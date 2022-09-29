SportzWiki Logo
The Big Bash League To Have DRS While Bash Boost Point And X Factor Have Been Scraped
Sep 29, 2022, 2:36 PM

Perth Scorchers Docked For Breaching BBL Rules After Fielding Brayden Stepien
Jan 19, 2022, 2:13 PM

Mohammad Hasnain To Undergo Test On Bowling Action After It Was Reported In Big Bash League 2021/22
Jan 19, 2022, 6:02 PM

Big Bash League (BBL) Decided To Relocate To Victoria With All 8 Teams Setting Up Base In Melbourne
Jan 8, 2022, 3:24 PM

Andre Russell Is Set For A Shock Return To The Big Bash League 2021 With The Melbourne Stars
Dec 8, 2021, 3:15 PM

BBL 10: Shane Watson Slammed New Rules Introduced In Big Bash
Nov 18, 2020, 12:57 PM

Big Bash League: Cricket Australia Introduces Three New Rules For BBL 10
Nov 16, 2020, 12:50 PM

Big Bash League: Jonny Bairstow May Sign For Melbourne Stars
Sep 20, 2020, 6:22 PM

Usman Khawaja Focuses On Comeback After Candid Chat With Justin Langer
Sep 5, 2020, 8:05 PM

AB de Villiers Looking For A Big Bash League Stint In Upcoming Edition
Apr 19, 2019, 10:23 AM

Melbourne Stars Capitulate in Dramatic Collapse; Melbourne Renegades Lift Maiden Title
Feb 17, 2019, 1:05 PM

Big Bash League 2018-19: Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers &#8211; Report
Feb 15, 2019, 5:59 PM

BBL 2018-19: Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars &#8211; Match Report
Feb 14, 2019, 5:38 PM

Sydney Sixers Re-Sign Tom Curran for Three Years
Feb 12, 2019, 3:27 PM

Mohammad Nabi Unavailable for BBL Finals After Afghanistan Call-up
Feb 9, 2019, 4:55 PM

BBL 2018-19: Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes &#8211; Match Report
Feb 9, 2019, 4:48 PM

BBL 2018-19: Watch &#8211; Nathan Coulter-Nile Stuns all with a Helicopter Shot
Feb 9, 2019, 4:02 PM

BBL 2018-19: Daniel Vettori Resigns as Brisbane Heat Head Coach
Feb 9, 2019, 1:08 PM

Big Bash League 2019: Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars, 53rd Match &#8211; Report
Feb 8, 2019, 5:59 PM

Michael Beer Announces Big Bash League Retirement
Feb 8, 2019, 9:23 AM

BBL 2018-19: Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades &#8211; Report
Feb 7, 2019, 6:11 PM

BBL 2018-19: Tom Curran Charged With CA Code of Conduct Breach
Feb 6, 2019, 1:35 PM

Brendon McCullum Announces Big Bash League Retirement
Feb 4, 2019, 9:48 AM

Big Bash League 2018-19: Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat &#8211; Report
Feb 3, 2019, 4:14 PM

Big Bash League 2018-19: Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder &#8211; Report
Feb 2, 2019, 5:12 PM

Chris Lynn Overtakes Michael Klinger as Highest BBL Run-Scorer
Feb 2, 2019, 2:41 PM

BBL 2018-19: Michael Klinger Announces Tournament Retirement
Feb 2, 2019, 12:57 PM

Big Bash League 2018-19: Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers, 48th Match &#8211; Report
Feb 1, 2019, 6:38 PM

Big Bash League 2018-19: Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers &#8211; Report
Jan 31, 2019, 5:54 PM

Big Bash League 2018-19: Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder, 46th Match &#8211; Report
Jan 30, 2019, 5:39 PM

Big Bash League 2018-19: Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers, 45th Match &#8211; Report
Jan 29, 2019, 5:08 PM

Big Bash League 2018-19: Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat, 44th Match &#8211; Report
Jan 29, 2019, 1:40 PM

