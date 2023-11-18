Sting: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Bio

Sting is an American Professional wrestler who is considered one of the biggest legends in the history of professional wrestling. He has been active in the world of wrestling for nearly 4 decades and he has won multiple prestigious championships from all over the world. Currently, he is active in All Elite Wrestling.

Sting Height, Weight, Age & More:

Borden had an excellent physique being a professional wrestler. His billed height in the world of wrestling is 6'2″ and his billed weight 250 lbs. He was born on March 20, 1959 and currently the former six times WCW World Heavyweight Champion is 64 year old. He is active in All Elite Wrestling right now.

Sting Early Life

Borden was born on March 20, 1959 and currently the former five times World Champion of TNA Wrestling is 64 year old. Omaha, Nebraska is the place where Sting born. During his high school days, he played football and basketball. Later he tried to have a career in bodybuilding. He even co-owned a Gold’s Gym health club.

Who is Sting

Sting WWE Debut

In spite of being one of the biggest stars in the world of professional wrestling, it took three decades for Borden to make his official WWE debut. At Survivor Series 2014, he made a shocking debut when he helped Team John Cena to overcome Team Authority and instantly started a feud with Triple H. Ultimately the duo faced each other at WrestleMania 31.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career

Borden started his professional wrestling career way back in 1985. He started his career by working in the Continental Wrestling Association promotion. In 1986 he joined the United Wrestling Federation where he formed the tag team The Blade Runners for the first time. His tag team partner later became famous under the ring name The Ultimate Warrior.

Early WCW Days

In 1987 he joined Jim Crockett’s promotion; the promotion that later became WCW. This was the beginning of his rise to stardom. He started working under the ring name Sting for the first time and soon he became a main event star of World Championship Wrestling. He feuded with some of the biggest names of the promotion and he himself became one of the biggest names of WCW.

Success in WCW, Various Feuds

Borden kept on changing his character in spite of playing the Sting gimmick only. During the famous Monday Night Wars days, he played a different character than what he used to play previously. During the time he also had an excellent feud with the nWo. This feud is not only considered one of the best feuds of he is career but it is counted among one of the best rivalries of WCW.

Another big rival of Borden during the time was Goldberg. Borden really had difficult times against him but it was really fun watching these two great athletes together. He kept on winning championships in WCW until the end of the promotion and he always remained one of the biggest attractions of WCW.

Final Days of WCW

Borden spent a total of 14 years in WCW and he remained in the promotion until the death of it. He won a total of seven World Championships in the promotion including 6 WCW World Heavyweight Championships and one NWA World Heavyweight Championship. In 2001 WWE purchased WCW and Borden refused to work under WWE.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Sting Sting Nick Names The Stinger, The Icon, The Vigilante Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Sting Height 6’2” Sting Weight 250 lbs. Relationship Status Married Sting Net Worth $10 Million Sting Eye Color Dark Brown Hair Color Black Wrestling Debut 1984 Mentor * Sting Signature Moves Stinger splash, Military press slam, One-handed bulldog Finishing Move(s) Scorpion Deathlock, Scorpion Death Drop Theme Song / Sting Song / Sting Music Arrival (AEW) Catchphrases *

Sting Net Worth & Salary

Borden is indeed one of the biggest legends in the world of professional wrestling but he is definitely not among one of the richest professional wrestlers right now. According to reports from various media sources, the net worth of Borden is estimated to be somewhere around $10 million. Reports also suggest that he earns something around $1 million from AEW right now.

Sting Family

Sting was born on March 20, 1959 in Omaha, Nebraska. There is not enough information available about his parents. He has a brother named Jeff Borden who is not associated with the business of professional wrestling. Jeff said that he is extremely proud of his brother and he always helped him whenever he needed.

