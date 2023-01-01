SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon

FIFA World Cup 2018

Former Argentina Boss Jorge Sampaoli Reveals His Experience Of Coaching Lionel Messi: &#8220;Directing Messi Is Directing A Genius&#8221;
Former Argentina Boss Jorge Sampaoli Reveals His Experience Of Coaching Lionel Messi: “Directing Messi Is Directing A Genius”

Invalid DateTime

France Striker Karim Benzema Feels There Are &#8216;No Favourites&#8217; For The 2022 FIFA World Cup, But Has Special Praise For One Team
France Striker Karim Benzema Feels There Are ‘No Favourites’ For The 2022 FIFA World Cup, But Has Special Praise For One Team

Invalid DateTime

Real Madrid dominate FIFA&#8217;s 2018 World XI
Real Madrid dominate FIFA’s 2018 World XI

Invalid DateTime

FIFA World Cup 2018, Final &#8211; France vs Croatia &#8211; Five Talking Points
FIFA World Cup 2018, Final – France vs Croatia – Five Talking Points

Invalid DateTime

FIFA World Cup 2018 Awards
FIFA World Cup 2018 Awards

Invalid DateTime

2018 FIFA World Cup: Revealed &#8211; The Whopping World Cup Prize Money
2018 FIFA World Cup: Revealed – The Whopping World Cup Prize Money

Invalid DateTime

2018 FIFA World Cup, France vs Croatia: Paul Pogba &amp; Kylian Mbappe Seal Thrilling World Cup Triumph For Les Bleus
2018 FIFA World Cup, France vs Croatia: Paul Pogba & Kylian Mbappe Seal Thrilling World Cup Triumph For Les Bleus

Invalid DateTime

FIFA 2018, France vs Croatia: Twitter Reacts As France Thrash Croatia To Win Their Second World Cup
FIFA 2018, France vs Croatia: Twitter Reacts As France Thrash Croatia To Win Their Second World Cup

Invalid DateTime

2018 FIFA World Cup Final: Own Goal And VAR Penalty See France Head Into Break With 2-1 Lead
2018 FIFA World Cup Final: Own Goal And VAR Penalty See France Head Into Break With 2-1 Lead

Invalid DateTime

2018 FIFA World Cup Final: Twitter Erupts As France Head Into Break With 2-1 Lead
2018 FIFA World Cup Final: Twitter Erupts As France Head Into Break With 2-1 Lead

Invalid DateTime

Liverpool Coach Jurgen Klopp Backs Dejan Lovren after Incredible World Cup Run
Liverpool Coach Jurgen Klopp Backs Dejan Lovren after Incredible World Cup Run

Invalid DateTime

FIFA World Cup 2018: Five Players to Look Out for in the Finale
FIFA World Cup 2018: Five Players to Look Out for in the Finale

Invalid DateTime

FIFA World Cup 2018: Ivan Rakitic Ready to Exchange All his Titles for World Cup
FIFA World Cup 2018: Ivan Rakitic Ready to Exchange All his Titles for World Cup

Invalid DateTime

FIFA World Cup 2018: You Didn&#8217;t See the Same Modric as Me &#8211; Didier Deschamps
FIFA World Cup 2018: You Didn’t See the Same Modric as Me – Didier Deschamps

Invalid DateTime

FIFA World Cup 2018: Final &#8211; France vs Croatia &#8211; Match Preview
FIFA World Cup 2018: Final – France vs Croatia – Match Preview

Invalid DateTime

FIFA World Cup 2018: Belgium Claim Third Place After Easy Win Over England
FIFA World Cup 2018: Belgium Claim Third Place After Easy Win Over England

Invalid DateTime

FIFA World Cup 2018: We have High Motivation to Perform &#8211; Gareth Southgate
FIFA World Cup 2018: We have High Motivation to Perform – Gareth Southgate

Invalid DateTime

FIFA World Cup 2018: An Argentine Referee to Officiate the Final
FIFA World Cup 2018: An Argentine Referee to Officiate the Final