Big Bash League 2018-19: Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades 43rd Match &#8211; Report
Jan 28, 2019, 7:04 PM

BBL 2018/19: &#8216;Superstar&#8217; Marcus Stoinis Helps Melbourne Stars Win a Close Contest
Jan 27, 2019, 7:36 PM

Big Bash League 2018-19: Offensive Banner Goes Viral in 41st Match
Jan 25, 2019, 11:11 AM

Big Bash League 2018-19: Sydney Sixers Vs Hobart Hurricanes, 40th Match &#8211; Report
Jan 23, 2019, 5:08 PM

BBL 2018-19: Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades &#8211; Report
Jan 22, 2019, 6:15 PM

BBL 2018-19: Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes &#8211; Report
Jan 21, 2019, 7:17 PM

BBL 2018-19: Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars &#8211; Report
Jan 19, 2019, 5:57 PM

Big Bash League 2018-19: Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes, 34th Match &#8211; Report
Jan 18, 2019, 8:06 PM

BBL 2018-19: Ashton Agar Ruled Out of the Season With Fractured Finger
Jan 18, 2019, 2:31 PM

BBL 2018-19: Shane Watson&#8217;s Hundred Goes in Vain After Bad Light Plays Killjoy
Jan 17, 2019, 5:02 PM

Big Bash League 2018-19: Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades &#8211; Report
Jan 16, 2019, 5:49 PM

Big Bash League 2018-19: Michael Klinger Controversially Dismissed On Seventh Ball
Jan 14, 2019, 12:57 PM

Big Bash League 2018-19: Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers &#8211; Report
Jan 13, 2019, 4:55 PM

Big Bash League 2018-19: Ashton Agar Ruled Out of Sydney Sixers Game
Jan 13, 2019, 9:47 AM

Big Bash League 2018-19: Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars &#8211; Review
Jan 11, 2019, 5:14 PM

BBL 2018-19: Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades, 26th Match &#8211; Report
Jan 10, 2019, 5:31 PM

Latest big-bash-league-bbl News

The Big Bash League or the BBL is Australia's premier T20 competition. It was established in 2011 by Cricket Australia. The Big Bash League replaced the previous competition, the KFC Twenty20 Big Bash, and features eight city-based franchises instead of the six state teams which had participated previously. Ever since its inception, fast-food outlet KFC has sponsored it.

BBL matches are played in Australia during the summer in the months of December, January and February.

The Perth Scorchers are the most successful team in the Big Bash league's short history, winning the title three times including consecutively for two years and have reached the final of the tournament in five of the seven seasons so far. The other four teams which have won the title are Adelaide Strikers, Sydney Sixers, Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder. Adelaide Strikers are the defending champions. Before 2014, the top two teams in the tournament used to qualify for the Champions League Twenty20 tournament. It was an annual international Twenty20 competition played between the top domestic teams from various nations. However, the CLT20 became defunct after the 2014 tournament.

Tournament format:

Barring the inaugural season, the BBL has followed the same format every year. The inaugural season in 2011 saw 28 group stage matches before it was expanded to 32 in the following season. As of now, eight teams fight it out in the competition. According to the Big Bash League current format, each team plays every other team at least once during a season. However, each team is also assigned a particular "rival" with which they play for the second time in the same season. The assigned 'rival' for a team does not change generally in different seasons. Cross-town teams such as Melbourne Renegades and Melbourne Stars have been assigned as "rivals" to each other. This allows BBL to have 2 Melbourne derbies as well as 2 Sydney derbies within a single season. Previously, the group stage matches were divided into eight rounds, with four matches played in each round. Each team played eight group stage matches, four at home and four away. At the end of the league phase, the top four teams advanced to the finals. Thus, the total number of matches during the season tallied up to 35, with 32 group stage matches and three knocks out matches. In the seventh season (2017/18), however, the format changed, thus extending the number of group games to 40. Each team played 10 matches before the semi-finals. The season was held over a similar time-frame thus resulting in more doubleheaders (one game afternoon, one game night) and teams playing more regularly.

