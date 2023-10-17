SportzWiki Logo
Cricket News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

SA vs NED Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Cricket Tips, Head To Head, Playing XI, Betting Tricks, Pitch Report & Captaincy Picks For Match 15, ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Sportzwiki Editor

Oct 18, 2023 at 12:19 PM

SA vs NED Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Cricket Tips, Head To Head, Playing XI, Betting Tricks, Pitch Report &#038; Captaincy Picks For Match 15, ICC ODI World Cup 2023

In-form South Africa will lock horns against Netherlands in the 15th match of the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. The match is scheduled to be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. The match will take place on Tuesday (October 17) from 2:00 PM (IST).

South Africa will be looking to extend their winning start in the competition. The Proteas began their campaign with an impressive 102-run win over Sri Lanka in Delhi. They posted a record total of 428 runs before bowling out Sri Lanka for 326. In their second game, they thrashed Australia by 134 runs.

Netherlands, on the other hand, have lost both of their opening two games. They did well to restrict Pakistan to 286 in their tournament-opener but were all out for 205. In their second game against New Zealand, they suffered a 99-run defeat while chasing 323 runs.

Before the game begins, we are taking a look at all the details you need to do well in SA vs NED Dream11 prediction Fantasy today such as top player stats, the best player picks, the top captain and vice-captain choices, and the best-predicted XIs for the fantasy contests.

For all the Dream11 Tips and Fantasy Cricket Live Updates, follow us on SportzWiki.

SA vs NED Match details:

Article Title
SA vs NED Dream11 Prediction
Match Played BetweenSouth Africa vs Netherlands
Series name
ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023
Date17-Oct-23
CategoryDream11 Prediction
StadiumHimachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
Where to Watch on TVStar Sports
Where to Watch online/Live StreamingDisney+Hotstar

SA vs NED: Team Performance (Most Recent First)

South Africa: W, W, W, W, W

Netherlands: L, L, L, W, W

SA vs NED: Pitch report

The match will be played at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. In the last ODI played at this venue, almost 600 runs were scored. England scored 364 before bowling out Bangladesh for 227. One can expect another high scoring match although bowlers are also likely to get assistance from the pitch.

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium stats:

Matches Played6
Matches Won by Home Side2 (33.33%)
Matches Won by Touring Side2 (33.33%)
Matches Won by Neutral Side2 (33.33%)
Matches Won Batting First2 (28.57%)
Matches Won Batting Second4 (57.14%)
Matches Won Winning Toss4 (57.14%)
Matches Won Losing Toss2 (28.57%)
Matches Tied0 (0.00%)
Matches with No Result0 (0.00%)
Highest Team Innings364/9 (England)
Lowest Team Innings112 (India)
Highest Run Chase Achieved227/3 (England)
Average Runs per Wicket28.87
Average Runs per Over5.12
Average Score Batting First197

SA vs NED: Playing 11

South Africa Dream11:

  • Quinton de Kock (wk)
  • Temba Bavuma (C)
  • Rassie van der Dussen
  • Aiden Markram
  • Heinrich Klaasen
  • David Miller
  • Marco Jansen
  • Keshav Maharaj
  • Kagiso Rabada
  • Lungi Ngidi
  • Tabraiz Shamsi

Bench:

  • Lizaad Williams
  • Reeza Hendricks
  • Andile Phehlukwayo
  • Gerald Coetzee

Netherlands Dream11:

  • Vikramjit Singh
  • Max O’Dowd
  • Colin Ackermann
  • Bas de Leede
  • Teja Nidamanuru
  • Scott Edwards (c & wk)
  • Sybrand Engelbrecht
  • Roelof van der Merwe
  • Ryan Klein
  • Aryan Dutt
  • Paul van Meekeren

Bench:

  • Wesley Barresi
  • Logan van Beek
  • Saqib Zulfiqar
  • Shariz Ahmad

SA vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

CaptainAiden Markram & Rassie van der Dussen
Vice-CaptainRassie van der Dussen & Marco Jansen

SA vs NED Dream11: Cricket Fantasy Team for Head-to-Head/Small League Contests

Wicketkeepers – Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen

Batsmen – Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen (vc), Vikramjit Singh, David Miller

Allrounders – Colin Ackermann, Aiden Markram (c), Baas de Leede, Marco Jansen

Bowler – Kagiso Rabada

 

SA vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Cricket Fantasy Team for Grand League contests

Wicketkeepers – Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen

Batsmen – Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen (c), Vikramjit Singh

Allrounders – Colin Ackermann, Aiden Markram, Baas de Leede, Marco Jansen (vc)

Bowlers – Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

Disclaimer: Please be advised that Dream11 predictions are for entertainment and informational purposes only. While we strive to provide accurate and up-to-date information, we cannot guarantee the outcome of any fantasy sports contests or matches.

Stay Updated with all the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 here.

SA vs NED Dream 11 Prediction Today | SA vs NED Live Streaming | SA vs NED Today Match Prediction | NED vs SA: South Africa Playing XI  | SA vs NED: Netherlands Playing XI | SA vs NED Match Preview