Invalid DateTime

FIFA World Cup 2018: No Player Tested Positive Before and During the Event, Confirms FIFA
FIFA World Cup 2018: No Player Tested Positive Before and During the Event, Confirms FIFA

Invalid DateTime

FIFA World Cup2018: Moscow Mystique; where India is key to unlocking Russian warmth
FIFA World Cup2018: Moscow Mystique; where India is key to unlocking Russian warmth

Invalid DateTime

FIFA World Cup 2018: Jose Mourinho Thinks England Missed the Golden Opportunity
FIFA World Cup 2018: Jose Mourinho Thinks England Missed the Golden Opportunity

Invalid DateTime

FIFA World Cup 2018: I am One of the World&#8217;s Best &#8211; Dejan Lovren
FIFA World Cup 2018: I am One of the World’s Best – Dejan Lovren

Invalid DateTime

FIFA World Cup 2018: England Media Should Be More Humble and Respectful &#8211; Luka Modric
FIFA World Cup 2018: England Media Should Be More Humble and Respectful – Luka Modric

Invalid DateTime

FIFA World Cup 2018: Watch &#8211; Wild Scenes in Paris as France Qualifies for Finals
FIFA World Cup 2018: Watch – Wild Scenes in Paris as France Qualifies for Finals

Invalid DateTime

FIFA World Cup 2018: Twitter Reacts as Croatia Beat England to Enter Final
FIFA World Cup 2018: Twitter Reacts as Croatia Beat England to Enter Final

Invalid DateTime

2018 FIFA World Cup: Mario Mandzukic&#8217;s Extra-Time Winner Sends Croatia To Their First Final
2018 FIFA World Cup: Mario Mandzukic’s Extra-Time Winner Sends Croatia To Their First Final

Invalid DateTime

Arsene Wenger Discloses Why Arsenal Star Flopped for Germany
Arsene Wenger Discloses Why Arsenal Star Flopped for Germany

Invalid DateTime

FIFA World Cup 2018: Semi-final: England vs Croatia &#8211; Match Preview
FIFA World Cup 2018: Semi-final: England vs Croatia – Match Preview

Invalid DateTime

FIFA World Cup 2018, France vs Belgium &#8211; Umtiti&#8217;s Header Storms France into Final
FIFA World Cup 2018, France vs Belgium – Umtiti’s Header Storms France into Final

Invalid DateTime

FIFA World Cup 2018: Kylian Mbappe Misses Training Ahead of Semifinal Clash
FIFA World Cup 2018: Kylian Mbappe Misses Training Ahead of Semifinal Clash

Invalid DateTime

FIFA World Cup 2018: Semi-final: France vs Belgium &#8211; Match Preview
FIFA World Cup 2018: Semi-final: France vs Belgium – Match Preview

Invalid DateTime

Fernando Hierro Steps Down as Spain Manager Post World Cup Exit
Fernando Hierro Steps Down as Spain Manager Post World Cup Exit

Invalid DateTime

Martinez deserves credit for Belgium&#8217;s World Cup success: Chadli
Martinez deserves credit for Belgium’s World Cup success: Chadli

Invalid DateTime

FIFA World Cup 2018: I’d be Proud to Show Henry that he Chose the Wrong Side &#8211; Olivier Giroud
FIFA World Cup 2018: I’d be Proud to Show Henry that he Chose the Wrong Side – Olivier Giroud

Invalid DateTime

FIFA World Cup 2018: Croatia Knock Hosts Russia Out in Tie-Breaker
FIFA World Cup 2018: Croatia Knock Hosts Russia Out in Tie-Breaker

Invalid DateTime

FIFA World Cup 2018: England Through to Semis after 2-0 Win Over Sweden
FIFA World Cup 2018: England Through to Semis after 2-0 Win Over Sweden

Invalid DateTime

FIFA World Cup 2018: Now Who is Going Home? &#8211; Andres Guardado on Brazil&#8217;s Exit
FIFA World Cup 2018: Now Who is Going Home? – Andres Guardado on Brazil’s Exit