The eighth season will be the longest ever BBL season ever, with an expanded 59 game season, with each team playing 14 home and away matches before two semi-finals and the Big Final.

The final of the tournament is played at the home ground of the highest-ranked team. The only exception to this rule was 2014–15 season when the final was played at a neutral venue (Manuka Oval), due to the 2015 Cricket World Cup.

Big Bash League (BBL) teams:

Eight teams fight it out in the Big Bash League (BBL). Previously, six state-based teams had competed in the KFC Twenty20 Big Bash. Each state's capital city features one team, with Sydney and Melbourne featuring two. The team names and colours for all teams were officially announced on 6 April 2011. As of now, a single city-based franchise can have a maximum of 18 contracted players for a season. Each team should have a minimum of two rookie contracts and a maximum of two overseas players in the squad. Each team can also have a maximum of two overseas replacement players, in case the original overseas players get injured or withdraw due to a particular reason.
Team City State Home ground
Adelaide Strikers Adelaide South Australia Adelaide Oval
Brisbane Heat Brisbane Queensland The Gabba
Hobart Hurricanes Hobart Tasmania Blundstone Arena
Melbourne Renegades Melbourne Victoria Marvel Stadium
Melbourne Stars Melbourne Victoria Melbourne Cricket Ground
Perth Scorchers Perth Western Australia Optus Stadium
Sydney Sixers Sydney New South Wales Sydney Cricket Ground
Sydney Thunder Sydney New South Wales Spotless Stadium

Tournament results:

So far, five of the eight teams have won the tournament at least once.  The Perth Scorchers are the most successful team in the Big Bash league's history, winning the title three times including back-to-back in 2013–14 and 2014–15. They also hold the record for reaching the final of the tournament the most times, doing so consecutively in the first four seasons. In contrast, only two other teams have reached the final twice. The other four teams which have won the title are the Sydney Sixers in the inaugural season (2011–12), the Brisbane Heat in the second season (2012–13), the Sydney Thunder in 2015–16  and the Adelaide Strikers in 2017-18.
Season Winner Runner-up
2011–12 Sydney Sixers Perth Scorchers
2012–13 Brisbane Heat Perth Scorchers
2013–14 Perth Scorchers Hobart Hurricanes
2014–15 Perth Scorchers Sydney Sixers
2015–16 Sydney Thunder Melbourne Stars
2016–17 Perth Scorchers Sydney Sixers
2017–18 Adelaide Strikers Hobart Hurricanes

Here is the year-wise performance of each team in BBL:

Team 2011–12 2012–13 2013–14 2014–15 2015–16 2016–17 2017–18
Adelaide Strikers 6th 5th 7th SF (1st) SF (1st) 6th W (2nd)
Brisbane Heat 5th W (4th) 5th 8th 6th SF (2nd) 7th
Hobart Hurricanes SF (2nd) 6th R (4th) 5th 7th 7th R (4th)
Melbourne Renegades 7th SF (1st) 6th 6th 5th 5th SF (3rd)
Melbourne Stars SF (4th) SF (3rd) SF (1st) SF (3rd) R (2nd) SF (4th) 8th
Perth Scorchers R (1st) R (2nd) W (3rd) W (2nd) SF (3rd) W (1st) SF (1st)
Sydney Sixers W (3rd) 7th SF (2nd) R (4th) 8th R (3rd) 5th
Sydney Thunder 8th 8th 8th 7th W (4th) 8th 6th

Prize money:

Cricket Australia increased the prize money for the BBL to a total of $890,000 for the four finalists from 2015–16 season, after the Champions League Twenty20 tournament was discontinued with effect from 2015. The prize money will be split between the teams as follows: $20,000 – To the team finishing fifth in the season $80,000 – To each losing semi-finalist $260,000 – To the Runner up $450,000 – To the Champion of the season However, the additional cash increase of $600,000 will go to successful clubs and not their players. Till the 2014–15 Big Bash League season, a total prize money of $290,000 was awarded.
