ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: It’s Not Just Ben Who Is Able To Score Runs In Our Team – Jos Buttler On Missing Ben Stokes In Opening Game Against New Zealand

SW Desk

Oct 7, 2023 at 3:03 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: It&#8217;s Not Just Ben Who Is Able To Score Runs In Our Team &#8211; Jos Buttler On Missing Ben Stokes In Opening Game Against New Zealand

England skipper Jos Buttler said that the defending champions do not depend more on their all-rounder Ben Stokes following England’s heavy defeat to New Zealand in the World Cup opener and feels that the batters were not able to make a real impact in the opening game.

Ben Stokes experienced hip discomfort before the opening game. The England cricket team decided to rest their talisman for the opening match because they didn’t want to risk him so early in the competition, which proved to be costly for the team, as they missed his services in the middle overs of the game.

As quoted by Reuters, Jos Buttler feels that the team is not over-dependent on Ben Stokes, as they have got high-quality batters in their team and ruined the lack of contribution from the batters despite getting a good start to their batting innings.

“I think Ben’s a top player but we’ve got many top players, I think everyone in the team got into double figures and we didn’t have enough guys go on and make telling contributions.

Jos Buttler
Jos Buttler Credits: Twitter

“It’s not just Ben who can score runs in our team. We’ve got brilliant players right throughout the squad,” Jos Buttler said.

Ben Stokes, who had earlier declared his retirement from ODI cricket returned to the squad after taking his retirement from the game but could not take the field for the opening game due to an injury, while Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, and Liam Livingstone failing to make an impact for the side with the bat.

It Is One Loss At The Start Of A Very Long Tournament – Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler wasn’t pleased with his team’s performance. He believes they shouldn’t dwell on the loss too much because it is just the beginning of a long tournament.

England Cricket Team
England Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

“Yeah, disappointed. Completely outplayed. But the first thing that springs to mind is whether you do lose by a run or a defeat like that, it is one loss at the start of a very long tournament. So, that’s something that I’d be encouraging everyone to remember,” Jos Buttler said.

With 283 runs to defend in the game, Sam Curran gave England a strong start picking up the wicket of Will Young in the second over. However, an unbroken 273-run partnership between Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra for the second wicket later helped the Black Caps over the finish line within 37 overs in the opening game of the World Cup.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Ben Stokes

England National Cricket Team

Jos Buttler

