA vs NED Match details:
South Africa: W, W, W, W, W
Netherlands: L, L, L, W, W
SA vs NED: Pitch report
The match will be played at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. In the last ODI played at this venue, almost 600 runs were scored. England scored 364 before bowling out Bangladesh for 227. One can expect another high scoring match although bowlers are also likely to get assistance from the pitch.
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium stats:
|Matches Played
|6
|Matches Won by Home Side
|2 (33.33%)
|Matches Won by Touring Side
|2 (33.33%)
|Matches Won by Neutral Side
|2 (33.33%)
|Matches Won Batting First
|2 (28.57%)
|Matches Won Batting Second
|4 (57.14%)
|Matches Won Winning Toss
|4 (57.14%)
|Matches Won Losing Toss
|2 (28.57%)
|Matches Tied
|0 (0.00%)
|Matches with No Result
|0 (0.00%)
|Highest Team Innings
|364/9 (England)
|Lowest Team Innings
|112 (India)
|Highest Run Chase Achieved
|227/3 (England)
|Average Runs per Wicket
|28.87
|Average Runs per Over
|5.12
|Average Score Batting First
|197
South Africa Dream11:
Bench:
Netherlands Dream11:
Bench:
|Captain
|Aiden Markram & Rassie van der Dussen
|Vice-Captain
|Rassie van der Dussen & Marco Jansen
Wicketkeepers – Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen
Batsmen – Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen (vc), Vikramjit Singh, David Miller
Allrounders – Colin Ackermann, Aiden Markram (c), Baas de Leede, Marco Jansen
Bowler – Kagiso Rabada
Wicketkeepers – Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen
Batsmen – Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen (c), Vikramjit Singh
Allrounders – Colin Ackermann, Aiden Markram, Baas de Leede, Marco Jansen (vc)
Bowlers – Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi
