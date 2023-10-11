SportzWiki Logo
All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: Get Him In The Movies, Find A Longer-Range Sniper Who Took Him – Simon Doull Takes A Dig At Mohammad Rizwan’s Injury During The Game

SW Desk

Oct 11, 2023 at 10:19 AM

Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull took a dig at Mohammad Rizwan for repeatedly going down on the ground after playing shots during his crucial knock against Sri Lanka. The Pakistan wicket-keeper batter was seen struggling during the latter part of his innings suffering from cramps.

Pakistan overcame a rough start, and the young Abdullah Shafique—playing in just his fifth ODI—exhibited startling maturity. Along with Mohammad Rizwan, they helped Pakistan to come back into the game. Shafique reached his first ODI century in the 32nd over and Rizwan kept racking up runs by playing a match-winning knock against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad, with Iftikhar Ahmed eventually hitting three fours to give Pakistan the victory.

The crucial moments of the game occurred when Rizwan ran down the track and lofted the third ball of the 37th over long-off for a maximum. Rizwan’s happiness after receiving the strike was brief as he collapsed to the ground in pain. When Rizwan animatedly slid straight after the six, Simon Doull, who was doing commentary at the moment, couldn’t help but grin, even joking that the Pakistan batter should “get into the movies.”

“Get him in the movies. Find the longer-range sniper who took him,” Simon Doull said.

When Doull inquired about Rizwan’s cramps after the game, the wicketkeeper-batter gave a sheepish grin before responding, “Sometimes it’s cramps, sometimes it’s acting.”

Sri Lanka appeared to be in a commanding position after Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama scored a counter-attacking hundred in the game to help their side post a total of 344 runs at the end of 50 overs. With the help of Abdullah Shafique’s 113 and Mohammad Rizwan’s unbeaten 131, Pakistan broke the record for the most successful run-chase in World Cup history, breaking Ireland’s previous mark of 329 against England in 2011.

Pakistan won their second consecutive game in the ODI World Cup 2023 in a row after outplaying Sri Lanka in a dramatic match at Hyderabad and displaying exceptional batting prowess to successfully chase down a hefty total of 345. Mohammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique, two Pakistani batters, scored astonishing hundreds to lead their team to an incredible six-wicket victory.

Pakistan will take on arch-rivals India in their third game of the ODI World Cup on October 14th, The Men in Blue has been the dominating side against the Babar Azam-led side in the ICC events, while Pakistan will look to turn things around in the game against India in Ahmedabad.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Mohammad Rizwan

Pakistan National Cricket Team

Simon Doull

