For the past several years, Lacey Evans had experienced more downs than ups in her WWE career. Initially debuting on the main roster as one of the future bonafide superstars, she received a championship opportunity in her singles debut PPV match against the only co Raw and Smackdown Women’s Champion in history, Becky Lynch. Those good days didn’t last long as she went on to be a jobber as days progressed.

WWE currently has a loaded roster, and they don’t even have the thought of putting her over with a comeback as plenty of those past opportunities have already been missed. With a lack of creative planning, Lacey Evans’ in-ring character has already been destroyed which might be dragging her toward the end of her WWE career.

Lacey Evans made significant changes to social media handles

Lacey Evans has recently undergone a notable change on social media, opting for the handle ‘LimitlessMacey,’ since her real name is Macey Estrella-Kadlec, instead of her previous handles having the ties of her in-ring persona related to WWE TV. If that transformation garnered a bit of attention then she indirectly threw more hints about wrapping up her career in the company.

Alongside this change in her handle’s initials, Lacey Evans also shared a puzzling gif that featured the text ‘Roger – how many days left??’ A confused Beyonce was questioning the same which essentially confirmed that it was an indication of the current WWE Smackdown talent’s days in the company are coming to an end, sooner than later. At this point, there has been no official confirmation of her potential departure from WWE.

No creative pitches made in WWE around Lacey Evans

For the time being, Lacey Evans remains listed on the WWE.com roster while her most recent in-ring appearance was a dark match on the July 7th episode during WWE SmackDown taping. She faced off and lost against Zelina Vega on that night. Prior to that match, she competed in a televised match against Charlotte Flair on June 23rd, 2023, also suffering a loss in less than 3 minutes.

Ringside News previously reached out to confirm Lacey Evans’ current status in WWE and got to learn that she is not medically disqualified. But rather a tenured member of the WWE creative team confirmed to them that there are currently no creative plans being discussed for The Lady of the WWE.