SA vs NED Match Prediction & Highest Scorer and Wicket takers, Match 13, ICC World Cup 2023

On Tuesday, October 17, at the beautiful Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala, a self-assured South Africa team will try to complete a hat-trick of victories in the ODI World Cup 2023 against a resilient Netherlands team. Temba Bavuma and company have won twice in as many games so far in the championship round. The Netherlands, on the other hand, have performed very differently, losing both of their games so far.

Australia defeated South Africa in their most recent encounter, with Australia choosing to bowl after winning the toss. With 108 runs for their opening stand, South Africa got off to a thrilling start. After that, the run-fest continued unabated, piling up with every wicket. They reached a respectable total of 311 runs with Quinton’s outstanding century assistance. Australia struggled to get going on the chase and continued losing wickets one after another. They were unable to form partnerships that would advance them, and as a result, they lost the game by an enormous score of 134 runs.

The Netherlands squared off against New Zealand in their last match, where the Netherlands won the toss and elected to field. New Zealand started brilliantly, with their opening stand lasting for 67 runs and then the second wicket partnership adding on another 77 runs. Contributions from the entire batting order meant they posted a total of 322 runs, which proved to be a little too for the Dutch side. They started slow, and only Colin Ackerman could make a significant score. They were bundled out for just 223, hence losing the match by 99 runs.

Today’s Match Prediction:

South Africa to win the match.

Highest Scorer in the SA vs NED match:

Quinton De Kock

Highest Wicket-taker in the SA vs NED match:

Kagiso Rabada

SA vs NED Head to Head:

If we talk about SA vs NED head to head, in the history of cricket so far, both the teams have locked horns a total of seven times in which the South African side has emerge victorious on the six times and one match was ended without a result. The Proteas will try to extend their 100 percent record against the Holland side at Dharamshala on Tuesday, October 17.

Stats Match SA Won NED Won NR Tie Overall 7 6 0 1 0 Recent 5 Matches 5 4 0 1 0 In ODI World Cup 1 1 0 0 0

SA vs NED Probable Playing XI:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c)/(wk), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Roelof van der Merwe, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren.