Championships and Accomplishments

Borden has won countless prestigious championships from all over the world of professional wrestling. He had been one of the biggest talents ever raised by WCW and he has won almost all the big championships of the promotion. He has also won major championships in the promotions like TNA Wrestling. He is indeed one of the biggest names in the world of wrestling.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWE Hall of Fame (Class of 2016), Slammy Award (2 times) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) AEW Dynamite Award (1 time) NWA World Television Championship (1 time), NWA World Heavyweight Championship (1 time), WCW International World Heavyweight Championship (2 times), WCW United States Heavyweight Championship (2 times), WCW World Heavyweight Championship (6 times), WCW World Tag Team Championship (3 times) – with Lex Luger (1), The Giant (1), and Kevin Nash (1), Battlebowl Battle Royal (1991), European Cup (1994, 2000), Iron Man Tournament (1989), Jim Crockett, Sr. Memorial Cup (1988) – with Lex Luger, King of Cable Tournament (1992), London Lethal Lottery Tag Team Tournament (2000) – with Scott Steiner, World Cup Of Wrestling (1995) – with Randy Savage, Lex Luger, Johnny B. Badd, Eddie Guerrero, Chris Benoit, and Alex Wright, Third WCW Triple Crown Champion, Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Comeback of the Year (2006, 2011, 2014), Match of the Year (1991) with Lex Luger vs. the Steiner Brothers at SuperBrawl I, Most Improved Wrestler of the Year (1988), Most Inspirational Wrestler of the Year (1990), Most Popular Wrestler of the Year (1991, 1992, 1994, 1997), Wrestler of the Year (1990), Ranked No. 1 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 1992, Ranked No. 15 of the top 500 singles wrestlers of the PWI Years in 2003, Ranked No. 52 of the top 100 tag teams of the PWI Years with Lex Luger in 2003 Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame – Class of 2018 Total Nonstop Action Wrestling – NWA World Heavyweight Championship (1 time), TNA World Heavyweight Championship (4 times), TNA World Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Kurt Angle, TNA Hall of Fame (2012), TNA Year End Awards (3 times) UWF World Tag Team Championship (3 times) – with Eddie Gilbert (2) and Rick Steiner (1) World Wrestling All-Stars – WWA World Heavyweight Championship (1 time) Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Match of the Year (1988) vs. Ric Flair at Clash of the Champions I, Most Charismatic (1988, 1992), Most Improved (1988), Most Unimproved (1990), Best Babyface (1992), Worst Worked Match of the Year (1995) vs. Tony Palmore at Battle 7, Worst Worked Match of the Year (2011) vs. Jeff Hardy at Victory Road, Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame (Class of 2016) Records Seven times World Champion in WCW, five times World Champion in TNA Wrestling

Personal life & Lifestyle

Steve Borden who is the former six times WCW World Heavyweight Champion has two sons; Garrett Borden and Steven Borden Jr.. None of them are interested in the field of professional wrestling, unlike their father who is a legend of professional wrestling. Both of his sons are interested in playing football.

Personal Information Table

Sting Real Name / Full Name Steve Borden Birth Date March 20, 1959 Sting Age 64 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Pisces Birthplace Omaha, Nebraska Nationality American Hometown Omaha, Nebraska School/College/University No information available yet Educational Qualification No information available yet Religion Christianity Sting Ethnicity White Current Residence No information available yet Hobbies Fitness training, surfing Sting Tattoo *

Sting Movies and TV Shows

In spite of the fact he never considered acting as a professional career, Borden has appeared in multiple movies and television series throughout his career. He appeared as himself in the famous movie Ready to Rumble. He has also appeared in famous movies like Shutterspeed (2000), The Encounter (2011), Revelation Road (2013), and many other movies.

Sting Wife

The former four times TNA World Heavyweight Champion got married to Sue Borden 1986 and both of his sons Garrett Borden and Steven Borden Jr. were from his first marriage. They lived together for 24 years and got divorced in 2010. In 2015, Borden married again to Sabine Glenn and the couple is still living happily together.

Career After WCW

TNA Wrestling

After the death of WCW, Borden remained on a hiatus for one and half years. In November 2002 he joined World Wrestling All Stars and in 2003 he joined TNA Wrestling for the first time. He remained active in TNA Wrestling for 11 long years and he had been treated as one of the biggest names of the promotion.

Much like his WCW days, Borden played a lot of different characters in TNA Wrestling while playing the Sting gimmick. He won a total of 5 World Championships in TNA Wrestling including the TNA World Heavyweight Championship four times and the NWA World Heavyweight Championship one time. He remained active in the promotion until 2014.

