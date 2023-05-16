If reports are to be believed then the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) will most probably call a crucial meeting this week to hold mutual discussions on a hybrid model for hosting Asia Cup 2023, proposed by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Najam Sethi, the chairman of the PCB, previously issued a direct warning that the PCB would boycott the Asia Cup 2023 if the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) did not ultimately approve the hybrid format. ACC has requested a meeting with all council members to discuss the hybrid model specifically because of this.

Due to their shared historical roots, Pakistan and India are renowned as arch-rivals, and cricket fans on both sides of the border eagerly look forward to their matchup. It’s regrettable that neither national team has faced the other on home soil since 2012 in any type of game, though.

Remembering that the BCCI had previously argued against sending their squad to Pakistan for the 2019 Asia Cup and continued to insist that the competition should take place at a neutral location.

Instead, the PCB is adamant about having the event take place on their soil, at least in part, as failing to do so would negate all of the efforts taken to bring back international cricket.

Hybrid Model Suggested By PCB

Two ideas for the hybrid model were put out by PCB.

According to the first option, Pakistan will host all remaining matches as originally intended while India will play its appropriate matches at a neutral site.

The second option specifies that the first four games of the tournament’s group stage will take place in Pakistan. Additionally, the finals and matches involving India will be played in a neutral site during the second round.

The likelihood and success ratio are higher for the second option to be locked. In that case, Pakistan will host its matches against Nepal, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka all in Pakistan.

PCB wants UAE to be the neutral venue as it ensures gate money will go into their account. However, two cities in Sri Lanka, Dambulla and Pallekele, can also be considered neutral venues.