SA vs NED Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Cricket Tips, Head To Head, Playing XI, Betting Tricks, Pitch Report & Captaincy Picks For Match 15, ICC ODI World Cup 2023

In-form South Africa will lock horns against Netherlands in the 15th match of the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. The match is scheduled to be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. The match will take place on Tuesday (October 17) from 2:00 PM (IST).

South Africa will be looking to extend their winning start in the competition. The Proteas began their campaign with an impressive 102-run win over Sri Lanka in Delhi. They posted a record total of 428 runs before bowling out Sri Lanka for 326. In their second game, they thrashed Australia by 134 runs.

Netherlands, on the other hand, have lost both of their opening two games. They did well to restrict Pakistan to 286 in their tournament-opener but were all out for 205. In their second game against New Zealand, they suffered a 99-run defeat while chasing 323 runs.

SA vs NED Match details:

Article Title SA vs NED Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between South Africa vs Netherlands Series name ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Date 17-Oct-23 Category Dream11 Prediction Stadium Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch online/Live Streaming Disney+Hotstar

SA vs NED: Team Performance (Most Recent First)

South Africa: W, W, W, W, W

Netherlands: L, L, L, W, W

SA vs NED: Pitch report

The match will be played at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. In the last ODI played at this venue, almost 600 runs were scored. England scored 364 before bowling out Bangladesh for 227. One can expect another high scoring match although bowlers are also likely to get assistance from the pitch.

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium stats:

Matches Played 6 Matches Won by Home Side 2 (33.33%) Matches Won by Touring Side 2 (33.33%) Matches Won by Neutral Side 2 (33.33%) Matches Won Batting First 2 (28.57%) Matches Won Batting Second 4 (57.14%) Matches Won Winning Toss 4 (57.14%) Matches Won Losing Toss 2 (28.57%) Matches Tied 0 (0.00%) Matches with No Result 0 (0.00%) Highest Team Innings 364/9 (England) Lowest Team Innings 112 (India) Highest Run Chase Achieved 227/3 (England) Average Runs per Wicket 28.87 Average Runs per Over 5.12 Average Score Batting First 197

SA vs NED: Playing 11

South Africa Dream11:

Quinton de Kock (wk)

Temba Bavuma (C)

Rassie van der Dussen

Aiden Markram

Heinrich Klaasen

David Miller

Marco Jansen

Keshav Maharaj

Kagiso Rabada

Lungi Ngidi

Tabraiz Shamsi

Bench:

Lizaad Williams

Reeza Hendricks

Andile Phehlukwayo

Gerald Coetzee

Netherlands Dream11:

Vikramjit Singh

Max O’Dowd

Colin Ackermann

Bas de Leede

Teja Nidamanuru

Scott Edwards (c & wk)

Sybrand Engelbrecht

Roelof van der Merwe

Ryan Klein

Aryan Dutt

Paul van Meekeren

Bench:

Wesley Barresi

Logan van Beek

Saqib Zulfiqar

Shariz Ahmad

SA vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

Captain Aiden Markram & Rassie van der Dussen Vice-Captain Rassie van der Dussen & Marco Jansen

SA vs NED Dream11: Cricket Fantasy Team for Head-to-Head/Small League Contests

Wicketkeepers – Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen

Batsmen – Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen (vc), Vikramjit Singh, David Miller

Allrounders – Colin Ackermann, Aiden Markram (c), Baas de Leede, Marco Jansen

Bowler – Kagiso Rabada

SA vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Cricket Fantasy Team for Grand League contests

Wicketkeepers – Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen

Batsmen – Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen (c), Vikramjit Singh

Allrounders – Colin Ackermann, Aiden Markram, Baas de Leede, Marco Jansen (vc)

Bowlers – Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

Disclaimer: Please be advised that Dream11 predictions are for entertainment and informational purposes only. While we strive to provide accurate and up-to-date information, we cannot guarantee the outcome of any fantasy sports contests or matches.