WWE

In 2014 the unthinkable finally happened when Borden finally signed a professional contract with WWE; something that nobody ever expected to see. He made his WWE debut during the Survivor Series event of the mentioned year and helped Team John Cena to overcome the evil force of Team Authority.

Sting was under contract with WWE for 6 long years but he did not work in many matches in the promotion. He had a huge match against Triple H at WrestleMania 31 and he lost his first big match in WWE. At Night of Champions 2015, he challenged Seth Rollins for the WWE World Championship in a losing effort. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016.

Recent Days, AEW

He remained under contract with WWE until 2020 and after leaving WWE he joined AEW. He is still signed with the promotion but it does not look like he would have any Championship success since he is already 64 year old. There are rumors that he is closing in on his retirement. Sting will always be remembered as one of the biggest names in professional wrestling history.

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Sting

Borden has been an active professional wrestler for nearly 4 decades and he had some excellent and iconic feuds throughout his professional wrestling career. But the biggest rival of his career has to be none other than the 16 times World Champion Ric Flair. Every time these two legends entered the ring they created history.

Another professional wrestling Legend Hulk Hogan was also been a big Rival of the former six times WCW World Heavyweight Champion. They are rivalry started in WCW and it even continued in TNA Wrestling. Speaking of TNA Wrestling, Kurt Angle was his biggest rival in the mentioned promotion. Big Van Vader was also a big rival of the legend.

Sting Injury

Since Borden had a very long wrestling career, he had to suffer multiple severe injuries throughout his professional wrestling career. However, the neck injury he suffered at the hands of Seth Rollins at Night of Champions 2014 literally ended his career. Thankfully he was able to make his return to action in 2020.

Other Details

Borden has appeared in countless wrestling video games. His first appearance in a video game was in WCW Wrestling which was released back in December 1989. Since then he has appeared in video games from multiple wrestling promotions like WWE, WCW, TNA Wrestling, and also in the latest AEW video game, AEW Fight Forever

Sting Salary $1 million Brand Endorsements AEW Sponsors * Charity Various Charities

Social Media Accounts

Steve Borden is active on Instagram from a verified account, however, there is no verified account of his in Twitter. His verified Instagram account has a stunning following of 1 million people. Here are links of his social media accounts where you can follow him. Sting Instagram.

Sting Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % AAA 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) AEW 20 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) AEW/NJPW 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) AJPW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) CWA 4 (80.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (20.00%) N/A 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) NJPW 6 (42.86%) 1 (7.14%) 7 (50.00%) NOAH 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NWA 32 (72.73%) 7 (15.91%) 5 (11.36%) NWA TNA 4 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NWA/UWF 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) TNA 93 (57.41%) 8 (4.94%) 61 (37.65%) UWF (Original) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) WCW 305 (70.44%) 31 (7.16%) 97 (22.40%) WCW/NJPW 3 (60.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (40.00%) WWA 10 (83.33%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (16.67%) WWE 2 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (50.00%) TOTAL 482 (67.79%) 49 (6.89%) 180 (25.32%)

Sting Manager

Sting had been managed by several number of big names throughout his professional wrestling career, however, he never had any regular manager in his wrestling career. He has mostly been a lone wolf throughout his career. However, when he was a member of the Main Event Mafia stable in TNA Wrestling, he had been managed by his teammates.

FAQS

Q. When did Sting start wrestling?

A. Sting started working in 1984

Q. How tall is Sting in feet?

A. Sting is 6’2” tall in feet

Q. Who is Sting manager?

A. Sting does not have any manager right now

Q. What is current Sting song?

A. Sting uses the song ‘Arrival’ in AEW

Q. Who is Sting mother?

A. No information available

Q. Who is Sting father?

A. No information available

Q. Who is currently Sting girlfriend?

A. Borden is currently married to Sabine Glenn

Q. Who is Sting brother?

A. Jeff Borden is the brother of Sting

Q. How much is Sting worth?

A. Borden’s net worth is something around $10m

Q. How many times Sting won the WCW World Heavyweight title?

A. Borden had been a six times WCW World Heavyweight Champion