Invalid DateTime

FIFA World Cup 2018: Brazil Players React to World Cup Exit
FIFA World Cup 2018: Brazil Players React to World Cup Exit

Invalid DateTime

FIFA World Cup 2018: Ronaldo, Messi are Still my Inspiration &#8211; Harry Kane
FIFA World Cup 2018: Ronaldo, Messi are Still my Inspiration – Harry Kane

Invalid DateTime

2018 FIFA World Cup: Belgium Dumps Brazil Out Of Competition To Advance To Semifinals
2018 FIFA World Cup: Belgium Dumps Brazil Out Of Competition To Advance To Semifinals

Invalid DateTime

FIFA World Cup 2018: France through to the semis after 2-0 win over Uruguay
FIFA World Cup 2018: France through to the semis after 2-0 win over Uruguay

Invalid DateTime

Kane is most complete no. 9 in World Football &#8211; Les Ferdinand
Kane is most complete no. 9 in World Football – Les Ferdinand

Invalid DateTime

FIFA World Cup 2018: Maradona lashes out at England-Colombia&#8217;s match referee
FIFA World Cup 2018: Maradona lashes out at England-Colombia’s match referee

Invalid DateTime

FIFA World Cup 2018: Neymar is the best player I&#8217;ve ever played alongside &#8211; Meunier
FIFA World Cup 2018: Neymar is the best player I’ve ever played alongside – Meunier

Invalid DateTime

2018 FIFA World Cup: FIFA Slams Diego Maradona After Argentine Said England&#8217;s Win Against Colombia Was &#8216;Monumental Theft&#8217;
2018 FIFA World Cup: FIFA Slams Diego Maradona After Argentine Said England’s Win Against Colombia Was ‘Monumental Theft’

Invalid DateTime

FIFA World Cup 2018: England Enters QF; Defeats Columbia in Penalties
FIFA World Cup 2018: England Enters QF; Defeats Columbia in Penalties

Invalid DateTime

FIFA World Cup 2018: Japan&#8217;s Keisuke Honda, Makoto Hasebe Announce International Retirement
FIFA World Cup 2018: Japan’s Keisuke Honda, Makoto Hasebe Announce International Retirement

Invalid DateTime

FIFA World Cup 2018: Jordan Pickford hits back at Thibaut Courtois
FIFA World Cup 2018: Jordan Pickford hits back at Thibaut Courtois

Invalid DateTime

126Next

Latest fifa-world-cup-2018 News

The world is getting ready for yet another edition of the FIFA World Cup - one of the biggest sporting extravaganzas on the planet. Under the governing body, Fédération Internationale de Football Association, or just FIFA, the competition has been held every four since the inaugural tournament in 1930, except in 1942 and 1946 when it was not held because of the Second World War. 13 teams had taken part in the inaugural edition which was won by Uruguay. Since then, the competition has only grown from strength to strength. The 21st edition of the competition will be held in Russia. The competition kickoffs on June 14 while the final will be played on July 15.  32 teams will fight it out for the holy grail of the football as the fans are looking towards another enthralling edition of the tournament which has always lived up to expectations. Of the 32 teams taking part, 20 of those will be making back-to-back appearances, including reigning champions, Germany.  There are also some teams who are appearing in the World Cup for the very first time such as Iceland and Panama. On the other hand,  this edition would also be the first in 60 years without the participation of Italy. The four-times World Cup winners missed out this time after losing to Sweden in the qualifying playoff in November. Hosts Russia will take on Saudi Arabia in the curtain-raiser at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. Defending Champions Germany will open their campaign against Mexico on the 17th, before taking on Sweden and Korea Republic in their remaining fixtures. Last editions' runners-up Argentina will take on Icelandbefore locking horns against  Croatia and Nigeria. Lionel Messi & Co. are one of the favourites to lift the tile. Reigning European champions Portugal will fight it out against Spain in their first game of Group B which also consists of Morocco and Iran. The much-awaited tournament will witness a watershed moment in the game. The upcoming edition will be the first World Cup in history to make use of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).
©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links