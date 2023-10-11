ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Mohammad Rizwan Looks Completely Fine When He’s Running… – Irfan Pathan

2007 T20 World Cup winner Irfan Pathan questioned Mohammad Rizwan’s claim that he had a leg cramp while seeing his agility while scampering for singles and doubles. The Pakistan wicketkeeper struggled to get going in the middle as he was suffering from cramps and back issues in the game.

Mohammad Rizwan scored 134 runs off 121 deliveries, going unbeaten in the game scoring nine boundaries and three sixes in Hyderabad. However, it was anything but easygoing because the wicket-keeper batsman was suffering from leg cramps in the game and fell back in the ground after hitting a maximum in the game.

Cricketer-turned-commentator Irfan Pathan questioned Mohammad Rizwan‘s injury and antics in the game, as he was seen while running between the wickets.

“Mohammad Rizwan looks completely fine when he’s running between the wickets. How’s that possible when you have cramps?” Irfan Pathan said.

Rizwan was repeatedly going down on the ground after playing shots during his crucial knock against Sri Lanka and was seen struggling during the latter part of his innings suffering from cramps.

Pakistan won their second consecutive game in the ODI World Cup 2023 in a row after outplaying Sri Lanka in a dramatic match at Hyderabad and displaying exceptional batting prowess to successfully chase down a hefty total of 345.

The crucial moments of the game occurred when Rizwan ran down the track and lofted the third ball of the 37th over long-off for a maximum. Rizwan’s happiness after receiving the strike was brief as he collapsed to the ground in pain.

When Rizwan animatedly slid straight after the six, Simon Doull who was doing commentary at the moment, couldn’t help but grin, even joking that the Pakistan batter should “get into the movies.”

“Get him in the movies. Find the longer-range sniper who took him,” Simon Doull said.

With the help of Abdullah Shafique’s 113 and Mohammad Rizwan’s unbeaten 131, Pakistan broke the record for the most successful run-chase in World Cup history, breaking Ireland’s previous mark of 329 against England in 2011. Pakistan will take on arch-rivals India in their third game of the ODI World Cup on October 14th on Saturday in Ahmedabad.