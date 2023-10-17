SA vs NED Live Streaming : South Africa vs Netherlands Live Streaming, Match No. 15, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

South Africa will lock horns with Netherlands in the 15th encounter of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 which is taking place in India. The fixture will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, October 17 at 2 pm IST.

If we compare the two teams’ performances in this year’s mega-event thus far, South Africa has won both of its games, first over Sri Lanka by 102 runs and then over Australia by 134 runs, while the Netherlands has lost both of its games, first to Pakistan by 81 runs and then to New Zealand by 99 runs in the second match.

Temba Bavuma, the captain of South Africa, has so far lost both of his tosses in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against teams like Sri Lanka and Australia, whereas Scott Edwards, the captain of the Netherlands, has so far won both of his tosses against powerful teams like Pakistan and New Zealand.

After discussing the game, let’s discuss the weather forecast and the SA vs. NED pitch. The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium has well-balanced surfaces that are good for both batting and bowling. The bowlers have performed better than the batters in recent games. The first inning in particular will be difficult to hit. Thunderstorms are anticipated in Dharamshala, where the humidity level will be 83%. Around 14°C is what the temperature will be. Today there is a roughly 60% probability of precipitation.

When will the SA vs NED match begin?

The match between South Africa and New Zealand will start at 2 pm IST on Tuesday, October 17.

Where will the SA vs NED match take place?

The match between South Africa and Netherlands will take place at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.

When and Where to watch the SA vs NED match on television?

The SA vs NED live telecast will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports HD1, HD2, Star Sports Hindi, and Star Sports 3.

How to live stream the SA vs NED match on mobile Online?

The SA vs NED live streaming in India will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

SA vs NED Probable Playing XI:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c)/(wk), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Roelof van der Merwe, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren.

Full Squads:

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Sybrand Engelbrecht.

