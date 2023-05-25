Former Indian Cricketer Harbhajan Singh believes that defending Gujarat Titans are lucky to have a player of Rashid Khan’s calibre in their team for the cash-rich league as the Afghanistan International is capable of contributing to team success with both bat and ball.

The defending champions’ bowlers played a vital role in their performance in the league as Rashid Khan and Mohammed Shami have picked up 25 and 26 wickets each in the 15 games for their side in IPL 2023.

Speaking on Star Sports, Cricketer-turned-commentator Harbhajan Singh feels that Rashid Khan is from a different league as he has shown the ability to pick wickets and score vital runs for the team at the end over of innings providing a three-dimensional capability in the cricket field.

“Rashid Khan is a player from a different league. He’s picking up wickets in heaps, he’s scoring runs, he’s a gun fielder, and he lead GT whenever captain Hardik wasn’t available. He’s done everything and excelled. GT is exceptionally lucky to have a player like Rashid in their ranks,” Harbhajan Singh said.

The Afghanistan all-rounder has been one of the best T20 players in the world and has once again proved his worth in IPL 2023, with the ability to contribute to the team’s success with both bat and ball and will look to continue fine form going into Qualifier 2 against Mumbai Indians on Friday.

Mohammed Shami Is A Bowler Every Team Looks To Have – Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh hailed the purple cap holder of the season Mohammed Shami for his brilliance in the league stage as the done exceptionally well with the new ball and also did his job in the death overs nailing the quick yorkers to rattle the batters and reckons that his seam position makes unplayable bowlers when condition are in favour for swing bowling.

“Mohd. Shami is a bowler every team looks to have. He’s a good new-ball bowler. He nails quick Yorkers in the death overs. He has a brilliant seam position and becomes an unplayable bowler when there’s swing,” Harbhajan Singh added.

Mohammed Shami will look to contribute to the team’s success in Qualifier 2 as they will take on five-time champions Mumbai Indians on their way to making it into the second consecutive finals since their appearance in the league.