Latest asia-cup-2023 News

Asia Cup 2023 will be the sixteenth edition of the tournament that is the only continental championship in cricket. It will be played in the ODI format due to this year's ICC World Cup. While the World Cup is scheduled to begin in October, the Asia Cup is scheduled to be played in September and act as a preparatory tournament for the global event. The first edition of the tournament was played in 1984 in United Arab Emirates. India won the inaugural edition that also featured Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Team India are the most successful side in the history of the competition, having won it a record 7 times. Sri Lanka are second in the list with 6 titles followed by Pakistan who have it twice. Asia Cup 2023 Hosts: Pakistan are scheduled to host the 16th edition of the Asia Cup. There are, however, huge doubts over Pakistan getting the green light to host all the games. BCCI secretary and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Jay Shah has already stated that Team India won't be visiting Pakistan for tournament due to the poor bilateral relations between the two nations. Reports have suggested that the ACC could come up with a hybrid model where Pakistan get to host the competition but India play their games at a neutral venue. In case, India make it to the final, it is likely to take place outside Pakistan. In December 2022, the then Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja had warned that Pakistan might consider pulling out of this tournament if their hosting rights are withdrawn because of India's stand. However, in January 2023, ACC went ahead and announced the teams and groups of the tournament. Asia Cup 2023 Teams: A total of six teams will be playing in this year's Asia Cup. The five Test playing nations of the continent - India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka - qualified automatically for the competition. And the five team have been joined by Nepal, the winner of the qualifying event. Nepal will be playing in the Asia Cup for the first time. Asia Cup 2023 Format, Group And Points Table: The six teams participating in this year's continental championship will be divided into two groups of three teams each. In the group stage, each team will play against the other two teams once before the top two teams from each group make it to the Super 4s. In the Super 4s stage, each team will play against the other three teams once before the top two make it to the final. A total of 13 matches will be played, which includes six league matches, six Super 4 matches, and a final. India, Pakistan and Nepal are in Group A for Asia Cup 2023 while Bangladesh, Afghanistan and reigning champions Sri Lanka are in Group B. Group A: Pos Team Played Won Lost Tied No Result Bonus Point Points NRR 1 Pakistan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 2 India 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 3 TBD 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Group B: Pos Team Played Won Lost Tied No Result Bonus Point Points NRR 1 Afghanistan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 2 Bangladesh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 3 Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Asia Cup 2023 Time Table and schedule: The full Asia Cup Time Table or schedule is yet to be announced by the ACC. Reports, however, suggest that the competition is scheduled to take place in September. The tournament is reportedly set to be played from September 2 to16. Asia Cup 2023 Squads: India squad: Pakistan squad: Bangladesh squad: Sri Lanka squad: Afghanistan squad: Nepal squad: (The squads are yet to be announced and will be updated as soon as they come out). Asia Cup 2023: FAQs When Asia Cup will start 2023? Asia Cup 2023 is likely to start in September. Is there cricket Asia Cup in 2023? Yes, cricket Asia Cup is scheduled to be played in 2023 just before this year's World Cup. How many teams will participate in Asia Cup 2023: A total of six teams - five Test playing nations and the winner of the qualifying event - will take part in the upcoming edition of the tournament. The six teams are - India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Afghanistan.